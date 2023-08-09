

Comfort is key when traveling, but so is respecting your fellow flyers. All too often one passenger getting a little too comfy leads to another having a very un-comfy flight experience. Perhaps the most heated debate in this realm is around bare feet in the cabin. Can anyone shuck their shoes at 30,000 feet or is there a time and place to let your toes breathe?

PEOPLE spoke with travel expert, writer and advisor Nicole Campoy Jackson of Fora Travel about this and more of the most divisive questions when it comes to airport and airplane behavior. From reclining your seat to putting makeup on mid-flight — Jackson answers all.

Keep reading for her expert opinion on what it takes to be a courteous and respectful passenger.



PEOPLE: Should passengers always keep their shoes on during a flight? What if it’s a long trip?

Nicole Campoy Jackson: I'm a firm believer in covered feet on a flight. If that's shoes, great. If that's socks, great. But no one should have bare feet on a plane. If you've worn sandals to the airport, bring a pair of socks with you for the flight.

PEOPLE: What are your thoughts on cutting the TSA line if you’re running late for a flight? On the flip side, do travelers at the front of the line have a right to say no?

Jackson: Of course, everyone has the right to say no. But there's no harm in asking because most of us know the sweat-inducing feeling of standing there watching someone struggle to take their laptop out of their carry-on while the minutes tick by.

It also depends on your party. If you're traveling alone or with 2 or 3 people, I think it's far easier for people to accommodate you in line. If you're a larger group, it has the potential to make everyone feel a little more put out.



PEOPLE: Is it okay to recline your seat? And if so, what’s the most polite way to do it?

Jackson: I'm not in the no-reclining school of thought, but I think we can recline with courtesy and understanding that we're all in tight quarters. After you've taken off, take a glance at the person behind you before you recline. If their laptop is out or they have a drink on the table, now is not a great time to recline and it certainly wouldn't be okay to do so without giving them a head's up. During mealtimes, definitely bring your seat back up if you have reclined it.

PEOPLE: How should you deal with a child behind you repeatedly kicking your seat?



Jackson: This is a tough one because parents are already on high alert and often feel defensive when flying with their kids. (I say that from experience!) To turn around, already mad, and start throwing blaming words around is going to help absolutely no one have a better flight. Instead, turn to the closest parent and ask if they could talk to their kid(s) about not kicking your seat. Try saying, "I know you've got a lot on your plate, but your child is kicking my seat and it's bothersome. Could you chat with them about stopping, please?" However you say it, start with some understanding.



PEOPLE: Is it acceptable to do your skincare routine or apply makeup at your seat?

Jackson: I see no problem with skincare routines and doing makeup in-flight, as long as it doesn't spill over (literally and figuratively) onto the passenger next to you. A face mask on takeoff and some contouring on landing is your business. But if your seatmates are getting sprayed by your mists and serums, or elbowed during blush application, that's really inconsiderate.

PEOPLE: Should passengers be allowed to play videos out loud during a flight?

Jackson: Absolutely not. It's not cool to assume that everyone around you is okay with hearing whatever it is that you're watching. It's just about taking a moment to consider the people around you. Headphones come in kid and adult sizes and are not hard to procure — they even sell them at the airport!

