‘Is It Cake, Too?’ Is 'Completely Insane' Thanks to Realistic Desserts, Chrishell Stause as Judge and More

Is that a toilet or is it cake?

Netflix is launching a second season of its hyper-realistic baking competition, Is It Cake, Too?, which starts streaming on June 30. PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer for the zany cooking competition featuring edible art.

In the trailer, host Mikey Day posits “Is it cake?” as he cracks into a series of these compelling lookalikes ranging from a leather boot to a metal safe stuffed with cash.

John P. Johnson/Netflix

Each episode, bakers feverishly whip together sculptural confections that are meant to deceive the eyes of the judges, including the likes of Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause, Chloe Fineman, Joel Kim Booster and the D’Amelio family. These trompe l’oeil cakes, or cakes that perfectly imitate everyday objects like a water cooler or kettlebell, will have every viewer asking the titular question.

This season, the show has upped the ante with ten bakers from across the country vying for the chance to win $100,000. However, this time contestants will be at risk of elimination every episode.

The added pressure manifests in the trailer with some chaos brewing in the kitchen like a fire setting ablaze atop one contestant’s creation.

Courtesy of Netflix

The bakers – Corterrius Allen, Danya Smith, Elizabeth Rowe, Jarid Altmark, Justin Salinas, Kayla Giddings, Liz Marek, Miko Kaw Hok Uy, Pete Tidwell, Spirit Wallace – seem revved up and ready to go, nevertheless.

“If I can’t win this, what am I even doing with my life,” Marek wonders in the trailer. The bigger grand prize certainly sweetens the deal. “I’ve gotta put my all into this,” Allen states, “I want that money.”

As Day breaks into a series of fake cakes and their real counterparts, he teases that “season two is completely insane,” before the camera cuts to a clip of the host taking a bite out of his microphone.

Is It Cake, Too? premieres June 30 on Netflix.