The Iron Sheik, WWE Legend and Hall of Famer, Dead at 81: 'Truly One of a Kind'

Legendary WWE star The Iron Sheik has died at age 81.



The WWE Hall of Famer’s representatives announced the former WWF World Heavyweight Champion’s death in a statement on social media.

"Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling,” the statement reads. “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come.”



He is survived by his wife Caryl Peterson, whom he married in 1976, as well as his children Tanya, Nikki, Marissa and son-in-law Eddie. Sheik also had five grandchildren and two nephews.

The Iron Sheik, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 after an in-ring career that spanned four decades, starting in 1972.



“WWE is saddened to hear of the passing of WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, and extends its condolences to his family, friends, and fans,” the promotion said Wednesday afternoon.

The Iron Sheik. Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Sheik retired from wrestling full-time in 2000, but made one last in-ring appearance in 2007 and continued to provide playful commentary on the pro wrestling world via social media, where he became known for posting in character and in all caps.

Sheik was a familiar villain throughout the rise of the World Wrestling Federation in the 1980s. (WWF later switched its name to World Wrestling Entertainment). He’s best known for his long-running feud with Hulk Hogan, who became a fan favorite with the help of Sheik’s treacherous, scripted antics.

The Iron Sheik. Vince Talotta/Toronto Star via Getty

In reality, Sheik always seemed destined for in-ring stardom.

Born in Damghan, Iran, a young Sheik first excelled at amateur wrestling, competing for Iran’s national team at the 1968 Summer Olympics. He later served as an assistant coach on the U.S. national team at the 1972 Summer Games in Munich. Soon after, the future WWE Hall of Fame wrestler and wrestling promoter Verne Gagne recruited the Iranian athlete to join his American Wrestling Association promotion in Minneapolis.



There, Sheik learned how to become a pro wrestler and worked with the likes of Ricky Steamboat and famed Japanese heavyweight Antonio Inoki before leaving to join the World Wrestling Federation (WWF). His “Camel Clutch” finishing maneuver is still used in the ring today by several stars across professional wrestling.

"He was a great performer! Wrestlers should continue to study his body of work," current WWE star Drew Gulak tweeted, sharing his condolences.



The Iron Sheik. Focus on Sport via Getty

The pinnacle of Sheik’s career came in 1983 when he defeated WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund — who is regarded as one of pro wrestling’s greatest world champions — for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship in the main event at Madison Square Garden. Sheik’s victory over Backlund, who held the title since 1978, ended the second-longest world title reign in WWE history. Sheik later lost the title to Hogan, which boosted the blonde-haired bodybuilder into stardom.

"Khosrow Vaziri was truly one of a kind," tweeted Mick Foley, a fellow WWE Hall of Famer who was in attendance as a kid at Sheik's 1983 championship match.

"There will never be another Iron Sheik," tweeted wrestling commentator Ian Riccaboni. "The world, not just wrestling, was better for having Sheik here."

The Iron Sheik. Focus on Sport via Getty

Beyond the ring, Sheik was remembered as “a devoted family man.”



“He cherished the love and support of his wife of 47 years Carly, who stood by his side through thick and thin, offering unwavering encouragement throughout his life,” the statement announcing his death reads, adding the couple's “bond was an anchor” for Sheik throughout his life.



“Beyond the glitz and glamor of the squared circle, The Iron Sheik was a man of immense passion and dedication,” the statement reads. “He embodied resilience. He overcame countless challenges in his life, both inside and outside the wrestling ring. His journey from a small village in Iran to becoming one of the most recognizable figures in the world of wrestling is a testament to his unwavering determination.”