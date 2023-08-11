This $365 Best-Selling Roomba That ‘Vacuums Better Than a Person’ Is Just $210 Today

If you’ve grown weary of unleashing the heavy upright vacuum cleaner every time you need to pick up dirt on the floor, you’d hardly be alone. Rather than succumbing to the same routine every day, why not upend it and let a robot vacuum do the work for you?

Snag the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it’s 42 percent off at Amazon. The customer-loved device works with a three-stage cleaning system that picks up dirt, debris, and pet hair from both carpets and hard floors. It cleans in tidy rows so it doesn’t miss a spot, maneuvering around obstacles like pets and furniture. Thanks to the patented Dirt Detect Technology the robot is drawn to the dirtiest parts of your home, making sure to clean it more thoroughly.

Use the handy app to schedule cleaning times or pair it with Amazon Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant to enable voice commands. The device is also outfitted with a fleet of sensors that prevent it from accidentally tumbling down a flight of stairs or crashing into furniture. Plus, the large battery allows for an extended run time, and when it’s done cleaning, it’ll head back to its charging dock.

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $210 (Save 42%)

Amazon

The robot vacuum has picked up over 8,000 perfect ratings, and it’s even earned bestseller status in its category. Shoppers say that it “vacuums better than a person” and “deftly” navigates their home. One user said, “One run with the Roomba and the rooms are significantly cleaner,” while another enthused, “I have two cats and a dog, and for the first time in my life I’m not wading through pet hair.”

A third reviewer called it the “best robot vacuum” they’ve ever owned, explaining that it “does an amazing job of picking up objects, not just dust and pet hair.” They also wrote that the “kitchen is spotless every morning.”

Head to Amazon to shop the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it’s 42 percent off.

