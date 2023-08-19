Right Now, This Customer-Favorite Roomba Is Cheaper Than It Was on Amazon Prime Day

If you’re in the market for a time-saving cleaning gadget, Amazon shoppers swear by this Roomba for effortlessly spotless floors — and it’s on sale right now.

The site slashed the price of the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum from $275 to $179 — which is cheaper than it was this past Prime Day. The popular machine is currently the best-selling robot vacuum cleaner on Amazon, and it’s racked up nearly 13,000 five-star ratings from shoppers.

The device has powerful suction, an edge-sweeping brush, and two multi-surface brushes to tackle dirt, dust, and debris for up to 90 minutes on a full charge. When it detects tougher messes, it automatically ups its power. Plus, its head and brushes adapt to floor types to ensure hard floors and carpets get thoroughly cleaned, with little work required on your part.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (Save 35%)

Amazon

Equipped with built-in sensors, the cleaning gadget bops around floors without bumping into furniture and walls or falling off stairs and ledges. Plus, it can get to hard-to-reach areas thanks to its slim profile, meaning you don’t have to move your couches or coffee tables to keep every inch of your floors spotless. Even better, when the vacuum’s battery gets low, it automatically returns to its base to recharge.

Use the iRobot Home app on your smartphone to schedule cleaning sessions, even when you’re not home. You can also use your voice to control the vacuum as it’s compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

To round out their perfect ratings, more than 1,100 customers left glowing reviews for the vacuum. They rave that the device is “efficient,” “convenient,” and “powerful.” One shopper shared, “[It] slides under the dresser and bed, so there [are] no dust bunnies hiding anywhere,” They also added, “I was shocked (and horrified) at how much human hair, pet hair, and dust was collected just two days after I vacuumed manually.”

Another shopper simply put it: “It picks up everything and cleans very thoroughly,” while others call out that it’s “easy to empty.”

There’s no word when this deal will end, so head to Amazon to grab the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum while it’s 35 percent. Plus, keep scrolling for more stellar Roomba deals happening at Amazon this weekend.

More Roomba Deals at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3 Evo Robot Vacuum, $249 (Save $101)

Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $399 (Save 27%)

Amazon

iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $530 (Save $270)

Amazon

iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet m6, $899 (Save $350)

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

