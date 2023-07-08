This ‘Powerful’ Roomba Robot Vacuum Saves Money and Time, and It’s on Sale Ahead of Prime Day

From backyard barbeques to long pool days to evening bonfires, summer is all about spending time outside. And, a lot of the time, that means grass, dirt, and debris getting tracked into the house after a long day outdoors. Which is why having a top-notch vacuum cleaner is essential for keeping your home pristine this summer and beyond.

Thankfully, Amazon just put a popular iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale ahead of Prime Day, which is Amazon’s two-day sale on millions of products across every category. Although the sale event officially runs from July 11-12, there are already so many home, fashion, tech, and beauty items already steeply discounted. To unlock the savings, make sure you’re logged into your Amazon Prime account. If you don’t have one, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to access exclusive deals.

Among the must-see deals live now is the iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum, which is currently 44 percent off. That brings the price from $270 down to just $150 — but not for long.

The iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum is equipped with iRobot OS smart technology that can be activated by through the iRobot HomeApp or by voice with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. The smart vacuum also features dirt detect technology that allows it to find areas of your home that need extra cleaning.

Its advanced sensors allow the Roomba to navigate various surfaces while avoiding sharp edges and allowing it to travel around and under furniture while avoiding falling down stairs. The vacuum travels from room to room and has an auto-adjust cleaning head that adapts to clean rugs, hardwood, tile, and more.

Instead of single bristle brushes, the robot vacuum has dual multi-surface brushes that are flexible and adjust to different floor types. It also has an edge-sweeping brush that cleans hard-to-reach corners. And it has a three-stage cleaning system to ensure every speck of dirt, dust, and dander is picked up. The vacuum will run for 90 minutes before it automatically travels to the docking station for a recharge.

With hundreds of five-star ratings on Amazon, shoppers love the iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum for its powerful suction, smart cleaning technology, and long battery life. “It's definitely powerful,” one five-star reviewer said.

“It does an absolutely remarkable job on hardwood,” another person said, adding that it “keeps the floors spotless” and is a “must-have for pets.”

“It's saved me money from hiring a professional cleaning service,” a third shopper wrote. “It's made my life a bit less stressful knowing I no longer need to vacuum the floors since Roomba's got it handled.”

Right now, you can get $120 off the iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum at Amazon. Ahead of Amazon Prime, several other customer-loved iRobot robot mops and vacuums are also marked down, including the Roomba i4+EVO, Braava Jet M6, and more. If you’re looking to upgrade your cleaning supplies, shop more discounted iRobot vacuums and mops below before the savings expire.

iRobot Roomba i4+EVO Robot Vacuum

iRobot Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop

iRobot 671 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 676 w/ 2PK Virtual Wall

iRobot Roomba 676 w/ Replen Kit

