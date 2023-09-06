Irina Shayk Wears Oversize Black Sweatshirt and Boots in 95-Degree New York City

The model didn't let the steamy weather cramp her style

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack is a Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 6, 2023 02:12PM EDT
Irina Shayk walks home in New York City
Irina Shayk covers up in an oversized hoodie in New York City despite the steamy 95-degree temperature. Photo:

Christopher Peterson / Splash

Irina Shayk didn't let the heat get in the way of her fashion flow.

Despite the steamy, 95-degree weather, the model, 37, was spotted walking in New York City on Wednesday wearing an oversize black hoodie, with the hood covering her head and the sleeves pulled down over her hands.

She paired the look with knee-high heeled boots and carried a large black bag on her shoulder. Her eyes were hidden behind a pair of black shades.

Irina Shayk walks home in New York City
Irina Shayk steps out in New York City wearing an oversized hoodie and boots.

Christopher Peterson / Splash

Shayk's N.Y.C. stroll came amid speculation that she's dating retired NFL star Tom Brady. Last month, a source told PEOPLE the pair spent 48 hours together at a London boutique hotel, following an overnight stay in Los Angeles a few weeks prior.

After their London rendezvous, Shayk and the former quarterback, 46, were seen leaving the Twenty Two Hotel in Mayfair separately from two different side entrances within five minutes of each other, according to the Daily Mail, which was first to report the sighting.

In late July, Shayk was photographed leaving Brady's L.A. home after spending the night. At the time, a source told PEOPLE a romance had been blossoming between the two "for a few weeks" and that "there is a spark" between them.

"There is an attraction," the insider added.

Another source told PEOPLE the couple first met and began talking at billionaire Joe Nahmad's June wedding to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk share a six-year-old daughter. Steve Granitz/WireImage

Amid her rumored new romance with Brady, Shayk reunited with ex Bradley Cooper to take their 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, on a vacation in Italy late last month.

"The Italy trip with her daughter is fun for everyone," a source told PEOPLE. "Lea wants them all to travel together. And Irina and Bradley are friendly and get along. They both want to make Lea happy."

Shayk posted a series of sultry photos from the trip on Instagram on Aug. 27. In the images, she could be seen posing topless on large boulders by the beach in an impromptu photo shoot. "ROCKY SUMMER…" she quipped in the post's caption.

She also shared a black-and-white snapshot of Cooper, 48, on her Instagram Story at the time. The Licorice Pizza star was captured lying back in a kayak shirtless while shading his eyes from the Italian sun.

The two parents — who split in 2019 after four years of dating — have remained on friendly terms as they raise their daughter together. Last year, they enjoyed another joint vacation. Shayk shared photos from the tropical getaway on Instagram, including a cute snap of her and Cooper posing in their swimsuits beside a pair of pigs on the beach.

Shayk offered a rare comment about her co-parenting relationship with the actor in a 2021 interview.

"I never understood the term co-parenting," she told Elle. "When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting."

She also praised The Hangover star for being "the most amazing dad" to Lea.

