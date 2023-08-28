Irina Shayk Poses Topless During Beach Day with Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Rumored Tom Brady Romance: See Photos

Exes Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper enjoyed a beach day together — complete with an impromptu topless photoshoot!

On Sunday, the supermodel posted a steamy set of photos from her beach getaway. Shayk previewed some of the photos in her Instagram Story, including a photo of Cooper that didn’t make the grid.

“Rocky summer,” Shayk wrote on Instagram captioning the carousel of sexy snaps.

In some of the photos, Shayk ditches her bikini top, only wearing the bottoms with a black sweatshirt tied around her waist. She’s seen standing on large boulders, while propping herself up with her arms in a pose that covers her chest.

Shayk also shared pictures of herself lounging on the rocky shores. In a black and white selfie, the model stares down the camera while lying on the beach. In others, she's seen soaking in the sun while covering her chest with her hand.



irinashayk/Instagram

Shayk revealed that Cooper had joined her on the outing in her Instagram Stories.

In the black and white photo, the A Star is Born actor is seen lying back in a kayak shirtless while shading his eyes from the sun.

irinashayk/Instagram

Despite their split, Cooper and Shayk have remained on good terms. They took a tropical vacation together last August and were seen being affectionate while out in N.Y.C. last November.

Irina Shayk/Instagram

Shayk and Cooper’s day on the beach comes after the supermodel has been spotted on a string of dates with retired NFL star Tom Brady.

In July, the retired NFL star was spotted by paparazzi cozying up with Shayk in his car after she spent the night at a Los Angeles home where he was staying.

Nine months after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, Brady was photographed picking up Shayk at the Hotel Bel-Air before the pair returned to the house for the night. At one traffic light, Brady was snapped caressing Shayk’s face as the two talked in the front seat of his black Rolls Royce.

A source told PEOPLE that the two "have been in touch for a few weeks," adding that "there is a spark" between them.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty; Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty

The source said Brady invited Shayk to "fly out and meet up in Los Angeles," where the two were spotted. "They spent the night Friday and Saturday at a house" where Brady is staying, the source explained.

"There is an attraction," according to the source, who added that Brady and Shayk "have never been involved romantically before" the summer fling began.

Earlier in August, the pair were spotted in London. The two were seen spending two days at Twenty Two Hotel in London's Mayfair area.