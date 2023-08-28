Lifestyle Travel Irina Shayk Poses Topless During Beach Day with Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Rumored Tom Brady Romance: See Photos The supermodel shared topless selfies of her and the ‘A Star is Born’ actor on their day by the water By Sam Burros Sam Burros Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on August 28, 2023 01:44PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Gotham/GC Images Exes Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper enjoyed a beach day together — complete with an impromptu topless photoshoot! On Sunday, the supermodel posted a steamy set of photos from her beach getaway. Shayk previewed some of the photos in her Instagram Story, including a photo of Cooper that didn’t make the grid. “Rocky summer,” Shayk wrote on Instagram captioning the carousel of sexy snaps. In some of the photos, Shayk ditches her bikini top, only wearing the bottoms with a black sweatshirt tied around her waist. She’s seen standing on large boulders, while propping herself up with her arms in a pose that covers her chest. Kendall Jenner Models Two Bikinis During Girl's Vacation in Mexico with Hailey Bieber Shayk also shared pictures of herself lounging on the rocky shores. In a black and white selfie, the model stares down the camera while lying on the beach. In others, she's seen soaking in the sun while covering her chest with her hand. irinashayk/Instagram David and Victoria Beckham Spend European Vacation with Their Kids: 'Family Time Is Everything' Shayk revealed that Cooper had joined her on the outing in her Instagram Stories. In the black and white photo, the A Star is Born actor is seen lying back in a kayak shirtless while shading his eyes from the sun. irinashayk/Instagram Kim Kardashian Shares New Photos from Japan Trip with Daughter North: 'Our Happy Place' Despite their split, Cooper and Shayk have remained on good terms. They took a tropical vacation together last August and were seen being affectionate while out in N.Y.C. last November. Irina Shayk/Instagram Shayk and Cooper’s day on the beach comes after the supermodel has been spotted on a string of dates with retired NFL star Tom Brady. In July, the retired NFL star was spotted by paparazzi cozying up with Shayk in his car after she spent the night at a Los Angeles home where he was staying. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Nine months after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, Brady was photographed picking up Shayk at the Hotel Bel-Air before the pair returned to the house for the night. At one traffic light, Brady was snapped caressing Shayk’s face as the two talked in the front seat of his black Rolls Royce. A source told PEOPLE that the two "have been in touch for a few weeks," adding that "there is a spark" between them. Tom Brady and Irina Shayk. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty; Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Vacation Together with Daughters in Italy Amid Separation The source said Brady invited Shayk to "fly out and meet up in Los Angeles," where the two were spotted. "They spent the night Friday and Saturday at a house" where Brady is staying, the source explained. "There is an attraction," according to the source, who added that Brady and Shayk "have never been involved romantically before" the summer fling began. Earlier in August, the pair were spotted in London. The two were seen spending two days at Twenty Two Hotel in London's Mayfair area.