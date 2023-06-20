Ireland Baldwin Shows Off Daughter Holland's Fruit-Themed Nursery: 'So Proud'

Ireland Baldwin is going bananas for her baby daughter's nursery!

On Saturday, the 27-year-old entrepreneur shared a look at her baby daughter Holland's fruit-themed nursery on her Instagram. The nursery's white walls are dotted with fruits like avocados, strawberries and pineapples, with fruit accent details such as a strawberry lamp and an apple painting.

"Reposting 🍉 🩷 I am so proud of her nursery even though she could give less of a f*** at the moment," Baldwin captioned the series of photos.

Baldwin and her boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos), 38, welcomed their daughter Holland in May.

After the birth of her daughter, Baldwin shared a candid photo of her birth experience. In the photo, Baldwin was in a bathtub and wearing a sports bra, with monitors hooked up to her bump.

"The photo I'm going to show my daughter when she back talks," she teased in the caption.

On Sunday, Baldwin celebrated her boyfriend's first Father's Day as a dad by posting a carousel of photos to her Instagram. In one of the photos, RAC held Holland while in an armchair, while in another he held her hand as she rested in a crib in the hospital.

"Girl dad mcgee 🩷," Baldwin captioned the series.





Back in December, Baldwin and RAC confirmed that they were expecting their first child. In an Instagram post of a sonogram, Ireland wrote in the caption, "Happy New Year ❤️."

Baldwin further confirmed the news with a photo of a pregnancy test she shared to her Instagram Stories, which she captioned "It's not a dog lol" — responding to the many commenters who seemed to think Baldwin was pulling a prank by sharing a photo of a puppy rather than a human baby.

She also shared a photo of herself appearing to experience morning sickness next to a toilet, saying that if you'd had trouble getting in touch with her recently, "it's because this was me for the past while."