Ireland Baldwin Shares New Photo of Baby Girl, Opens Up About 'Harmful and Dangerous' Social Media

The entrepreneur welcomed her first baby with boyfriend RAC in May

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 9, 2023 04:01PM EDT
ireland
Photo:

ireland/Instagram

Ireland Baldwin is opening up about her relationship with social media after sharing photos of her baby girl.

On Thursday, the 27-year-old entrepreneur posted a carousel of Instagram photos that included a sweet new photo of her baby daughter Holland, 3 weeks, lying in bed with her. While sharing the post, Baldwin included a lengthy caption that reflected on her experience with social media.

"I tried to delete my instagram last night because I just sort of reached a weird breaking point where I a) find social media to be so harmful and dangerous more than helpful and inspiring," she began.

"B) wanted to protect my family even further from creepos who messaged me on here c) posted something funny yesterday (reposted here because I dgaf) that brought out all the mommy shaming losers who have two brain cells and loads of time on their hands," she said.

"And d) I kept holding on to the idea that I was throwing away brand opportunities," she continued. "Influencing has also become toxic. Half of the products that's pushed out there are all garbage anyway."

"Since I literally have to request to have my profile deleted (doesn't work) guess I'll stay and make the best of it. I love connecting with you all, sharing laughs, glimpses of my little life. I will be more active on the @goodtimes Instagram as our business grows."

"Here's some pictures that sum up life lately. 🫶🏻," she concluded.

Since welcoming her daughter, Baldwin has been candid about her experience as a mom. After giving birth, she shared a photo on Instagram that showed herself in a bathtub in a sports bra, with monitors hooked up to her bump. She grabbed the railing as she lay there flushed, with a tiny can of Sprite in the other hand.

"The photo I'm going to show my daughter when she back talks," she teased in the caption.

Baldwin and her boyfriend RAC revealed that they'd welcomed their daughter Holland with an Instagram post in May. Sharing a photo from the hospital where she sat with her infant daughter in one arm, Baldwin smiled as RAC leaned into them both.

"Holland 🩷," she captioned the shot.

