Ireland Baldwin is sharing her appreciation for partner RAC on his first Father's Day.

The new mom, 27, celebrated the Portuguese musician (born André Allen Anjos), 38, by posting a carousel of photos to her Instagram that also featured the couple's daughter Holland, 4 weeks.

In one of the photos, RAC holds Holland while in an armchair, while in another he holds her hand as she rests in a crib in the hospital.

"Girl dad mcgee 🩷," Baldwin captioned the series.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



In May, Ireland welcomed her daughter Holland and revealed the news in an Instagram post. Sharing a photo from the hospital where she lay with her infant daughter in one arm, Baldwin smiled as RAC leaned into them both. "Holland 🩷," she captioned the shot.

After giving birth, the new mom shared a photo on Instagram that showed herself in a bathtub in a sports bra, with monitors hooked up to her bump. She grabbed the railing as she laid there flushed, with a tiny can of Sprite in the other hand.

"The photo I'm going to show my daughter when she back talks," she teased in the caption.



Ireland Baldwin with boyfriend RAC and their daughter Holland. Ireland Baldwin/Instagram

Back in December, Baldwin and RAC confirmed that they were expecting their first child. In an Instagram post of a sonogram, Ireland wrote in the caption, "Happy New Year ❤️."

Baldwin further confirmed the news with a photo of a pregnancy test she shared to her Instagram Stories, which she captioned "It's not a dog lol" — responding to the many commenters who seemed to think Baldwin was pulling a prank by sharing a photo of a puppy rather than a human baby.

She also shared a photo of herself appearing to experience morning sickness next to a toilet, saying that if you'd had trouble getting in touch with her recently, "it's because this was me for the past while."

