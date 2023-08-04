Ireland Baldwin Admits It 'Took a Little Time' to Come Around to Breastfeeding Daughter Holland

The new mom's feelings on breastfeeding have changed since welcoming daughter Holland in May

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023 11:22AM EDT
Ireland Baldwin Admits It 'Took a Little Time' to Come Around to Breastfeeding Daughter Holland
Photo:

irelandirelandireland/Instagram

Ireland Baldwin is opening up about her breastfeeding journey.

Amid National Breastfeeding Month, the new mom — daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger — opened up about her experiences in nursing.

"I think yesterday was international breastfeeding day? Regardless of how you chose to feed your baby, a happy, fed baby is all that matters. To be completely transparent, I did not want to breast-feed," she shared in the caption of an Instagram post on Thursday, where she holds her now 3-month-old daughter Holland, whose face is out of frame.

Baldwin, 27, and partner RAC (born André Allen Anjos), 38, have chosen not to share their daughter's face on social media thus far.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I had my own personal reasons for that choice. But it turned out that me and little Miss were kind of good at it!!! It just took a little time to get there," she continued. "She was supplemented with formula and still gets formula/breast milk combo!"

"I take pride in my ability to feed her with these milk jugs but I also love that she’s taking well to all of the options! Regardless of what you’re doing, just know, you’re doing a good job!!! In case someone hasn’t told you that lately. 🫶🏻."

Ireland Baldwin and RAC
RAC Instagram

In Romper's June cover story, Hilaria Baldwin, 39, opened up about how her and Alec's young children — daughters Ilaria Catalina Irena, 9 months, María Lucía Victoria, 2, and Carmen Gabriela, 9, as well as four sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Rafael Thomas, 8, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Romeo Alejandro David, 5 — are feeling since their big sister made them into aunts and uncles.

"My kids get a kick out of it," Hilaria said. "They feel like they're so grown up; they're like, 'Well I can do this because I'm an uncle now.'"

As for her new role, Hilaria said, "I love being a grandmother," adding that she "sends things to Ireland all the time. My favorite swaddle or my favorite bathtub or whatever. The towels, all these things."

Related Articles
SoFi and PEOPLE host Brooklyn Lachey and Vanessa Lachey at their Taylor Swift pre-concert party at The Shay on August 03, 2023
Vanessa and Nick Lachey Enjoy Night Out with Daughter Brooklyn at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 'Core Memory'
Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Photo of Taylor Swift Hugging Daughter Bianka, 6, at Concert: 'We Love You!'
Taylor Swift Hugs Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Bianka, 6½, at Concert: 'We Love You!'
Dance with Qai Qai
Serena Williams Launches New Kids' Show Inspired by Daughter's Doll, 'Dance with Qai Qai' (Exclusive)
Gracie McGraw, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Audrey McGraw and Maggie McGraw
Tim McGraw's Daughters Turned Him Down After He Asked to Collab on Song: 'Ain't Singing with You'
Kaley Cuoco 05 04 23 Matilda 08 02 23
Kaley Cuoco Celebrates 4 Months of Baby Daughter Matilda with Sweet Post — See the Photo!
Lindsay Lohan Proclaims 'I'm Not a Regular Mom, I'm a Postpartum Mom' in First Photo Since Welcoming Son
Lindsay Lohan Proclaims 'I'm Not a Regular Mom, I'm a Postpartum Mom' in First Photo Since Welcoming Baby
Kelly Ripa's Stunning Daughter Lola, 16, Joins Her on the Red Carpet
Kelly Ripa Cringes That She Made 'Eye Contact' with Daughter Lola When She Walked In on Parents Having Sex
Hilary Duff sick kids
Hilary Duff Enjoys 'Individual Time' with Son Luca While Daughter Mae Is a 'Sicky Bean' at Home
Priyanka Chopra and daughter on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Stargazes with Daughter Malti in Adorable New Photo: 'Looking for the Super Moon'
Jason Kelce's Wife Calls Out Commenters Who Say He Plays 'Fetch' with Daughters: 'You Don't Have Toddlers'
Jason Kelce's Wife Calls Out Critics Who Say He Plays 'Fetch' with Daughters: 'You Don't Have Toddlers'
Inside John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Serene Family Home | Open Door | Architectural Digest
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Give Inside Look at Their Kids' Bedrooms: 'Beyond Anyone's Wildest Dreams'
CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 22: Post Malone attends as Spotify hosts an evening of music with star-studded performances with The Black Keys and Post Malone during Cannes Lions 2022 at Spotify Beach on June 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spotify)
Post Malone Says He's the 'Happiest I've Ever Been' Since Welcoming His Daughter
Dream Kardashian, Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna Shares Sweet Photos of Her 'Big Girl' Dream Ahead of Her 7th Birthday: 'Time Flies'
Brittany Cartwright Cauchi Cruz Jax Taylor
Jax Taylor Says He and Wife Brittany Cartwright Want 'At Least One More' Kid (Exclusive)
Ashlee Simpson Throws Barbie-Themed Party for Daughter Jagger
Ashlee Simpson Throws Barbie-Themed Birthday Party for Daughter Jagger — See the Pink-Powered Photos
Jessica Biel for Doordash
Jessica Biel Curated DoorDash Lunches Inspired by Ones She Loves to Make for Her Kids