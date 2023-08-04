Ireland Baldwin Admits It 'Took a Little Time' to Come Around to Breastfeeding Daughter Holland

Ireland Baldwin is opening up about her breastfeeding journey.

Amid National Breastfeeding Month, the new mom — daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger — opened up about her experiences in nursing.

"I think yesterday was international breastfeeding day? Regardless of how you chose to feed your baby, a happy, fed baby is all that matters. To be completely transparent, I did not want to breast-feed," she shared in the caption of an Instagram post on Thursday, where she holds her now 3-month-old daughter Holland, whose face is out of frame.

Baldwin, 27, and partner RAC (born André Allen Anjos), 38, have chosen not to share their daughter's face on social media thus far.

"I had my own personal reasons for that choice. But it turned out that me and little Miss were kind of good at it!!! It just took a little time to get there," she continued. "She was supplemented with formula and still gets formula/breast milk combo!"

"I take pride in my ability to feed her with these milk jugs but I also love that she’s taking well to all of the options! Regardless of what you’re doing, just know, you’re doing a good job!!! In case someone hasn’t told you that lately. 🫶🏻."

In Romper's June cover story, Hilaria Baldwin, 39, opened up about how her and Alec's young children — daughters Ilaria Catalina Irena, 9 months, María Lucía Victoria, 2, and Carmen Gabriela, 9, as well as four sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Rafael Thomas, 8, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Romeo Alejandro David, 5 — are feeling since their big sister made them into aunts and uncles.

"My kids get a kick out of it," Hilaria said. "They feel like they're so grown up; they're like, 'Well I can do this because I'm an uncle now.'"

As for her new role, Hilaria said, "I love being a grandmother," adding that she "sends things to Ireland all the time. My favorite swaddle or my favorite bathtub or whatever. The towels, all these things."