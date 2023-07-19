Iran's Morality Police Have Resumed Patrolling the Street for Women Violating Dress Code

Less than one year after protests broke out when 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini died in custody for allegedly wearing a hijab too loosely, Iran's Morality Police is resuming its controversial headscarf patrols, the BBC reports.

The U.S. State Department has described Iran's Morality Police as an organization that "arrests women for wearing 'inappropriate' hijab and enforces other restrictions on freedom of expression."

According to the BBC, it will begin patrolling the streets again to enforce that women adhere to a specific dress code under Iranian law, which requires women to cover their hair with a hijab (headscarf) and wear long and loose clothing that hides the shape of their bodies.



Women hold signs and chant slogans during a protest. Alain Pitton/NurPhoto via Getty

The move to resume the patrols comes despite recent protests against it — which began in response to the death of Amini — who last year was arrested and taken into police custody after allegedly wearing her hijab too loosely. Hours later, she was transferred to a hospital in a coma, and she died two days later.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told PEOPLE in an earlier interview that Iranian police claimed Amini suffered from a heart condition. Her family has disputed that assessment, though, saying she had no heart ailment and that bruises seen on her body indicated she had been tortured.

Amini's death sparked mass protests throughout Iran, with protesters facing violence and even death themselves.

Hundreds have been killed and thousands detained during the protests, with the Iranian government pausing its morality police patrols while reportedly looking to reassert its force in public life.

As one means of protest, many women have stopped wearing hijabs altogether — meanwhile the Iranian government and law enforcement have installed security cameras in an effort to crack down on those who disobey.

People gather in protest against the death of Mahsa Amini. Getty

The BBC reports that Iranian police spokesman Saeed Montazerolmahdi confirmed on Sunday that patrols had resumed and were meant to "deal with those who, unfortunately, ignore the consequences of not wearing the proper hijab and insist on disobeying the norms."

In addition to those who have been killed during the protests, Iran has also executed some protesters following what Amnesty International has called "a grossly unfair trial that bore no resemblance to meaningful judicial proceedings."

“These executions are designed by the Iranian authorities to send a strong message to the world and the people of Iran that they will stop at nothing to crush and punish dissent," said Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa, in a May 2023 statement. "In the absence of a robust international response, the authorities will continue to revel, unabated, in their impunity with lethal consequences for people in Iran."

