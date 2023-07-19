Iran's Morality Police Have Resumed Patrolling the Street for Women Violating Dress Code

The move comes less than a year after protests broke out when a 22-year-old Iranian woman died while being detained for allegedly wearing a hijab too loosely

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023 12:42PM EDT
Women hold signs and chant slogans during a protest over the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini outside the Iranian Consulate on September 29, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. Mahsa Amini fell into a coma and died after being arrested in Tehran by the morality police, for allegedly violating the countries hijab rules. Amini's death has sparked weeks of violent protests across Iran.
Women hold signs and chant slogans during a protest . Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty

Less than one year after protests broke out when 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini died in custody for allegedly wearing a hijab too loosely, Iran's Morality Police is resuming its controversial headscarf patrols, the BBC reports.

The U.S. State Department has described Iran's Morality Police as an organization that "arrests women for wearing 'inappropriate' hijab and enforces other restrictions on freedom of expression."

According to the BBC, it will begin patrolling the streets again to enforce that women adhere to a specific dress code under Iranian law, which requires women to cover their hair with a hijab (headscarf) and wear long and loose clothing that hides the shape of their bodies.

A young girl waves the Iranian flag. Iranians of Toulouse organized a protest in Toulouse in solidarity with women and protesters in Iran, following the death of the young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's 'morality police'. Several hundreds of people participated to the protest. Police have said Amini fell ill as she waited with other women held by the morality police, who enforce strict rules in the Islamic republic requiring women to cover their hair and wear loose-fitting clothes in public. Since the death of Mahsa Amini, many protest took place in Iran, the NGO Iran Human Rights says that many protesters have been killed. The death of Mahsa Amini sparked protests worldwide. Toulouse. France. December 3rd 2022.
Women hold signs and chant slogans during a protest. Alain Pitton/NurPhoto via Getty

The move to resume the patrols comes despite recent protests against it — which began in response to the death of Amini — who last year was arrested and taken into police custody after allegedly wearing her hijab too loosely. Hours later, she was transferred to a hospital in a coma, and she died two days later.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told PEOPLE in an earlier interview that Iranian police claimed Amini suffered from a heart condition. Her family has disputed that assessment, though, saying she had no heart ailment and that bruises seen on her body indicated she had been tortured.

Amini's death sparked mass protests throughout Iran, with protesters facing violence and even death themselves.

Hundreds have been killed and thousands detained during the protests, with the Iranian government pausing its morality police patrols while reportedly looking to reassert its force in public life.

As one means of protest, many women have stopped wearing hijabs altogether — meanwhile the Iranian government and law enforcement have installed security cameras in an effort to crack down on those who disobey.

People gather in protest against the death of Mahsa Amini along the streets on September 19, 2022 in Tehran, Iran. 22-year-old Mahsa Amini fell into a coma and died after being arrested in Tehran by the morality police, for allegedly violating the countries hijab rules. Amini's death has sparked days of violent protests across Iran, which has so far seen more the five people killed.
People gather in protest against the death of Mahsa Amini. Getty

The BBC reports that Iranian police spokesman Saeed Montazerolmahdi confirmed on Sunday that patrols had resumed and were meant to "deal with those who, unfortunately, ignore the consequences of not wearing the proper hijab and insist on disobeying the norms."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

In addition to those who have been killed during the protests, Iran has also executed some protesters following what Amnesty International has called "a grossly unfair trial that bore no resemblance to meaningful judicial proceedings."

“These executions are designed by the Iranian authorities to send a strong message to the world and the people of Iran that they will stop at nothing to crush and punish dissent," said Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa, in a May 2023 statement. "In the absence of a robust international response, the authorities will continue to revel, unabated, in their impunity with lethal consequences for people in Iran."

Related Articles
A U.S. soldier stands outside of the Peace House, the venue for the planned summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a press tour at the southern side of the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea on April 18, 2018
U.S. Soldier Detained in North Korea After Allegedly Crossing the Border to Avoid Disciplinary Actions
Host Jesse Watters as "Jesse Watters Primetime"
Jesse Watters' Mom Schools Him on Live TV: 'Use Your Voice Responsibly'
Adam Schiff of California joins picketers outside of the Netflix headquarters in Los Angeles, California
Congressman Adam Schiff, Who Is Running for Senate, Joins SAG-AFTRA Picket Line at Netflix
Kerry Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Kerry Kennedy Tears into Brother RFK Jr.’s ‘Deplorable’ Remarks About COVID-19 Sparing Jews and Chinese People
Florida Governor and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks with voters and residents in border-adjacent communities during a campaign event
Ron DeSantis Fires Several Staffers as Struggling 2024 Presidential Campaign Faces Cash Crunch: Report
Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visits "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios
RFK Jr. Slammed for Pushing 'Abhorrent' COVID-19 Conspiracy Theory About Jews and Chinese People
The skyscrapers of downtown Houston
Syphilis Outbreak In Houston: Cases in Women Up 128%
Jesse Jackson
Rev. Jesse Jackson to Step Down as President of Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Landslides and Floods in South Korea
At Least 26 Dead, Thousands Evacuated Following Landslides and Floods in South Korea
columbia amazon plane crash
4 Children Found Alive After Weeks in the Amazon Doing 'Well' Following Hospital Release
White House
Secret Service Closes Investigation into the Cocaine Found at the White House
Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) speaks at a press conference on the debt limit and the Freedom Caucus's plan for spending reduction at the U.S. Capitol on March 28, 2023
Far-Right Rep. Eli Crane Offensively Calls Black Americans ‘Colored People’ During House Floor Debate
Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan attend the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London, England.
'Oppenheimer' Cast Walked Out of U.K. Premiere Before SAG Strike: 'Off to Write Their Picket Signs'
Ivana Trump attends the 2018 Angel Ball hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on October 22, 2018 and Ivanka Trump follow the casket of Ivana Trump out of St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church during her funeral on July 20, 2022 in New York City
Ivanka Trump Is Spending 'Precious Time' with Her Children on Anniversary of Mother Ivana's Death (Exclusive)
Ivana Trump during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2006 - Christian Dior - Arrivals & Front Row at Polo de Paris in Paris, France. (Photo by Adrianne Olivera Lacroix/WireImage)
One Year After Fall, Ivana Trump's 'Shocking' Death Continues to Weigh on Loved Ones (Exclusive)
Businesswoman Ivana Trump (L) and Nikki Haskell attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute
Ivana Trump's Friend Fought Her About Needing Live-in Help the Day Before She Fell Down Stairs (Exclusive)