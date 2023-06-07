Apple Says iPhone Will Stop Autocorrecting F-Word to 'Ducking' with New Update

“In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too,” said an Apple official

By
Published on June 7, 2023 11:12 AM
Cropped shot of a woman using a smartphone while relaxing on the sofa at home
Photo:

Delmaine Donson/Getty

Apple will soon correct its autocorrect problem.

The tech giant announced Monday that a common texting frustration — when “ducking” or "duck" is used to replace a very similar curse word — has been addressed in an update set to debut later this year as part of its new iOS 17 iPhone software.

“In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too,” Apple senior vice president for software engineering Craig Federighi said at the Worldwide Developers Conference, per The Washington Post.

The revamp is part of “big updates to the intelligence” of the iPhone keyboard, making it “more accurate than ever,” Federighi added. 

“When it comes to speeding up your typing, predictive text already helps you quickly finish add or change a word,” Federighi said. “And now you’ll get predictions in line as you type.”

In response, one commenter on Twitter wrote, "Thank duck for that," while another replied, “About ducking time.”

Other software updates on tap include the ability to leave messages on FaceTime, which will also be compatible with Apple TVs.

Apple also announced on Monday a new, 15-inch MacBook Air — the world’s thinnest laptop, the company said — as well as a $3,499 virtual reality headset called Vision Pro.  

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The company’s stock price set an all-time record as a result of the multiple headlines, with its valuation just less than $3 trillion, Reuters reported, with Apple also recording gains of 280% in the past five years.

Related Articles
Body Found in Okla. Storm Drain Belongs to 67-Year-Old Man Who Disappeared in December
Human Remains Found in Okla. Storm Drain Identified as Man, 67, Missing Since December: Police
10yo Boy Leads Michigan State Police on Car Chase
Video Shows 10-Year-Old Michigan Boy Lead Cops on Chase in Mom's SUV: 'Thankfully, Nobody Was Injured'
Ariana Sutton Go Fund Me
'Devoted' Mom and Wife of Mass. Police Officer Dies by Suicide Days After Giving Birth to Twins
Rebecca and Christina are twins, and now their newborns will share a special bond because they were born on the same day
Twins Give Birth Hours Apart After One Sister Goes into Labor While Visiting Sibling in Hospital
17-Year-Old Girl Dies in Crash Coming Home from Boyfriend's High School Graduation
Calif. Girl, 17, Dies in Crash Coming Home from Boyfriend's Graduation: 'She Had a Bright Future'
Mega Millions jackpot lottery tickets
Retired Handyman Claims $476M Jackpot, New York's Largest Mega Millions Prize: 'Doesn’t Feel Real'
A view from the area after flooding in the Portail Leogane, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on June 4, 2023.
At Least 42 Dead, Thousands Left Homeless After Heavy Rain Triggers Dangerous Floods in Haiti
Scuba Diver Finds Grenade
Scuba Diver Finds Live Tear Gas Grenade from the Early 2000s While Exploring Oklahoma Lake
A male hand is using a pen to mark lottery numbers on a ticket
Michigan Man Wins His Second Big Lottery Prize in 10 Years: 'It’s Hard to Believe'
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial apartment building collapse Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa.
All Missing People — Including Dad Whose Son Just Graduated — Located in Iowa Apartment Building Collapse
River landscape view in Vail, Colorado
Minor Found Dead in Colorado River After Their Boat Capsized During Rafting Trip
Harbor and marina of the town of Portneuf-sur-Mer at the mouth of the Portneuf river and the St Lawrence river.
Man and 4 Children Drown During Fishing Incident in Quebec: 'Everyone Is Gutted’
Mom Outraged After School Leaves Special Needs Students Out of Yearbook
Mom Outraged After School Leaves Special Education Students Out of Yearbook: 'Like They Didn't Exist'
Helicopters fly in front of the Washington Monument
Girl, 2, and Mom Among 4 Dead in Aircraft Crash That Caused Fighter Jets to Scramble Across D.C.
Southwest Airlines
Baltimore Couple Saves Fellow Passenger’s Life on Southwest Flight
At least 120 killed and 400 injured in three-train crash in India
Signal Error Likely to Blame for India Train Crash That Killed and Injured Hundreds of People