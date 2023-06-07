Apple Says iPhone Will Stop Autocorrecting F-Word to 'Ducking' with New Update

Apple will soon correct its autocorrect problem.

The tech giant announced Monday that a common texting frustration — when “ducking” or "duck" is used to replace a very similar curse word — has been addressed in an update set to debut later this year as part of its new iOS 17 iPhone software.



“In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too,” Apple senior vice president for software engineering Craig Federighi said at the Worldwide Developers Conference, per The Washington Post.



The revamp is part of “big updates to the intelligence” of the iPhone keyboard, making it “more accurate than ever,” Federighi added.

“When it comes to speeding up your typing, predictive text already helps you quickly finish add or change a word,” Federighi said. “And now you’ll get predictions in line as you type.”

In response, one commenter on Twitter wrote, "Thank duck for that," while another replied, “About ducking time.”



Other software updates on tap include the ability to leave messages on FaceTime, which will also be compatible with Apple TVs.

Apple also announced on Monday a new, 15-inch MacBook Air — the world’s thinnest laptop, the company said — as well as a $3,499 virtual reality headset called Vision Pro.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The company’s stock price set an all-time record as a result of the multiple headlines, with its valuation just less than $3 trillion, Reuters reported, with Apple also recording gains of 280% in the past five years.

