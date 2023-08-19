Adventureland Amusement Park, a popular theme park in Iowa, is getting ready to reopen one of its most iconic attractions.

The theme park announced in a press release earlier this week that its popular — and rare — indoor wooden roller coaster will open next year following an extended closure.

Named The Underground, the fan-favorite ride was built in 1996 by Custom Coasters International.

The reopening of the ride will be timed to Adventureland's 50th anniversary in 2024. The theme park also features other popular attractions, including Monster, Tornado and the new Flying Viking roller coaster.

Adventureland Resort

"After adding 11 new rides to the park over the last two years, the park will kick off its 50th birthday season with the return of the Underground," Adventureland said in the press release. "The world’s only indoor wooden roller coaster is set to reopen in 2024, complete with new upgrades that will elevate the ride experience for guests of all ages."

Describing Underground as "a mix of a wooden roller coaster with a darkride," Adventureland said the attraction is currently "undergoing a refurbishment project" that includes "work to the coaster’s track and train."

"The train has been sent to Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters in Hatfield, Pennsylvania, where it is receiving a full rebuild," the statement continued.

In a statement of his own, Adventureland general manager Mike Lusky said, "This enhancement of Underground represents a major milestone for Adventureland, as we honor our past while embracing the future. We can't wait for our guests to embark on this new adventure as we celebrate the park’s 50th birthday in 2024."

