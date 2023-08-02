Iowa State QB Accused of Betting on Games with Parents' Help, Charged for Tampering with Records Investigation

Hunter Dekkers is accused of using his mom's identity to place bets on his school's sporting events

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 2, 2023 05:39PM EDT
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers
Hunter Dekkers. Photo:

Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo

Iowa State’s starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been accused of betting on his school’s sporting events, including one football game in which he did not play.

The Iowa native, who grew up three hours west of the college, is also accused of enlisting his parents’ help in order to conceal his identity, using his mother Jami’s identity to place bets while he was still underage. (The legal betting age in Iowa is 21 years old.)

The Des Moines Register reports Dekkers, 22, is also facing a criminal charge of tampering with records in an Iowa Criminal Division investigation into the matter.

Dekkers is accused of placing 366 bets online with wagers totaling $2,799, according to The Des Moines Register.

The redshirt junior had started all 12 games for the Cyclones last season and could face a loss of eligibility from the NCAA due to its anti-gambling policies that restrict players from betting on their own games or sporting events involving their own schools, according to the Associated Press.

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers
Hunter Dekkers.

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Dekkers’ attorney Mark Weinhardt said in a statement to the AP that the quarterback would step away from the team’s current practices in order to “focus on his studies and on the defense of this criminal charge.”

“This charge attempts to criminalize a daily fact of American life. Millions of people share online accounts of all kinds every day,” Weihardt’s statement to the AP continued. “Thousands and thousands of college athletes place bets — usually very small ones — with shared accounts. That is for the schools and the NCAA to police.”

In total, three current or former Iowa State athletes were charged with tampering with records to conceal their identities while using the sports betting apps, according to the newspaper.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

“It’s so minimalistic in terms of numbers that we’re all being educated on it,” Iowa State football coach Matt Cambpell told reporters at the team’s practice Tuesday. “You take it as a learning opportunity with the young men on your team and you go forward.”

The AP reports the other three athletes facing charges are former Cyclones defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike, who was also suspended by the Denver Broncos in 2022 for gambling on games, as well as current offensive lineman Dodge Sauser and wrestler Paniro Johnson. Sauser had allegedly made 12 bets on Iowa State football games, according to the AP.

The Des Moines Register reports that the charge for tampering with records is a misdemeanor and could carry a maximum sentence of one year in county jail or two years in prison, though one legal expert tells the newspaper prosecution is unlikely.

Related Articles
the players of Jamaica celebrate after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
Jamaica Beats Brazil to Make Round of 16 After Needing a GoFundMe to Afford Trip to World Cup
Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin Was ‘a Little Scared’ to Practice in Pads, but Playing Football Again ‘Feels Amazing’
Child Shoots And Kills Another Kid With Rifle During Nerf Gun Fight
Child Shoots And Kills Another Kid With Rifle During Nerf Gun Fight
The Nickelodeon Slime Time logo in preparation for NFL Super Bowl
Nickelodeon to Air ‘Slime-Filled’ Version of 2024 Super Bowl in First-Ever Alternate Broadcast
Kansas Man Plants Field of Sunflowers for Wife for 50th Anniversary
Kansas Farmer Plants 80 Acres of Sunflowers as Gift to Wife for Their 50th Wedding Anniversary
Woman Dies After Tire Smashes Through Car and Hits Her in the Head:
Mo. Woman Dies After Tire Smashes Through Car, Hits Her in the Head: ‘Almost Impossible to Believe’
Bull Shark / SEFSC Pascagoula Laboratory; Collection of Brandi Noble, NOAA/NMFS/SEFSC
Man Hospitalized After 'Rare’ Shark Bite Off Florida Barrier Island
Family Mourns Loss of Student Athlete Myzelle Law
MNU Football Player Myzelle Law, 19, Dies from 'Heat-Related Injuries' After Practice
A Los Angeles Sheriff Police officer stand next to a barrel where a body was discovered in Malibu Lagoon State Beach, California
Body of Naked Man Found Inside Plastic Barrel Washed Up on Malibu Beach
A girl died in a boating accident in Arizona when she was accidentally struck on the leg by a boat propeller on a vessel driven by her mother. The girlâs leg was amputated and she died from her injuries. Two families were on a boat on Lake Pleasant and one of the children entered the water without her family noticing, according to a news release by the Maricopa County Sheriffâs Office.
Young Girl Dies in Tragic Boat Incident After Propellor Accidentally Amputates Her Leg
Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on January 13, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Says He Moved His Wedding Up a Month to Play for Team USA (Exclusive)
Billie Eilish Announces Her Lollapalooza Performance Will Utilize Solar-Powered 'Zero Emissions Battery Systems'
Billie Eilish Reveals Her Lollapalooza Set Will Utilize Solar-Powered 'Zero-Emissions Battery Systems'
Brianna Joy Burden
20-Year-Old Woman Dies After Getting Trapped Under Capsized Boat on Lake Michigan
Commanders Radio Host Fired
Commanders Radio Host Fired for 'Sexually Disparaging' Comments About Female Reporter: 'Look, Barbie's Here'
Surfer Griffin Colapinto Recalls Matthew McConaughey âPsychingâ Him Up Before Qualifying for the 2024 Olympics
Surfer Griffin Colapinto Had Matthew McConaughey ‘Psyching’ Him Up Before Qualifying for the 2024 Olympics
Ray Lewis III/Instagram
Ray Lewis' Son Ray Lewis III Cause of Death Found to Be Lethal Mix of Drugs