Iowa Man Charged with Murder Months After Missing Girlfriend Found Dead in Ditch

Ilene Gowan’s body was found covered in snow under an overpass in Iowa in February. The man accused of strangling her to death, Ivan “Sam” Brammer — her on- and off-again lover — was just charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death earlier this month.

Gowan, 60, was found frozen in a ditch Feb. 26 — about two weeks after she went missing. Authorities believe she had been lying there “possibly since the time she went missing,” according to court documents reviewed by KETV ABC7. She was still wearing the same outfit she wore while being seen on video leaving a diner with Brammer on Feb. 12, but she was missing a shoe, according to an affidavit obtained by the Omaha World-Herald .

Her glasses, purse, cellphone and a safe with $1,200 were also gone, the outlet reports. Brammer allegedly deposited $1,200 into his account on Feb. 15, police said, according to the newspaper.

Jack Kilgore, Gowan’s son, often visits a cross staked where her body was found.

“We were praying all this time for this, for the day that the charge came,” Kilgore told 6News WOWT. He added: “It’s a relief now that he’s going to pay, or have his day in court. Until then, justice won’t be served, at least not for me.”

Brammer is being held at Pottawattamie County Jail on a $500,000 bond. It's not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

In an affidavit filed Aug. 7 and obtained by several outlets, the Council Bluffs Police Department alleges that Gowan left Sugar’s Lounge and Diner with Brammer in his Ford F-150 pickup truck Feb. 12 and was also seen alive in camera traffic footage into the next morning. But, later that morning: “At multiple locations with different angles and views, it appears Gowan is awkwardly slumped in the passenger seat,” according to footage obtained by police. The affidavit alleges: "It appears Gowan is not moving and she was likely dead." Shortly after 11 a.m. that day, Gowan no longer appeared to be in the truck.

Authorities alleged that the couple’s relationship was “volatile,” KETV reported.

Brammer, 61, who was interviewed multiple times by law enforcement and allegedly gave varying stories about the events of that day, had previously been charged with theft and abuse of her corpse in March, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Jail records do not reflect if he has entered a plea to any of the charges he faces.

The day before her body was found – her tooth broken, a “significant” L-shaped cut on her head, and her entire body bruised according to an initial autopsy – Brammer sold his truck to a scrapyard, where it was destroyed.

Police also allege that Brammer threatened Gowan’s son, telling him that his grandmother would have to “pay for two funerals” if he kept digging, according to the Omaha World-Herald. At the time, law enforcement was still looking for Gowan’s body.

But the family didn’t stop asking questions. The murder charge tacked onto his case Aug. 9 came at the behest of Gowan’s family, who called in a second opinion for a previously-inconclusive autopsy in May which recorded an unknown manner of death. Dr. Michael Baden, a high-profile forensic pathologist based in New York determined Gowan had been strangled to death, the newspaper reported.

“I can tell you she loved this man,” Nicole Schipper, Gowan’s daughter, told WOWT. “And he didn’t deserve her love."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

