Iowa Dad Drowns After Getting 'Swept Down' River by Current While Trying to Save Son at Alaska Park

The 47-year-old man, identified as Matthew Burns of Keokuk, Iowa, was unable to free himself from the strong current

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 25, 2023 03:02PM EDT
Lake Clark National Park and Preserve
Lake Clark National Park and Preserve. Photo:

Getty

An Iowa father died after trying to save his adult son at a national park in Alaska, authorities said.

Alaska Department of Public Safety confirmed that the 47-year-old man, identified later as Matthew Burns, of Keokuk, Iowa, drowned after he was unable to escape the current near the Tanalian Waterfall at Lake Clark National Park and Reserve.

Burns and his 21-year-old son were wading at the base of the waterfall on Aug. 19 when the younger man was pulled into the water, according to a statement from Alaska DPS. Burns then entered the water to help his son and got "caught by the current and swept down the river," the National Park Service said in a separate statement.

"The initial report indicated that the son was able to exit the river immediately, but the father disappeared," authorities added.

First responders from the Port Alsworth Volunteer Fire Department and medical personnel from the Southcentral Foundation Lake Clark Wellness Center were unable to revive Burns after he was pulled from the water, the National Park Service said in a release.

His body was transferred to the state medical examiner Saturday night, per the National Park Service.

No foul play is suspected, but rangers are investigating the man’s death, The Sacramento Bee reported

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The National Park Service thanks all of the local community members and volunteer rescue personnel who worked together to respond to this incident," officials said. "Lake Clark National Park extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends affected by this event."

Lake Clark National Park and Reserve, a remote park accessible only by boat or airplane, is located about 120 miles southwest of Anchorage.

Related Articles
Body of Missing Fla. College Student Found in Nearby Campus Lake After Falling Off Boat: A Very, Very Unfortunate Situation
Body of Missing Fla. College Student Found in Lake After Falling Off Boat: ‘Unfortunate Tragedy'
5-Year-Old Rings Doorbell of Home in Heartbreaking Call for Help After School Bus Drops Him at Wrong Location
Boy, 5, Rings Doorbell Asking for Help Finding Mom After Being Dropped Off at Wrong Spot
1 Rescued, 2 People Missing After Being Swept Away by Flooding in Vegas Canals
1 Person Rescued, 2 Others Missing After Being Swept Away by Floodwaters in Las Vegas Canals
Bill Gates and Questlove, Bill Gates Talks to Questlove on Podcast Gates Notes
Bill Gates Gets a New Nickname from Questlove After Telling Musician His Family Calls Him Trey
Calif. Mom on âHealingâ Trip to Maui Identified as First Tourist Killed in Wildfires: âShe Had a Heart of Goldâ
Grandmother of 4 Is First Tourist Identified as Victim of Maui Fires: 'She Had a Heart of Gold'
Teen Saves 3-Year-Old Cousin from Drowning in Pool: âI Was Scared for His Lifeâ
Teen Saves 3-Year-Old Cousin from Drowning After Finding Him at Bottom of Family Pool in Florida
Mega Millions
Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions Lottery Prize in Iowa Set to Expire in 2 Weeks — Did You Win?
Christie Rockwood, was last seen on Sunday, August 20, 2023.
Calif. Woman Missing After Home Swept Away During Tropical Storm: 'We Still Have Hope,' Says Daughter
Arizona Family Sues Las Vegas Hotel After They Claim They Found Live Bat in Room
Family Sues Las Vegas Hotel After They Allegedly Found Live Bat in Room: 'Emotionally Distressing'
Lauren Sanchez Little Market Celebrates Mother's Day 2022 at Issima at La Peer Hotel on May 06, 2022 in West Hollywood, California
Lauren Sánchez Shares Photos of Her Volunteer Work in Mexico: ‘An Incredibly Moving Experience’
Von Viddy dead
TikToker VonViddy Dead at 32: 'All We Can Hope Now Is That He’s at Peace,' Says Sister
Man, 93, Reconnected with Woman He Met at a Wedding in 1959. Now, Theyâre Getting Married
Man, 93, Rekindles Romance with Woman He Met at a Wedding in 1959. Now, They’re Getting Married
BLANKENFELDE, GERMANY - APRIL 25: Worker bees surround a queen, who is marked with a yellow spot on her back, in the colony of beekeper Reiner Gabriel in the garden of his home near Berlin on April 25, 2013 in Blankenfelde, Germany. Local beekeepers claim their yearly loss rates within their bee populations has gone from an average of 10% per year to 30% per year over the last 10 years, though they are unsure whether the cause lies with a mite and a virus it might be spreading or with the increased use of certain pesticides by local farmers. According to a recent report prepared by Greenpeace seven pesticides currently in use in Europe present a real danger to bees. Bees are essential in nature in pollenating a wide variety of plants and trees. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Ariz. Maintenance Worker in 'Critical Condition' After Being Stung Nearly 2,000 Times by Bees
TV Anchors Engaged
Inside the ‘Special Report’ That Led to News Anchor’s Surprise On-Camera Proposal: 'Speechless'
A student survivor Ibrar Ahmad (C) lies at a health care unit after being rescued from a chairlift that plunged into a ravine in Pashto village of mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on August 23, 2023
Teen Stuck on Dangling Cable Car in Pakistan on 'Miraculous' Rescue: 'We Thought All of Us Are Going to Die'
Mom Gives Birth to Baby in Power Outage at L.A. Hospital. Thanks to Nurses Using Flashlights!
Mom Gives Birth to Baby in Power Outage at L.A. Hospital — Thanks to Nurses Using Flashlights!