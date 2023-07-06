Entertainment Sports Iowa Basketball Star Caitlin Clark Draws Massive Crowds at Golf Tournament: 'Super Cool to See' The college basketball star signed autographs for her fans and was tailed by her family, boyfriend and coach at the John Deere Classic Pro-Am on Wednesday By Anna Lazarus Caplan Anna Lazarus Caplan Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 6, 2023 04:45PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Caitlin Clark made sure the crowds in the gallery at the John Deere Classic Pro-Am at TPC Deere Run could see her on Wednesday. The Iowa Hawkeyes basketball star, 21, drew a massive following for 18 holes of the event, where she played alongside fellow Iowan and U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson and rookie pro Ludvig Aberg. "I had a really good time," Clark said, according to the Des Moines Register. "I thought I did a little better on the front nine, wasn't as tired. I got really tired on the back nine, but it was fun. I appreciate all the Hawkeyes fans who were out there today, a lot of people who support the Hawks and women's basketball. That was super cool to see.” Throughout her round, Clark could be seen signing autographs for her legions of fans at the tournament, which is in Silvis, Illinois and located within the Quad Cities — and just a few hours away from Clark’s hometown of West Des Moines, Iowa. Caitlin Clark Breaks Down After March Madness Championship Loss: 'We Have a Lot to Be Proud Of' In addition to all of the fans, Clark’s boyfriend Connor McCaffery — who also played basketball at Iowa — as well as her parents, younger brother and the Iowa women’s assistant coach Jan Jensen all followed her for 18 holes, according to ESPN. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Clark is a golf fan who grew up playing as a kid, and told reporters that she says the game shares some similarities with the other one for which she’s a bit more known. Angel Reese on 'Frustrating' Caitlin Clark Drama: 'It's Bigger Than Me' "I had a solo par to start the day, which was nice," Clark said. "I wasn't too nervous on the first tee. It was kind of, 'Don't waste time, just go up there and hit it.' It think it's the same with basketball. You have to settle into the game a little bit."