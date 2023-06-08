Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans’s 13-year-old daughter Ella says she fears abuse from her father’s girlfriend Bianca Wallace in the restraining order she filed against the actress.

Ella alleged in a declaration Wallace, 29, “slammed” a door that hit her on her head and injured her arm during an incident at her dad’s home last month, court documents obtained by PEOPLE Wednesday show. She has also filed a restraining order against her actor father, 49.

Gruffudd and Wallace did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The 27-page petition was filed on May 31 at the Los Angeles Superior Court. In it, Ella requests a restraining order against Wallace for five years for herself and her younger sister Elsie, 9. She states she is “afraid that [Wallace] will abuse and/or continue to allow abuse to happen to my sister too.”

Ella claims she was left with “bruises” following the May 26 incident, which she alleges happened when she tried to leave her dad’s home after getting into an explosive argument with him and Wallace.

The teen says she threw “raw oatmeal” at her dad, poured mustard on the floor, and threw milk on his bed after discovering Wallace was staying at her father’s home whilst she was also there on an “overnight” with her sister. Ella says she had never met Wallace before that day and had previously told her dad that she didn’t want to meet her.



Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd with their children Ella and Elsie. David Livingston/Getty Images

After throwing food at her father and around his home, Ella claims in her declaration her dad and Wallace called her “narcissistic,” “abusive,” and “manipulative.” She then alleges she tried to leave the apartment but Wallace tried to block her by “raising her arms.”

“I was able to walk halfway out the door, but while I was still in the door frame, [she] slammed the door on me, causing the door to hit me on the head as well as my arm. My arm got bruised, and I had a small bump on my head,” she states in the documents.

Ella says she ran from the apartment with her sister and their dad caught up to them. =She then called her nanny, who was able to arrange for her sister’s friend’s father to pick them up. The friend’s father drove the sisters to Evans’ house and Gruffudd followed behind.



Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The filing includes photos of bruises on Ella's arm and hand, which she claims came from the incident.

In the documents, Ella says that when her mother, 54, saw the bruise on her arm the following day, she called the Beverly Hills Police Department, who referred her to the West Hollywood precinct as that’s where the alleged incident had taken place.

The temporary restraining order will be put before a court on June 23, The Daily Mail reported.



Gruffudd and Evans met in the 2000 set of 102 Dalmatians and were married in 2007. The actor filed for divorce in March 2021.



In a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time of the separation announcement, the two said, "As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Gruffudd confirmed his relationship with Wallace in October 2021 on Instagram. "Thank you for making me smile again @iambiancawallace ❤️💫💙," he wrote alongside a smiling snapshot of the pair.

Ella's move against her father and his girlfriend is the latest in a string of restraining orders tied to the family.

Evans was cleared of charges after allegedly violating her ex-husband's restraining order against her in March. The Daily Mail reported that prosecutors chose to drop the charges against Evans after they told Commissioner James Cooper during a hearing at Los Angeles' Airport Courthouse that they were "unable to proceed" with them.

The actress had previously pleaded not guilty to two charges of violating the restraining order, which bars her from posting remarks about Gruffudd or his current girlfriend on social media.

Fantastic Four star Gruffudd previously filed a petition for a domestic violence restraining order against Evans in February 2022, in which he requested that Evans stay 100 yards away from him and girlfriend Wallace and not be allowed to contact either of them, according to court documents previously obtained by PEOPLE.

In his petition, Gruffudd claimed he had told Evans he was "unhappy" in their relationship in August 2020. The actor said Evans "repeatedly told me between August 2020 and our separation on January 1, 2021 that if I left her, she would make false public accusations about me, sell false stories about me to the press, and destroy me and my career.”

