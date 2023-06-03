Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans' Daughter Ella, 13, Seeks Restraining Order Against Her Father

Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans' 13-year-old daughter Ella has filed for a restraining order against her father.

In documents filed on May 31 at the Los Angeles Superior Court, the teenager applied for a temporary restraining order from her dad, 49, and a civil harassment protection from Gruffudd's girlfriend, Bianca Wallace, The Daily Mail reported.

The restraining order request was reportedly filed after an incident at Gruffudd and Wallace's home in Los Angeles. Ella and her sister Elsie, 9, were in town visiting their father, the outlet said.

A source close to the family tells PEOPLE: "I wouldn't put the blame on Alice. Ioan wants to have Ella be friends with Bianca and she's unwilling to do that at the moment. I think that's been a source of conflict."

Representatives for Gruffudd, Evans and Wallace did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.



Gruffudd and Evans, 54, met in the 2000 set of 102 Dalmatians and were married in 2007. The actor filed for divorce in March 2021.

In a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time of the separation announcement, the two said, "As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy."



Ella's move against her actor father and his girlfriend, 29, is the latest in a string of restraining orders tied to the family.

Evans was cleared of charges after allegedly violating her ex-husband's restraining order against her in March. The Daily Mail reported that prosecutors chose to drop the charges against Evans after they told Commissioner James Cooper during a hearing at Los Angeles' Airport Courthouse that they were "unable to proceed" with them.

The actress had previously pleaded not guilty to two charges of violating the restraining order, which bars her from posting remarks about Gruffudd or his current girlfriend on social media.

Fantastic Four star Gruffudd previously filed a petition for a domestic violence restraining order against Evans in February 2022, in which he requested that Evans stay 100 yards away from him and girlfriend Wallace and not be allowed to contact either of them, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In his petition, Gruffudd claimed he had told Evans he was "unhappy" in their relationship in August 2020. The actor said Evans "repeatedly told me between August 2020 and our separation on January 1, 2021 that if I left her, she would make false public accusations about me, sell false stories about me to the press, and destroy me and my career."