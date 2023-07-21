Gilgo Beach Investigators Reportedly Believe Killings Occurred Inside Suspect Rex Heuermann’s Home

Rex Heuermann, the 59-year-old architect who was arrested last week in connection with the Gilgo Beach murders, may have killed victims inside his Massapequa Park home in Long Island, New York, according to investigators.

Officials continued to take potential evidence out of Heuermann’s home on Thursday, CBS reported.



"In the coming days, as we continue to gather evidence, anything is possible," an investigator said, per CBS.

"We're looking for potential trophies, souvenirs, jewelry, anything that could be attached to the four women or other women that he might have been involved with," another investigator told the outlet.

Heuermann might have brought victims to the Long Island home when his family was away, a source close to the investigation told CNN, as the disappearances coincided with those times.

Rex Heuermann poses for his booking photo on July 14, 2023.

The source added that investigators believe that killing at home would have allowed Heuermann to control the situation and use materials that were found at the scene of the crime, such as tape and burlap bags.

Investigators have been eying Heuermann’s home since this spring, the outlet reported.

According to a report from ABC7, the search of the Massapequa Park property enters its eighth day on Friday and will likely continue for another two weeks, an official familiar with the investigation told the outlet.

Police remove evidence from the home of suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann on July 18. Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images

Heuermann, who was taken into police custody last week, is the suspect in the "Long Island Serial Killer" case, which began in December 2010 when the bodies of Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello, Megan Waterman, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes were found wrapped in burlap and buried in the marsh on Gilgo Beach, Long Island. The women went missing between 2007 and 2010.

A neighbor of the alleged serial killer recently described the architect as "very quiet" in an interview with PEOPLE last week.

The neighbor, who requested anonymity, said he had little interaction with Heuermann despite living in his Massapequa Park, New York home for 22 years, he told PEOPLE. "He did a lot of woodworking and stuff in his garage and in his... his driveway," the neighbor said. "I hope he wasn't building coffins."

Crime laboratory officers search the home of Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann in Massapequa Park, New York, on July 18, 2023. YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Even if they saw each other at the train station, the neighbor said they never acknowledged one another. "It came down to it that when we first moved here, he made his mark," the neighbor said of Heuermann. "He had no interest in being [in] any kind of relations, so I said that's it. If I saw him at the train station, I didn't acknowledge him at all. He didn't acknowledge me."

After the architect moved to the house next door, the neighbor said he "never said two words to me," noting that Heuermann gave him a "creepy" vibe. However, he was still shocked when he heard the news of Heuermann's arrest.

"I can't believe it," the neighbor told PEOPLE, adding that other criminal cases in Massapequa Park were giving the city a poor reputation. "It's giving Massapequa Park people a really bad name. But I got to tell you, this is one of the best communities to live in. I mean, we got a great school system," he said, later adding that it was "very unfair" that crimes like these put a "big schmear" on the community.



Police said Heuermann was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Costello, Barthelemy, and Waterman. He has not been charged in connection with Brainard-Barnes' death, although authorities say he remains the prime suspect. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Suffolk County Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

