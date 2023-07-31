Instagram Stunt Star Remi Lucidi, 30, Dead After Falling from 68th Floor of Hong Kong Skyscraper

The extreme sports enthusiast, who documented his feats with stunning photographs on social media, somehow got trapped outside the building

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023 11:06AM EDT
Instagram Daredevil Remi Lucidi Dies After Fall from 68-Foot Skyscraper.
Remi Lucidi. Photo:

Remi Lucidi/Instagram 

French daredevil Remi Lucidi died last week after falling from the 68th floor of a Hong Kong skyscraper, according to reports.

The 30-year-old, known as “Remi Enigma” on Instagram, lost his footing outside a penthouse apartment Thursday evening at the 721-foot-tall Tregunter Tower, Sky News and the Independent report, citing The South China Morning Post.

After gaining access to the high-rise by telling a security guard that he was there to visit a friend on the 40th floor, Lucidi made his way to the top floor, according to Sky News.

Per Sky News, Lucidi was seen on surveillance camera exiting the elevator on the 49th floor and again on the staircase to the top floor, where a door had been forced open.

The extreme sports enthusiast, who documented his feats with stunning photographs on social media, somehow got trapped outside the building. He spotted a maid inside and knocked on the window, per Sky News, and the maid called the police.

But Lucidi lost his footing and fell to his death. His body and his sports camera were found on a nearby patio, according to the Independent and Sky News.

"It is possible that he got trapped outside the penthouse while practicing an extreme sport in the building, and he knocked on the window for help, but accidentally fell to his death,” a source told The South China Morning Post.

The thrill-seeker traveled the world to share his extreme challenges.

In March, he posted a photo of himself dangling from the top of a tower near Chernobyl in Ukraine, captioning the experience “My Comfort Zone.”

Recent shots show him atop rooftops and spires in Bulgaria, Bangkok, Dubai and Portugal.

Instagram Daredevil Remi Lucidi Dies After Fall from 68-Foot Skyscraper.
Remi Lucidi.

Remi Lucidi/Instagram 

Last month, he posted a selfie while climbing a tower in Bulgaria and added a haunting caption: “Life is too short to chase unicorns 💀” he wrote.

