Body of Instagram Influencer, 22, Found Near Burned Vehicle in Georgia: 'Foul Play Is Suspected' (Police)

The body of a 22-year-old Instagram influencer was discovered near a burned vehicle in Austell, Georgia, on Wednesday, according to police.

At around 12:18 p.m., the Austell Fire Department responded “to Joe Jerkins Blvd and Landers Street for a brush fire,” according to a statement from the Cobb County Police Department. “Upon arrival, they located a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.”

“The fire was extinguished, and the vehicle was towed to a wrecker yard,” the statement continued.

Police were dispatched to the address of the vehicle’s registration and discovered the owner's daughter was Beauty Couch, who “most commonly drove the vehicle,” police continued, noting that she had been missing since Tuesday morning.

“Austell Police searched the area where the vehicle was found and located a body that matched the description of Beauty Couch in the wood line,” the statement said, adding “foul play is suspected” based on the initial investigation.



The Cobb County Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for further information on Friday.



Couch — who went by the name Beauty Katera on Instagram – had amassed 150,000 followers, noting in her profile that she was a dancer. She frequently shared roller-skating videos and advertised her first dance class dance earlier this month in a post.

On Saturday, Couch shared her last Instagram post, which featured a carousel of photos with the influencer posing by a pool in a black-and-red bikini.

“He said I look good in red , might as well call me sexy redd❤️,” she wrote in the caption.

An outpouring of both anger over the incident and support for Couch and her loved ones appeared in the comments section from her fans.

“We are praying this murder is located in the spiritual realm now in Jesus' name,” one follower wrote, adding, “You will be caught so make it easy on yourselves and turn yourselves in now.”

“Such a beautiful soul gone too soon,” another wrote. “I want justice for her, sad that people can hate so much!”

A third added, “Never have I met you but I’ve been following you for so long and I just loved YOU.”



Kimberly Couch, the influencer's mother, spoke to WSB-TV, describing her late daughter as “a sweet girl" who "never bothered nobody."



“She was a friend to everybody," Kimberly continued. "She loved going skating. She loved going to work. She loved her clothes. She loved wearing her hair so pretty.”



“They took a part of my life from me,” she added. “They took a part of my heart. I want them to pay for what they did to my baby.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111.