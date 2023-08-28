Days After Instagram Influencer Known for Dances in Roller Skates Was Found Dead, Boyfriend Is Arrested

Police in Louisiana arrested Eugene Louis-Jocques, 21, who is accused of killing his girlfriend, social media star Beauty Couch, 22

By KC Baker
Published on August 28, 2023 12:08PM EDT
Beauty couch influencer dead atlanta instagram 08 18 23
Photo:

beautykatera/Instagram

The boyfriend of a popular Instagram influencer who became known for dancing in roller skates has been arrested and charged with her murder, say police.

On Wednesday, the body of Beauty Couch, who was also known as Beauty Katera, 22, was found near her burning car in Austell, Georgia, in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Upon arrival, responders found the vehicle she was known to drive fully engulfed in flames.

“Austell Police searched the area where the vehicle was found and located a body that matched the description of Beauty Couch in the wood line,” the Cobb County Police Department said in a statement.

"Foul play is suspected” based on the initial investigation, they said.

Her family is devastated. “They took a part of my life from me,” her mother, Kim Couch, told WSB-TV. “They took a part of my heart. I want them to pay for what they did to my baby.”

On Friday, detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Proactive Enforcement Unit in Louisiana arrested Katera’s boyfriend, Eugene Louis-Jocques, 21, in the Slidell area of St. Tammany Parish, which he was known to frequent, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Friday regarding the suspect of a murder investigation. Detectives began surveilling areas he was known to frequent, the sheriff's office said in the release.  

Louis-Jocques was wanted for charges of murder, arson and aggravated assault in connection with Couch’s death. He was taken into custody and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center as a fugitive. He is awaiting extradition to Georgia. Authorities have not yet released a motive for the slaying.

“Let the message be that we do not take kindly to people who think they can commit a crime elsewhere and try to hide in St. Tammany Parish,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “We were happy to help our counterparts in Georgia by locating this suspect and taking him into custody so he may face justice and Miss. Couch’s family can begin to receive closure during this difficult time.”

It is unclear whether Louis-Jocques has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Kimberly Couch described her late daughter as “a sweet girl" who "never bothered nobody” in an interview with WSB-TV.

“She was a friend to everybody," Kimberly added. "She loved going skating. She loved going to work. She loved her clothes. She loved wearing her hair so pretty.”

Couch — who went by the name Beauty Katera on Instagram – had amassed 155,000 followers, noting in her profile that she was a dancer. She frequently shared roller skating videos and advertised her first dance class dance earlier this month in a post.

On Saturday, Couch shared her last Instagram post, which featured photos of the influencer posing by a pool.

After learning about her untimely death, her fans expressed their anger over the incident and support for Couch and her loved ones in the comments section.

“We are praying this murder is located in the spiritual realm now in Jesus' name,” one follower wrote, adding, “You will be caught so make it easy on yourselves and turn yourselves in now.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“Such a beautiful soul gone too soon,” another wrote. “I want justice for her, sad that people can hate so much!”

A third added, “Never have I met you but I’ve been following you for so long and I just loved YOU.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111.

