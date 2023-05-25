Inside Tina Turner's Fortune — from Her Music Catalog to Real Estate Portfolio

Tina Turner, who died on Wednesday at age 83, leaves behind a multi-million dollar empire

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on May 25, 2023 06:50 PM

When Tina Turner died on Wednesday, she left behind a legacy much greater than her legendary songbook.

The singer had spent years accumulating a hefty fortune, bolstered by multiple European properties, a successful anniversary tour and a multi-million dollar deal with music company BMG.

Turner and her husband Erwin Bach, a former music executive, owned sprawling estates in both Switzerland and the south of France. (They rented their main property, where Turner died at 83 following a long illness, due to Swiss ownership rules.)

The couple — who married in 2013 after 27 years together — purchased a country estate on Lake Zurich for about $78 million in the fall of 2021, according to Swiss newspaper Daily Handelszeitung.

The estate reportedly covers 24,000 square meters, and comprises 10 buildings, plus a swimming pool. Turner became a Swiss citizen in 2013, telling the paper Tages-Anzeiger in 2021 that she found a sense of peace there that she'd long been seeking.

Tina Turner
Tina Turner.

"The Swiss are incredibly respectful when it comes to other people's privacy. And they are polite," she said. "The people here are extremely friendly and accommodating, with manners that you would probably find old-fashioned anywhere else in the world. But I love that. Apart from that, some regions in Switzerland remind me of the natural beauty of Tennessee, the rural places where I grew up."

Meanwhile, the "Private Dancer" singer and Bach also owned a villa designed by architect Bruno Guistini on the French Riviera.

She opened her doors to Architectural Digest in 2000, which reported various ornate touches, like an ebony dining table inlaid with bronze from French sculptor and furniture designer André Dubreuil, plus a basement spa and screening and trophy rooms.

Erwin Bach and Tina Turner arrive at the press night performance of "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" at the Aldwych Theatre on April 17, 2018 in London, England
Tina Turner and Erwin Bach. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

"A great interior has to coalesce. When I see something I love — a suite of furniture, a piece of art — I never measure, I never hesitate, I just buy it," she told the outlet of her decorating style. "Eventually I’ll find a place for it. I have strong tastes — and big storerooms. I've always wanted and needed to transform my surroundings, because decorating is my first response to loss and upheaval; settle, collect-create a private universe."

To fund her extravagant taste, Turner largely had her music to thank. In 2008, she hit the road on the Tina! 50th Anniversary Tour.

The outing landed her in the Top 10 grossing tours of North America that year, raking in $47.7 million, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, the star saw an even bigger windfall in October 2021, when BMG acquired her music interests — including hits like "What's Love Got to Do with It" and "The Best," which helped Turner sell more than 100 million records — for a reported price tag of more than $50 million, the BBC reported.

Tina Turner
Tina Turner.

Bill Marino/Sygma via Getty

The deal gave the music company Turner's artist's share of her recordings, her music publishing writer's share, neighboring rights and name, image and likeness.

"Like any artist, the protection of my life's work, my musical inheritance, is something personal," she said in a statement at the time. "I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music my work is in professional and reliable hands."

Turner's death was confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement by her manager Bernard Doherty.

"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully [Wednesday] at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," the statement read. "There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family. Please respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time."

The star had in recent years battled a number of serious health problems, including a stroke, intestinal cancer and total kidney failure that required an organ transplant.

