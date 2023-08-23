Inside the ‘Special Report’ That Led to News Anchor’s Surprise On-Camera Proposal: 'Speechless'

TV anchor Cornelia Nicholson tells PEOPLE the response has been "overwhelming"

By Wendy Grossman Kantor
Published on August 23, 2023 03:55PM EDT
TV Anchors Engaged
Cornelia Nicholson (left) and Riley Nagel. Photo:

Cornelia Nicholson/Instagram

Tennessee TV anchor Cornelia Nicholson’s engagement to fellow TV news reporter Riley Nagel aired on the 11 o’clock news Saturday.

After buying a ring, Nagel searched for "the perfect moment." And since the journalists met while working at a television news station, he thought it would be amazing to propose on camera.

"The idea just came to me," Nagel, 30, tells PEOPLE.

Nicholson, a weekend news anchor for NBC affiliate WRCB-TV, was recording promos when producers slipped a new script Nagel wrote onto the teleprompter. She was surprised to read the introduction to her own proposal.

Nicholson posted a video of the proposal on TikTok, and the couple is stunned that it has been viewed more than 3.5 million times and received more than 881.9K likes.

Do you have a sweet story the world needs to know? Send the details to love@people.com for a chance to be featured in Real-Life Love, People.com's series dedicated to sharing extraordinary connections and heartfelt gestures.

“My phone just won’t stop buzzing,” Nicholson, 28, tells PEOPLE. “It's just so overwhelming and nice to see the support and love from people around the world.”

The pair met in March 2020 while working at a news station in Billings, Montana. Nagel, a Montana native, had started working as a reporter a month earlier.

Nicholson, a newly hired weekend producer and weekday reporter, had just moved from California. She was assigned to shadow him. "We clicked right away," Nagel says.

Nicholson agrees. They shared the same humor, she says: “We spent most of the day laughing."

He told her about his movie-review podcast. She said she loved movies. On their day off later that week, they made plans to watch a movie together.

“I don’t think we even turned on the TV," Nicholson says. "We just had so much to talk about."

TV Anchors Engaged
Cornelia Nicholson (left) and Riley Nagel.

Cornelia Nicholson/Instagram

They started spending all their spare time together. In less than a month, he asked her to officially be his girlfriend. She is the first woman he ever told, "I love you."

"I had never felt that before," he says. "We just bring out the best in each other."

Nicholson loves how funny, kind and supportive he is, she says. Because they are both TV news journalists, they understand when breaking news interrupts life or why they work long, late hours.

"He is honestly the nicest person I’ve ever met," Nicholson says. "The way my heart felt when I wanted to tell him 'I love you' was so strange. I was like, 'Am I going to have a heart attack?’ I’ve never been able to be so myself with someone…. He’s always allowing me to be who I am and loving me no matter what."

The couple moved to Chattanooga, in March 2022, when Nicholson landed a weekend evening anchor/reporter job at NBC affiliate WRCB-TV. Nagel worked at FedEx for a few months before starting a reporting job at the same news station.

A couple weeks ago, he spoke to the station management and asked for permission to propose live on air.

TV Anchors Engaged
Riley Nagel (left) and Cornelia Nicholson.

Cornelia Nicholson/Instagram

"I was like, ‘Before you guys say no, hear me out — I think this could be pretty cool,’" Nagel says. "They’re like, 'We’ve never had this happen before.' They came back, and they’re like, ‘Okay, we’re scared to do it live.'" But they offered a compromise: He could film it after the broadcast and air it later.

"They said, ‘That’s a lot of work for the directors in the back. They can mess up and pull up the wrong camera.' They were worried about something going wrong," he says. "I wasn’t concerned about her saying no."

He originally planned to propose on Sunday, but breaking news pushed up his proposal a day. Still, he surprised her.

On Saturday, Nagel went to work in the morning and came home. So she wouldn't suspect anything, he put on a T-shirt and sweats and sat on the couch playing video games with the couple's dog, a 1-year-old black and white pitbull mix named Winston and their 7-year-old cat, Koda.

After she left for work, he sprang into action. Nicholson anchored the evening news broadcast, and when the show ended, Nagel hid in the studio behind the weather wall and texted the producer that he was ready.

"I start to shake uncontrollably. My hands would not stop shaking, and I'm grabbing the flowers and I'm grabbing the ring, and I was just shaking very hard," he says.

TV Anchors Engaged
Cornelia Nicholson (left) and Riley Nagel.

Cornelia Nicholson/Instagram

After the broadcast, Nicholson was filming promos when she read: "Coming up right now, we have the story of two young journalists, who just so happened to find love in the same industry."

On the monitor below the teleprompter, she saw photos of herself and Nagel on the screen behind her.

"That's when I just got the giggles because I just didn't know what to say. Surprisingly, for a girl who talks for a living, I was very speechless," she says.

She invited her boyfriend to join her in the studio for the "special report." He walked on stage with a bouquet of flowers and a cushion-cut engagement ring.

"You’re so bright, you always light up the room," he told her. "You’re the main reason I’m still in news today, and you’re always pushing me to be better…. I thought it would be fitting to ask you this question here since we met in news."

He knelt beside the news desk. She said yes, and he put the ring on her finger.

TV Anchors Engaged
Riley Nagel (left) and Cornelia Nicholson.

Cornelia Nicholson/Instagram

They said I love you, kissed, hugged and then her friends came into the studio.

The pre-recorded proposal aired that evening when she anchored the 11 p.m. news. She was excited to watch it, she says, "because I'm not going to lie, I blacked out a little bit during his speech. My heart was pounding so much, and I was in shock. Just seeing him so nervous made me nervous, so I didn't really get to hear everything he said. It was nice to watch it back and really get to appreciate everything — it was just such a special moment."

They’re both stunned by the overwhelming positive reaction from viewers.

"To see all the love from the community has been so nice because we both got into this job to be a voice for the community — to get to know our neighbors and share their stories with our audience. It was nice to be able to share our story with them," Nicholson says. "Every time we're out at a store lately, people have been getting out of their cars or rolling down their windows, saying congratulations."

Related Articles
BLANKENFELDE, GERMANY - APRIL 25: Worker bees surround a queen, who is marked with a yellow spot on her back, in the colony of beekeper Reiner Gabriel in the garden of his home near Berlin on April 25, 2013 in Blankenfelde, Germany. Local beekeepers claim their yearly loss rates within their bee populations has gone from an average of 10% per year to 30% per year over the last 10 years, though they are unsure whether the cause lies with a mite and a virus it might be spreading or with the increased use of certain pesticides by local farmers. According to a recent report prepared by Greenpeace seven pesticides currently in use in Europe present a real danger to bees. Bees are essential in nature in pollenating a wide variety of plants and trees. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Ariz. Maintenance Worker in 'Critical Condition' After Being Stung Nearly 2,000 Times by Bees
Pashto village cable car rescue Pakistan
All 8 People, Including 6 Children, Stuck on Cable Car Dangling 900 Feet in the Air Have Been Rescued
Child killed, at least 20 others injured after school bus crash in Ohio
Child Killed, Over 20 Injured After Ohio School Bus Crash on First Day of School: 'Tragic'
An aerial image shows a red roofed house that survived the fires surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in the historic Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 10, 2023
100-Year-Old Wooden House Unscathed After Deadly Maui Fires: 'Looks Like It Was Photoshopped In'
N.J. Town Lost Power and Officials Say a Bird Is to Blame for Dropping a Fish
New Jersey Town Loses Power — and Electric Company Says a Bird That Dropped a Fish Is to Blame
Tennessee News Anchor Proposed to During Live Broadcast:
News Anchor Gets Engaged After Boyfriend Surprises Her for 'Special Report': 'I’m Going to Cry'
Loch Ness Monster 1934
Loch Ness Monster Hunters Gathering in Scotland with New Gear This Weekend to Find the Fabled Creature
Pashto village cable car rescue Pakistan
Race to Rescue 6 Children and 2 Adults Trapped in Chairlift Dangling 900 Feet over Ravine
Fayette County Sheriff Georgia baby resuce 08 21 23
Georgia Officers Rescue Infant Who Was Accidentally Locked Inside Car: 'Heroic Actions'
World's Only Known Spotless Giraffe Is Born, Zoo Requests Help Naming Her
Spotless Giraffe Believed to Be the Only One 'Anywhere on the Planet' Born at Tennessee Zoo
The basket of a hot air balloon lies on the pavement after a crash landing in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 202
Hot Air Balloon Pilot’s Use of 'Impairing' Drugs, Including Cocaine, Contributed to Crash That Killed 5: NTSB
Swift River with rocks and fall foliage
'Loving' Man Dies Trying to Save His Family Members from New Hampshire River: 'So Selfless'
Florida Woman Loses Top Of Finger Using Swinging Metal Door on Library Drop Box
Florida Woman Loses Top of Finger Using Metal Door on Library Drop Box: ‘It Hit an Artery’
Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen speaks during a press conference after visiting a distribution center in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 18, 2023.
850 People Still Missing After Maui Wildfires Says County Mayor: 'Saddened About These Numbers'
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovespian missing in Alaska
Alaska Police Searching for Tennessee Couple Missing on 50th Birthday Vacation
Pedestrians walk outside the Mandarin Oriental hotel in New York, U.S., on Friday, April 5, 2013.
Man Jumps to His Death from Roof of Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City