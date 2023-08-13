Lindsay Hubbard Celebrates Upcoming Wedding to Carl Radke with Summer Garden Party Bridal Shower (Exclusive)

About a year ago this time, Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke announced their engagement. Now Hubbard is dishing exclusively to PEOPLE the details of her garden party themed bridal shower at Cathédrale in New York City.

“I have such an amazing group of girlfriends that were not going to let me get away without having a bridal shower,” says Hubbard.

“They've been in my life for such a long time and they've been on this crazy rollercoaster of a journey to find love with me right by my side through every single relationship. I feel so lucky and blessed to have the girlfriends that I have and to be able to celebrate the biggest moment of my life with them before that next chapter. It's just such a special treat to be able to do that.”

Two of the reality TV star’s best friends, Katie Thiele and Yvonne Najor, planned the shower. “Usually, the person who plans your bridal shower would be either a family member, like your mother, your sister, your aunt, whatever, or your maid of honor,” Hubbard explains. “So the closest that I have to a maid of honor is Yvonne. And I have two other girlfriends planning my bachelorette. So I was like, ‘Okay, great. This is perfect. Yvonne and Katie will plan the bridal shower.’ The other girls are planning the bachelorette, so it was a good distribution of tasks among the best friends.”

David Benthal

Hubbard credits Yvonne, who works in the hospitality industry, for coming up with the summer garden party theme. “The venue that we're doing the bridal shower at is this absolutely stunning, gorgeous patio at Cathedral,” Hubbard says. “It has so much greenery, it's almost like this greenhouse within the restaurant. It is just such a beautiful venue. The theme just sort of matches the location.” (The floral theme was made possible by flower vendor Rachel Clark.)

Plenty of Hubbard's Summer House cast members were in attendance for the affair including Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, and Samantha Feher. As party favors, Hubbard worked with Gemmina Jewelry and picked out initial necklaces for all my guests.

Guests dined on a curated menu by Chef Jason Hall, featuring Cathédrale signature dishes including the popular potato chip omelette, black truffle rigatoni, hen of the woods brochette, and faroe island salmon. "My go-to drink is the Barcelonette," says Hubbard. "They surprised me by featuring this drink at my shower and renaming it the "Activated Bride". The personalized touch was really fun, especially since I’m known for being “activated,” in a good way of course!"

David Benthal

For dessert, Chef Erin Cayaban, created a curated dessert menu featuring chocolate molleux served with vanilla bean gelato, profiterole filled with cocoa nib ice cream and seasonal Sorbet.

In attendance were Hubbard’s stepmom and Radke’s mother which meant a lot to the bride. “They've met each other before a handful of times,” says Hubbard, "and they really get along. I think it's always important to have your mother figures, your mother, your mother figure, whatever that more mature woman in your life is. It's just always important to have them around, especially as you're launching into this new chapter of your life.”

Ahead of the festivities, Hubbard revealed that she hadn't nailed down her outfit (she recently shopped at Kleinfeld Bridal for her wedding dress) just yet. “I still have boxes that have shown up today,” she said. ”I tried on a bunch last night, and then I went and got a spray tan today. And obviously, a spray tan and white dresses doesn't really mix. I'm waiting for that to settle to try on more.”

But for her weekend event, Hubbard wore an Amur from Shopbop dress, Steve Madden shoes and jewlery from Nicole Rose Jewelry. Her hair, meanwhile, was crafted by Arturo Ortiz, while her makeup was done by Megan Lanoux.

David Benthal

Amid the preparations for the shower and bachelorette party, the latter taking place in the Bahamas at the end of September, Hubbard says that she's getting more excited as the wedding date approaches. “It's so sweet to see Carl as we keep checking to-dos off of our list and as it's getting closer,” she says. “We are literally three months away at this point, and it's going to go by so fast. And then next thing you know, I'm going to be walking down the aisle.”

The highlight of Hubbard's night was when Radke showed up at the end to surprise her with a bouquet of flowers. "It gave me all the feels, and intensified my excitement for our upcoming wedding. I cannot wait to walk down the aisle with him in three short months!"

Radke proposed to Hubbard on August 27, 2022, at Southampton's Dune Beach. The proposal was set up in the pretense of Hubbard and Radke going to a group bonfire at the beach, but Hubbard later discovered it was an intimate picnic just for the couple, who first met in 2016 for Summer House’s first season.

David Benthal

"As we got there, I told her, 'We haven't had time to have alone time this summer, and I wanted to do something special,'" Radke recalled to PEOPLE at the time. "And I had the ring in a beach bag that she was carrying that I snuck in there. And she turned her back, and I figured, 'This is my chance' and I grabbed the ring, got down on one knee, and I turned her around and told her I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her, how happy I was, and that our love story was just beginning."

Hubbard added in the same 2022 interview: "He said, 'Will you marry me?' and I said, 'A thousand times, yes!' And he said, 'Hold on, let me get the ring' and I was like, 'I don't care! When should we get married? Now? I'm ready!'"

The couple is expected to marry this fall in Mexico.

