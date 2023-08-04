Inside Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Speedy Divorce Settlement and How They Divided Assets

Reese Witherspoon filed for divorce on March 30, and this week she and Jim Toth agreed on terms of a settlement

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023 05:26PM EDT
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon in 2020. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Reese Witherspoon reached a settlement in her divorce with Jim Toth just four months after filing.

The former couple announced at the end of March that they were ending their marriage. The Oscar winner officially filed for divorce in Nashville on March 30, listing that as their date of separation and citing "irreconcilable differences."

A final divorce decree was submitted in the Circuit Court of Davidson County, Tennessee, earlier this week. The court documents, obtained by PEOPLE, show a relatively straightforward severing of ties between the pair, who had a prenuptial agreement in place.

"All household furniture, furnishings, appliances, art, and other items of personal property have been divided to the mutual satisfaction of the parties," their filing reads.

"Each party is awarded his or her own clothing, jewelry and personal items free and clear of any and all claims of the other party." Also, the former couple have agreed to keep anything they owned individually prior to their March 2011 wedding.

Additionally, their vehicles will go to whoever's name is on the title, as will the costs associated with that vehicle, the documents outline.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth
Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

Witherspoon and Toth, who are also in business together, maintained separate bank accounts during their marriage together, and no alimony will be owed to the other.

They'll pay their own attorney fees and evenly split court costs associated with the divorce proceedings.

The settlement also comes with a nondisclosure agreement: "There is a mutual desire and intent to maintain confidentiality with respect to their private, personal and business affair of every king, including ... the terms of this settlement.... The Nondisclosure Agreement executed by the parties is and shall remain enforceable at all times in perpetuity."

Witherspoon and Toth agreed to a 50/50 joint custody plan for their 10-year-old son Tennessee with no child support due.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

SEMI TIMELY: The InStyle Guide to Necklines
Reese Witherspoon on April 13, 2023.

Getty Images

The two announced they were splitting in a joint statement on March 24, just two days after Witherspoon's birthday and two days shy of their 12th wedding anniversary.

"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said at the time. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

Last month, the Morning Show actress, 47, got candid about the divorce in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, calling it a "vulnerable time for me."

Witherspoon, who also shares Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, added of how she felt after revealing her divorce to fans: "I think about how many other people are going through this experience. I don't feel isolated at all. I feel very connected."

Related Articles
Moet & Chandon Celebrates The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Inside
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Reach Divorce Settlement 4 Months After Announcing Breakup
Jim Toth attends the Saint John's Health Center 75th Anniversary Gala Celebration on October 21, 2017 in Culver City, California.
Reese Witherspoon's Ex Jim Toth Seen with New Flame 4 Months After Split: 'Definitely Romantic' (Exclusive)
divorce rate
Divorce Etiquette Expert Weighs in on the Dos and Don'ts of Breaking Up amid Numerous Celebrity Splits
SofÃ­a Vergara and Joe Manganiello Had a Prenup in Place as Documents Reveal Details of Their Divorce
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Had a Prenup in Place as Documents Reveal Details of Their Divorce
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.
Reese Witherspoon Gets Candid About Her Divorce from Jim Toth: 'It’s a Vulnerable Time for Me'
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Sofía Vergara Asks Court to Enforce Joe Manganiello Prenup, Plus Preserve Her Earnings and Assets During Marriage
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner's Ex Slams His Effort to Have Her Pay His Attorney Fees as 'Unreasonable'
Sofia Vergara was seen out in public without her wedding ring for the first time since she and husband Joe Manganiello confirmed their plans to divorce
Sofía Vergara All Smiles in First Public Outing After Announcing Divorce from Joe Manganiello
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Relationship Timeline
Christine Costner, Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner and Ex Dispute Who Gets Silverware, Bowls and TVs as She Prepares to Move Out
Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner at the "Hidden Figures" New York Special Screening
Kevin Costner Claims ‘Expensive’ Car Purchase Shows Wife Was 'Planning Her Exit Long Before' Divorce
Christine Costner, Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner’s Wife Christine May Forfeit ‘All Rights’ to a Payout by Challenging Their Prenup
Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Brittany Snow Finalizes Divorce with Ex Tyler Stanaland 5 Months After She Filed
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Reese Witherspoon Officially Files for Divorce After Announcing Jim Toth Split, Prenup in Place
reese witherspoon 4th of july
Reese Witherspoon Poses in Front of American Flag for Independence Day: ‘Happy 4th!’
Reese Witherspoon attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine"
Reese Witherspoon 'Is Single' as She Navigates Jim Toth Divorce: Dating 'Isn't on Her Mind' (Exclusive)