Inside Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Speedy Divorce Settlement and How They Divided Assets

Reese Witherspoon reached a settlement in her divorce with Jim Toth just four months after filing.

The former couple announced at the end of March that they were ending their marriage. The Oscar winner officially filed for divorce in Nashville on March 30, listing that as their date of separation and citing "irreconcilable differences."

A final divorce decree was submitted in the Circuit Court of Davidson County, Tennessee, earlier this week. The court documents, obtained by PEOPLE, show a relatively straightforward severing of ties between the pair, who had a prenuptial agreement in place.

"All household furniture, furnishings, appliances, art, and other items of personal property have been divided to the mutual satisfaction of the parties," their filing reads.

"Each party is awarded his or her own clothing, jewelry and personal items free and clear of any and all claims of the other party." Also, the former couple have agreed to keep anything they owned individually prior to their March 2011 wedding.

Additionally, their vehicles will go to whoever's name is on the title, as will the costs associated with that vehicle, the documents outline.

Witherspoon and Toth, who are also in business together, maintained separate bank accounts during their marriage together, and no alimony will be owed to the other.

They'll pay their own attorney fees and evenly split court costs associated with the divorce proceedings.

The settlement also comes with a nondisclosure agreement: "There is a mutual desire and intent to maintain confidentiality with respect to their private, personal and business affair of every king, including ... the terms of this settlement.... The Nondisclosure Agreement executed by the parties is and shall remain enforceable at all times in perpetuity."

Witherspoon and Toth agreed to a 50/50 joint custody plan for their 10-year-old son Tennessee with no child support due.

The two announced they were splitting in a joint statement on March 24, just two days after Witherspoon's birthday and two days shy of their 12th wedding anniversary.

"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said at the time. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."



Last month, the Morning Show actress, 47, got candid about the divorce in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, calling it a "vulnerable time for me."

Witherspoon, who also shares Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, added of how she felt after revealing her divorce to fans: "I think about how many other people are going through this experience. I don't feel isolated at all. I feel very connected."

