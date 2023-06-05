Pete Davidson Has Jam-Packed Weekend in Las Vegas for Friend's Bachelor Party

Pete Davidson spent the weekend living it up in Las Vegas.

On Friday, the comedian and Bupkis actor, 29, headed to Sin City to celebrate a friend's bachelor party with a large group of pals.

After racing cars at Speed Vegas — where Zac Efron, LeBron James, Michelle Rodriguez and more have been spotted — Davidson and his group headed to David Blaine's In Spades Live in Las Vegas magic show at Resorts World.

"They were celebrating his good friend's bachelor party," says an onlooker, who adds that Davidson was brought onstage during Blaine's show.

The group wrapped up the weekend by attending a UFC fight and playing basketball at UNLV.

Last month the Saturday Night Live star hit the 2023 Met Gala red carpet solo, where he wore a long, black coat styled with a Fendi bucket hat, black-out shades and matching gloves.

Inside the gala, he was photographed during a friendly run-in with ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian. The former couple — who attended together in 2022 — were seen deep in conversation with Usher.

Davidson has been in a relationship with actress Chase Sui Wonders since at least December 2022, when they first sparked dating rumors after being spotted together in N.Y.C.

The couple first met on set of their 2022 film Bodies Bodies Bodies, and Davidson praised Wonders at the premiere of their new Peacock series Bupkis in late April.

"She's the best actress," Davidson told Entertainment Tonight. "She's gonna crush. She's got a lot of cool stuff going."

In a recent interview with Nylon, Wonders also gushed about working with her boyfriend, calling acting with Davidson "my favorite thing."

"We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what's happening in our relationship is very sacred," she said about dating Davidson in the spotlight. "The first initial shock was super disorienting, but after that, it just becomes ... it's like a video game. It feels like another weird player came into the video game. I feel like I'm still on my own path. My life hasn't changed that much."