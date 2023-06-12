Entertainment Movies Inside PEOPLE and EW's Exclusive Tribeca Film Festival Photo Booth Nick Jonas! Mario Lopez! Stephanie Beatriz! See all the stars who stopped by and struck a pose in our photo booth at the Tribeca Film Festival By Stephanie Sengwe Published on June 12, 2023 04:24PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos The Tribeca Film Festival brings an unparalleled mix of A-list stars, compelling cinema and fabulous fashion to the storied New York neighborhood. PEOPLE and EW were on hand to capture the celebrities promoting their films and new projects in our exclusive photobooth. 01 of 26 Nick Jonas Nick Jonas. Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty of The Good Half 02 of 26 The Cast of 'Outlander' Richard Rankin, Joey Phillips, Sam Heughan, John Bell, Sophie Skelton, Izzy Meikle-Small, David Berry, Caitriona Balfe & Charles Vandervaart. Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty Richard Rankin, Joey Phillips, Sam Heughan, John Bell, Sophie Skelton, Izzy Meikle-Small, David Berry, Caitriona Balfe and Charles Vandervaart 03 of 26 Alicia Silverstone Alicia Silverstone. Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty of Perpetrator 04 of 26 Alexander Skarsgård and Michael Shannon Alexander Skarsgard & Michael Shannon. Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty of Eric Larue 05 of 26 Logan Marshall-Green and Stephanie Beatriz Logan Marshall-Green and Stephanie Beatriz. Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty of Bucky F-ing Dent 06 of 26 Sterlyn Ramírez & Gabriella A. Moses Sterlyn Ramírez and Gabriella A. Moses. Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty of Boca Chica 07 of 26 Oscar De La Hoya & Mario Lopez Oscar De La Hoya and Mario Lopez. Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty of For Golden Boy 08 of 26 Eloise Singer & Orion Lee Eloise Singer and Orion Lee. Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty of The Pirate Queen 09 of 26 Shaggy Shaggy. Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty of Bad Like Brooklyn Dancehall 10 of 26 David Gutnik David Gutnik. Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty of Rule of Two Walls 11 of 26 Luke Evans, Christopher Woodley & Billy Porter Luke Evans, Christopher Woodley & Billy Porter. Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty of Our Son 12 of 26 The Cast of 'Break the Game' Carrie Weprin, Nina Sacharow, Alex Eastly, Justin Lee Stanley, Jane Wagner, Stephanie Andreou, Patrick Ackerman and Jeffrey Brodsky. Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty Carrie Weprin, Nina Sacharow, Alex Eastly, Justin Lee Stanley, Jane Wagner, Stephanie Andreou, Patrick Ackerman & Jeffrey Brodsky 13 of 26 The Cast of 'Mountains' Atibon Nazaire, Sheila Anozier, Monica Sorelle, Chris Renois & Robert Colom. Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty Atibon Nazaire, Sheila Anozier, Monica Sorelle, Chris Renois & Robert Colom 14 of 26 Heidi Gauriloff & Katja Gauriloff Heidi Gauriloff and Katja Gauriloff. Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty of Vida 15 of 26 Caitriona Balfe & Sam Heughan Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty of Outlander 16 of 26 Simon Baker, Cody Lightning & Hannah Cheesman Simon Baker, Cody Lightning & Hannah Cheesman. Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty of Hey Viktor! 17 of 26 Alden Ehrenreich Alden Ehrenreich. Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty of Shadow Brother Sunday 18 of 26 The Cast of 'Somewhere Quiet' Micheál Neeson, Marin Ireland, Olivia West Lloyd, Kentucker Audley & Jennifer Kim. Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty Micheál Neeson, Marin Ireland, Olivia West Lloyd, Kentucker Audley & Jennifer Kim 19 of 26 Ji-young Yoo Ji-young Yoo. Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty of Smoking Tigers 20 of 26 Fab Morvan Fab Morvan. Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty of Milli Vanilli 21 of 26 Katharina Stark, Luna Jordan & Noemi Liv Nicolaisen Katharina Stark, Luna Jordan and Noemi Liv Nicolaisen. Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty of Dead Girls Dancing 22 of 26 Fraser Press & Darren Press Fraser Press & Darren Press. Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty of A Cow In The Sky 23 of 26 Shawn Hazelett, Nicholas Bruckman & Ryder Haske Shawn Hazelett, Nicholas Bruckman & Ryder Haske. Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty of Minted 24 of 26 Alex Hibbert & Mina Sundwall Alex Hibbert & Mina Sundwall. Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty of Graduates 25 of 26 The Cast of 'The Line' Bo Mitchell, Austin Abrams, Graham Patrick Martin, Alex Wolff, Lewis Pullman, Will Ropp & Ethan Berger. Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty Bo Mitchell, Austin Abrams, Graham Patrick Martin, Alex Wolff, Lewis Pullman, Will Ropp & Ethan Berger 26 of 26 James Gallagher & Marc Rebillet James Gallagher & Marc Rebillet. Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty of Songs About F***ing