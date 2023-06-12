Inside PEOPLE and EW's Exclusive Tribeca Film Festival Photo Booth

Nick Jonas! Mario Lopez! Stephanie Beatriz! See all the stars who stopped by and struck a pose in our photo booth at the Tribeca Film Festival

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on June 12, 2023 04:24PM EDT

The Tribeca Film Festival brings an unparalleled mix of A-list stars, compelling cinema and fabulous fashion to the storied New York neighborhood. PEOPLE and EW were on hand to capture the celebrities promoting their films and new projects in our exclusive photobooth.

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas.

Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty 

of The Good Half

The Cast of 'Outlander'

Richard Rankin, Joey Phillips, Sam Heughan, John Bell, Sophie Skelton, Izzy Meikle-Small, David Berry, Caitriona Balfe & Charles Vandervaart
Richard Rankin, Joey Phillips, Sam Heughan, John Bell, Sophie Skelton, Izzy Meikle-Small, David Berry, Caitriona Balfe & Charles Vandervaart.

Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty

Richard Rankin, Joey Phillips, Sam Heughan, John Bell, Sophie Skelton, Izzy Meikle-Small, David Berry, Caitriona Balfe and Charles Vandervaart

Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone
Alicia Silverstone.

Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty

of Perpetrator

Alexander Skarsgård and Michael Shannon

Alexander Skarsgard and Michael Shannon
Alexander Skarsgard & Michael Shannon.

Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty

of Eric Larue

Logan Marshall-Green and Stephanie Beatriz

Logan Marshall-Green and Stephanie Beatriz
Logan Marshall-Green and Stephanie Beatriz.

Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty

of Bucky F-ing Dent

Sterlyn Ramírez & Gabriella A. Moses

Â­rez and Gabriella A. Moses
Sterlyn Ramírez and Gabriella A. Moses.

Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty

of Boca Chica

Oscar De La Hoya & Mario Lopez

Oscar De La Hoya and Mario Lopez
Oscar De La Hoya and Mario Lopez.

Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty

of For Golden Boy

Eloise Singer & Orion Lee

Eloise Singer and Orion Lee
Eloise Singer and Orion Lee.

Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty

of The Pirate Queen

Shaggy

Shaggy
Shaggy.

Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty

of Bad Like Brooklyn Dancehall

David Gutnik

David Gutnik
David Gutnik.

Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty

of Rule of Two Walls

Luke Evans, Christopher Woodley & Billy Porter

Luke Evans, Christopher Woodley & Billy Porter
Luke Evans, Christopher Woodley & Billy Porter.

Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty

of Our Son

The Cast of 'Break the Game'

Carrie Weprin, Nina Sacharow, Alex Eastly, Justin Lee Stanley, Jane Wagner, Stephanie Andreou, Patrick Ackerman and Jeffrey Brodsky
Carrie Weprin, Nina Sacharow, Alex Eastly, Justin Lee Stanley, Jane Wagner, Stephanie Andreou, Patrick Ackerman and Jeffrey Brodsky.

Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty

Carrie Weprin, Nina Sacharow, Alex Eastly, Justin Lee Stanley, Jane Wagner, Stephanie Andreou, Patrick Ackerman & Jeffrey Brodsky

The Cast of 'Mountains'

Atibon Nazaire, Sheila Anozier, Monica Sorelle, Chris Renois and Robert Colom
Atibon Nazaire, Sheila Anozier, Monica Sorelle, Chris Renois & Robert Colom.

Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty

Atibon Nazaire, Sheila Anozier, Monica Sorelle, Chris Renois & Robert Colom

Heidi Gauriloff & Katja Gauriloff

Heidi Gauriloff and Katja Gauriloff
Heidi Gauriloff and Katja Gauriloff.

Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty

of Vida

Caitriona Balfe & Sam Heughan

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan
Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan.

Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty

of Outlander

Simon Baker, Cody Lightning & Hannah Cheesman

Simon Baker, Cody Lightning and Hannah Cheesman
Simon Baker, Cody Lightning & Hannah Cheesman.

Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty

of Hey Viktor!

Alden Ehrenreich

Alden Ehrenreich
Alden Ehrenreich.

Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty

of Shadow Brother Sunday

The Cast of 'Somewhere Quiet'

Micheal Neeson, Marin Ireland, Olivia West Lloyd, Kentucker Audley and Jennifer Kim
Micheál Neeson, Marin Ireland, Olivia West Lloyd, Kentucker Audley & Jennifer Kim.

Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty

Micheál Neeson, Marin Ireland, Olivia West Lloyd, Kentucker Audley & Jennifer Kim

Ji-young Yoo

Ji-young Yoo
Ji-young Yoo.

Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty

of Smoking Tigers

Fab Morvan

Fab Morvan
Fab Morvan.

Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty

of Milli Vanilli

Katharina Stark, Luna Jordan & Noemi Liv Nicolaisen

Katharina Stark, Luna Jordan & Noemi Liv Nicolaisen
Katharina Stark, Luna Jordan and Noemi Liv Nicolaisen.

Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty

of Dead Girls Dancing

Fraser Press & Darren Press

Fraser Press and Darren Press
Fraser Press & Darren Press.

Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty

of A Cow In The Sky

Shawn Hazelett, Nicholas Bruckman & Ryder Haske

Shawn Hazelett, Nicholas Bruckman and Ryder Haske
Shawn Hazelett, Nicholas Bruckman & Ryder Haske.

Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty

of Minted

Alex Hibbert & Mina Sundwall

Alex Hibbert and Mina Sundwall
Alex Hibbert & Mina Sundwall.

Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty

of Graduates

The Cast of 'The Line'

Bo Mitchell, Austin Abrams, Graham Patrick Martin, Alex Wolff, Lewis Pullman, Will Ropp & Ethan Berger
Bo Mitchell, Austin Abrams, Graham Patrick Martin, Alex Wolff, Lewis Pullman, Will Ropp & Ethan Berger.

Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty

Bo Mitchell, Austin Abrams, Graham Patrick Martin, Alex Wolff, Lewis Pullman, Will Ropp & Ethan Berger

James Gallagher & Marc Rebillet

James Gallagher and Marc Rebillet
James Gallagher & Marc Rebillet.

Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty

of Songs About F***ing

