Inside PEOPLE's 2023 List of 100 Companies That Care

For the seventh year in a row, PEOPLE and Great Place To Work are honoring businesses that go above and beyond with Companies That Care.

The list recognizes and honors 100 top companies for their employee benefits and perks, commitment to social justice, green initiatives, outstanding support for customers and more.

Together with global workplace authority Great Place to Work, we surveyed companies across the U.S. to find those that best demonstrate outstanding respect, care and concern for their communities, employees and the environment. Rankings are based on more than 7.5 million employee experiences.

Cisco — the digital communications giant headquartered in San Jose, Calif. — took over the No. 1 spot for their tireless efforts in support of an ambitious goal: to positively impact a billion people by 2025.

For the third year in a row, Cisco surpassed its goal of 80 percent workforce community impact participation, as measured by actions like advocating, volunteering, donating and participating in programs that positively impact communities around the world. In fiscal year 2023, more than 70,000 employees generated more than $27 million in total donations and matching gifts.

“At Cisco, we recognize that doing our part for communities around the world makes us better in everything we do,” says Francine Katsoudas, Cisco’s chief people, policy and purpose officer. “Over 80 percent of our employees give back to causes and organizations that are meaningful to them, and in doing so help us achieve our purpose: to power an inclusive future for all. This is a wonderful recognition of our employees who bring our conscious culture to life every day.”

Employees of Cisco volunteer at the Carolina Community Garden, part of the North Carolina Botanical gardens on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. the employees are part of the Special Children's Network (this is a group of parents and advocates of children with various special needs/disabilities at Cisco). Kate Medley @

“Being a caring company isn’t about winning a popularity contest,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These great companies use their power to build a better world for their employees and customers. As a result, they see stronger performance, more innovation and higher profits.”

“The companies on this list keep their employees and their communities front and center, while thinking about how we can work together better — and do better for our neighbors and our planet," says PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief Wendy Naugle. "We're proud to partner with Great Place to Work to highlight these outstanding efforts.”

Other companies to crack the top 10 include Rocket Companies, American Express, RSM US LLP, Baird, Edward Jones, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Bell Bank, Target Corporation and Sage Therapeutics.

