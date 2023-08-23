Inside PEOPLE's 2023 List of 100 Companies That Care

PEOPLE partnered with Great Place To Work for the seventh consecutive year to honor companies that are giving back to their employees, communities and beyond

By Staff Author
Published on August 23, 2023 08:00AM EDT
Team UP is our year-round employee volunteer program that brings teams together and provides opportunities to get more involved with our communities
Photo:

Comcast

For the seventh year in a row, PEOPLE and Great Place To Work are honoring businesses that go above and beyond with Companies That Care.

The list recognizes and honors 100 top companies for their employee benefits and perks, commitment to social justice, green initiatives, outstanding support for customers and more.

Together with global workplace authority Great Place to Work, we surveyed companies across the U.S. to find those that best demonstrate outstanding respect, care and concern for their communities, employees and the environment. Rankings are based on more than 7.5 million employee experiences.

Cisco — the digital communications giant headquartered in San Jose, Calif. — took over the No. 1 spot for their tireless efforts in support of an ambitious goal: to positively impact a billion people by 2025. 

For the third year in a row, Cisco surpassed its goal of 80 percent workforce community impact participation, as measured by actions like advocating, volunteering, donating and participating in programs that positively impact communities around the world. In fiscal year 2023, more than 70,000 employees generated more than $27 million in total donations and matching gifts.

“At Cisco, we recognize that doing our part for communities around the world makes us better in everything we do,” says Francine Katsoudas, Cisco’s chief people, policy and purpose officer. “Over 80 percent of our employees give back to causes and organizations that are meaningful to them, and in doing so help us achieve our purpose: to power an inclusive future for all. This is a wonderful recognition of our employees who bring our conscious culture to life every day.”

For more on Companies That Care, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Cisco-Companies-that-Care-2023
Employees of Cisco volunteer at the Carolina Community Garden, part of the North Carolina Botanical gardens on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. the employees are part of the Special Children's Network (this is a group of parents and advocates of children with various special needs/disabilities at Cisco).

Kate Medley @

“Being a caring company isn’t about winning a popularity contest,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These great companies use their power to build a better world for their employees and customers. As a result, they see stronger performance, more innovation and higher profits.”

“The companies on this list keep their employees and their communities front and center, while thinking about how we can work together better — and do better for our neighbors and our planet," says PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief Wendy Naugle. "We're proud to partner with Great Place to Work to highlight these outstanding efforts.”

Cisco and the 99 other companies that made the list will be featured in this week's issue of PEOPLE, which hits newsstands nationwide on Friday, Aug. 25.

Other companies to crack the top 10 include Rocket Companies, American Express, RSM US LLP, Baird, Edward Jones, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Bell Bank, Target Corporation and Sage Therapeutics. 

See the complete list here.

Related Articles
Armani White, Tana Mongeau, Dylan Mulvaney
How to Watch the 2023 Streamy Awards — and Who Is Set to Appear
LDW: MATTRESS DEALS TOUT
The 15 Best Labor Day Mattress Deals — Save Up to $2,750
Cisco-Companies-that-Care-2023
PEOPLE's 100 Companies That Care in 2023: Employers Putting Their Communities First
An aerial image shows a red roofed house that survived the fires surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in the historic Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 10, 2023
100-Year-Old Wooden House Unscathed After Deadly Maui Fires: 'Looks Like It Was Photoshopped In'
Labor Day Weekend Early Furniture Deals Tout
36 Furniture Deals You Can Score Ahead of Labor Day — Up to 71% Off
Dr. John Warnock speaks at San Jose City Hall where he and his Adobe inc. partner Dr. Charles Geschke were being honored
Adobe Co-Founder John Warnock, Who Helped Invent PDFs, Dead at 82
Mark Cuban uber
Mark Cuban Passed On Early Investment in Uber That He Says Is Worth Billions Today: ‘Whoops’
Paul Feig Mourns Friend Who Was Shot and Killed for Having Pride Flag in Her Shop: 'An Absolute Tragedy'
Paul Feig Mourns Friend Who Was Shot and Killed for Having Pride Flag at Her Shop: 'An Absolute Tragedy'
Jamie Lee Curtis Looks Stylishly Cool in Charity Bucket Hat
Jamie Lee Curtis Looks Stylishly Cool in Charity Bucket Hat: ‘Wear It Proudly’
Ron DeSantis The Gathering Atlanta Georgia 08 18 23
Ron DeSantis Calls Trump Supporters ‘Listless Vessels’ Ahead of First Republican Debate
Travis Barker Jams with 9-Year-Old Blind Drummer During Surprise Visit to Lemonade Stand
Travis Barker Jams with 9-Year-Old Blind Drummer During Surprise Visit to Lemonade Stand
Burger King Employee Who Never Missed a Day of Work in 27 Years Gets $400,000 in Donations
Burger King Employee Who Never Missed a Day of Work in 27 Years Gets $400,000 in Donations: ‘It’s a Miracle’
Rosario Dawson attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC; Ray Stevenson attends the Ahsoka panel at Start Wars Celebration 2023 in London at ExCel on April 08, 2023 in London, England
Rosario Dawson Honors 'Gentle, Brilliant' Ray Stevenson 3 Months After 'Ahsoka' Costar's Death (Exclusive)
top beauty moments of the week
The Best Beauty Moments of the Week
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis waits for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as he pays a courtesy call at the latter's official residence in Tokyo April 24, 2023
Ron DeSantis’ ‘Sassy’ Press Briefing Moment Gets the Meme Treatment from LGBTQ+ Content Creators
LDW: Early Target Deals Tout
Target Already Has Labor Day Deals on Apple, Dyson, and More Top Brands, and They're Up to 51% Off