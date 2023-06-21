'Million Dollar Listing' Star Josh Flagg Shows Off His 'Elegant, but Not Flashy' Bel Air Home (Exclusive)

The luxury real estate agent gave PEOPLE an inside look at his latest Los Angeles retreat

By
Published on June 21, 2023
Photo:

Paul Barnaby/zz barnaby productions

Josh Flagg is making himself at home in Bel Air. 

The Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star recently settled into a luxurious six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in the celeb favorite L.A. enclave. “It's got a tennis court, pool, two guest houses and is in a great location in lower East Gate, Bel Air," he rattles off in true power agent fashion.

But he already knows the impressive property, on just over an acre a block from the Hotel Bel Air, won't be his forever home. Last year, after splitting from husband Bobby Boyd, the 37-year-old bought a $9.2 million property in the Beverly Hills neighborhood known as the Flats. He's got a major renovation that will significantly delay him moving in.

Paul Barnaby/zz barnaby productions

He's looking forward to "getting going on architects, contractors, builders' plans and get the ball rolling," he says, adding that he's working with well-known architect William Hefner.

But the star isn't treating the Bel Air home as a temporary lodging in the meantime. Instead, it's heralding the start of a new chapter in his life while paying tribute to his past. He's decked it out with bold, personal design choices, blue-chip furniture and treasured family heirlooms.

Paul Barnaby/zz barnaby productions


Flagg describes his interior aesthetic as "eclectic. It's elegant, but it's not flashy.”

“I've been collecting since I was roughly 14 years old. The house is filled with a combination of things belonging to my parents, my grandparents on both sides and then a ton of Tony Duquette and Billy Haynes furniture," Flagg says. “I can't say for sure, but I'm 90% confident it's the largest collection of Billy Haynes furniture in the world."

Paul Barnaby/zz barnaby productions

Along with the memorabilia in the home comes a lot of history, including some from the MDLLA star’s grandfather and grandmother, fashion industry executive Edith Flagg. The home is “filled with family photographs and furniture,” he says, as well as “a note to my great-grandfather from Thomas Edison, a note from Jackie Kennedy to my grandparents” and “signatures from the Titanic and Abraham Lincoln."

Paul Barnaby/zz barnaby productions

Of all of the rooms in the 7,500 square-foot house, Flagg says he is most fond of the library. “It's cozy. It feels like a Park Avenue apartment. It's warm. It's elegant, but it's comfortable.”

Despite rarely entering the kitchen — "I think I've been in there twice," he jokes — he loves to entertain.

Paul Barnaby/zz barnaby productions

“We entertain a lot from the dining room, in the library and in the living room, out on the terrace,” Flagg says. And he has an expert always on hand to make that magic happen.

“We have a really good house manager that takes care of everything in the house. It's run like a ship here," he says. "Five o'clock she turns the music on. She lights the candles. She has ice in the ice bucket. She has the fireplaces lit. She knows everything that I like. And that's important.”

Paul Barnaby/zz barnaby productions

When he does finally leave this special place behind, he says, he may finally stay put for a while.

He has a habit of buying and selling houses at a dizzying pace, even starting renovations and then selling the home mid project when someone makes him an "offer he can't refuse." This time, Flagg is committed to finishing construction on the Beverly Hills home as it's a property he's "loved" his entire life.

Paul Barnaby/zz barnaby productions

“I'm 37 years old, at some point, you just gotta control yourself. So instead of flipping all these houses I think that one I'll see through. I'll go through with it," he says before amending, "I'm sure within a year of it being complete, somebody will make me an offer and I'll sell it.”

