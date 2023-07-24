J. Rey Soul is ready to bring the energy and the glam to the Black Eyed Peas' world tour.

The Philippines-born rapper, whose real name is Jessica Reynoso, joined the famous electropop group in 2018 and continues to make her mark on the Black Eyed Peas' global ELEVATION tour, which will wrap up in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Oct. 21.

PEOPLE got the inside scoop at the singer's behind-the-scenes glam during the foursome's headlining performance at the Greenwich Summer Sounds concert in London on July 7.