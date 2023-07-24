An Inside Look at J. Rey Soul's Glam Routine While on the Black Eyed Peas' ELEVATION World Tour (Exclusive)

From the calm backstage to the high-energy stage, the "Mamacita" artist shares with PEOPLE how she got ready for the Black Eyed Peas' headlining performance at the Greenwich Summer Sounds concert in London

By
Jackie Fields
Jackie Fields
Jackie Fields
Jackie Fields is a Deputy Beauty Director at PEOPLE. She has been working at the brand since 2005 and has 17 years reporting and writing, and eight years editing style and beauty content for the brand.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023 04:33PM EDT
J.Rey Soul photo diary exclusive
Photo:

J.Rey Soul

J. Rey Soul is ready to bring the energy and the glam to the Black Eyed Peas' world tour.

The Philippines-born rapper, whose real name is Jessica Reynoso, joined the famous electropop group in 2018 and continues to make her mark on the Black Eyed Peas' global ELEVATION tour, which will wrap up in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Oct. 21.

PEOPLE got the inside scoop at the singer's behind-the-scenes glam during the foursome's headlining performance at the Greenwich Summer Sounds concert in London on July 7.

01 of 12

Pro Pickings

J.Rey Soul photo diary exclusive

J.Rey Soul

"Getting ready to choose an outfit with Beau Barela!"

02 of 12

Pullin' Up

J.Rey Soul photo diary exclusive

J.Rey Soul

"I arrived at the venue — Greenwich music fest here we go!"

03 of 12

Peace, Love and Tea

J.Rey Soul photo diary exclusive

J.Rey Soul

"Tea before the show, and tequila after."

04 of 12

Three's Company

J.Rey Soul photo diary exclusive

J.Rey Soul

"In the glam chair with Leena Chaudhary and Emily Jane."

05 of 12

Warming Up

J.Rey Soul photo diary exclusive

J.Rey Soul

"Throat coat tea before the show is a must."

06 of 12

Ready to Light Up the Stage

J.Rey Soul photo diary exclusive

J.Rey Soul

"Doing some last-minute touch-ups to make sure the skin is glowing."

07 of 12

Mic Drop

J.Rey Soul photo diary exclusive

J.Rey Soul

"Time to get mic’d up."



08 of 12

Pre-Showtime Poses

J.Rey Soul photo diary exclusive

J.Rey Soul

"Walking to the stage with the fam!" says Soul, who poses with fellow Black Eyed Peas members Taboo and apl.de.ap.

09 of 12

Black Eyed Peas Family Photo

J.Rey Soul photo diary exclusive

J.Rey Soul

"Backstage huddle before we go on" with Taboo, apl.de.ap and Will.i.am.

10 of 12

Heading out in Heron Preston

J.Rey Soul photo diary exclusive

J.Rey Soul

"Here’s my chosen outfit for the night!

11 of 12

One Final Look

J.Rey Soul photo diary exclusive

J.Rey Soul

"Quick last look before I get on stage."

12 of 12

Fan-tastic Angles

J. Rey Soul exclusive photo diary

J.Rey Soul

"The view from the stage is breathtaking."

Related Articles
Heidi Klum wore these super cute feathered shorts
Heidi Klum Parties in the Tiniest Denim Cutoffs with Feathery Trim — See Her Fun Look!
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are seen at the Club 55 Beach in Saint-Tropez, France.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Twin in Beachy All-White Looks While Vacationing in Saint-Tropez
Harry Styles
Harry Styles and His Band Wear Custom Love on Tour Shoes to Commemorate Final Tour Stop
Salma Hayek instagram pool summer
Salma Hayek Splashes Around in the Pool in a Barbie-Inspired Plunging Pink Swimsuit
Victoria Beckham Shares Behind-The-Scenes Inter Miami Match Snap With Kim Kardashian and Daughter Harper: 'Girl's Night'
Victoria Beckham Shares Inter Miami Match Snap with Kim Kardashian and Daughter Harper: 'Girl's Night'
Selena Gomez Shares Cute Hangs With Nicola Anne Peltz
Nicola Peltz Celebrates 'Soul Sister' Selena Gomez's 31st Birthday: 'I Love You More Than You Know'
barbara corcoran dresses as barbie
Barbara Corcoran Wears Every Shade of Pink to Transform Into Barbie for Fun Instagram Video: ‘Hi Barbie!’
Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry Says Daughter Riley, 11, Has a 'Full' Skincare Routine: 'It's Non-Negotiable' (Exclusive)
Bre Tiesi
Bre Tiesi Shares How She Sources Her 'Selling Sunset' Looks with No Wardrobe Budget from Netflix (Exclusive)
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend LOVED01 By John Legend Launches Pop-Up At at Westfield Century City
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Share Kiss at Pop-Up Event in Los Angeles
Zaya Wade Stars in Miu Miuâs Fall/Winter Campaign Alongside Emma Corrin, Mia Goth and More
Zaya Wade Stars in Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter Campaign Alongside Emma Corrin, Mia Goth and More
Bethenny Frankel is seen outside ABC Studio on July 20, 2023 in New York City.
There's a Reason Bethenny Frankel's Outfit on 'Live with Kelly and Mark' Looks So Familiar
Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie Grainge have a Sweet and Stylish Sister Date
Nicole and Sofia Richie Enjoy a Sweet — and Stylish! — Sister Date
Kylie Jenner Claims She Doesnât Heavily Edit Her Instagram Photos Anymore: âI Went Through That Stageâ
Kylie Jenner Claims She Doesn’t Heavily Edit Her Instagram Photos Anymore: ‘I Went Through That Stage’
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen on July 19, 2023 in New York City.
Hailey and Justin Bieber Wear Matching Casual Looks for NYC Lunch Date
Khloe Kardashian Corset and Sweatpants TikTok
Khloé Kardashian Just Threw It Back to the Early Aughts with This Corset and Sweatpants Look