Inside Kevin Costner's Impressive Real Estate Portfolio — and the Role It's Playing in His Divorce

The actor's properties have been in the spotlight thanks to his split from his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner

By Staff Author
Published on June 28, 2023 10:33AM EDT
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner
Photo:

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock 

Kevin Costner’s homes have become a key factor in his divorce from Christine Baumgartner.

Baumgartner has allegedly refused to leave the family's Santa Barbara, Calif. compound, PEOPLE previously reported, after she officially filed for divorce in April citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Legal documents obtained by PEOPLE state that per a prenuptial agreement, Costner's wife of 18 years was expected to vacate the sprawling primary residence, where their three children — Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 — also reside, 30 days after filing.

Here’s everything to know about the beachfront property at the center of their split, along with Costner’s other homes.

Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner, Hayes Logan Costner, Christine Baumgartner and Cayden Wyatt Costner arrive for the Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's "The Art Of Racing In The Rain" held at El Capitan Theatre on August 1, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Santa Barbara, California

Costner’s Santa Barbara compound features a main home with two additional houses on a 1.4-acre property. The cliffside plot boasts stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.

According to legal documents, Baumgartner’s attorney claims that the request for order (RFO) filed by her estranged husband regarding the Santa Barbara home "seeks to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives."

he bluffs at Hope Ranch are viewed in this aerial photo taken on February 23, 2018, in Santa Barbara, California. A combined series of natural disasters, the Thomas Fire and Montecito mudslides, contributed to a serious dropoff in the numbers of tourist making their way to "The American Riviera" in January and February
The Santa Barbara coastline.

George Rose/Getty

Costner owns another property down the street from his primary residence, Insider reports. It sits on 10 acres of land with private beach access and was briefly put on the market for $60 million in 2017. 

Earlier in June, Costner revealed he took out a mortgage on the waterfront property in order to fund his upcoming movie series Horizon: An American Saga.

"I’ve mortgaged 10 acres on the water in Santa Barbara where I was going to build my last house,” the actor told Deadline. “But I did it without a thought. It has thrown my accountant into a f------ conniption fit. But it’s my life, and I believe in the idea and the story.”

Aspen Mountain Fall
Aspen Mountain in Autumn.

 

Pete Saloutos/Getty.

Aspen, Colorado 

While Costner’s Santa Barbara properties are certainly impressive, his 160-acre vacation home in Aspen might just be the jewel of his collection. Dubbed Dunbar Ranch in honor of his Dances with Wolves character, the estate features 12 rooms and comfortably sleeps 27 people. 

It is currently available for rent for a cool $36,000 a month and offers sweeping mountain views and lake access, along with a private baseball field and three hot tubs.

Costner and Baumgartner tied the knot on the breathtaking property in 2004 after six years of dating.  

kevin coster's casino/restaurant he owned called Midnight Star in South Dakota
The Midnight Star restaurant in South Dakota.

google maps

Additional Properties 

The actor has some other noteworthy spaces to tie his portfolio together. According to The Cut, Costner has an apartment in Los Angeles that he picked up after his divorce from his first wife, Cindy Silva

Though not a home, The Bodyguard star also owned a restaurant and casino called the Midnight Star in Deadwood, South Dakota, according to Insider. The town of Deadwood caught his eye while scouting locations for Dances with Wolves, and he ended up opening the restaurant in 1991. In 2020, he sold the property because it was not generating enough revenue, the outlet reports.

