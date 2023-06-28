Inside Kevin Costner's Impressive Real Estate Portfolio — and the Role It's Playing in His Divorce

Kevin Costner’s homes have become a key factor in his divorce from Christine Baumgartner.

Baumgartner has allegedly refused to leave the family's Santa Barbara, Calif. compound, PEOPLE previously reported, after she officially filed for divorce in April citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Legal documents obtained by PEOPLE state that per a prenuptial agreement, Costner's wife of 18 years was expected to vacate the sprawling primary residence, where their three children — Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 — also reside, 30 days after filing.

Here’s everything to know about the beachfront property at the center of their split, along with Costner’s other homes.

Santa Barbara, California

Costner’s Santa Barbara compound features a main home with two additional houses on a 1.4-acre property. The cliffside plot boasts stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.

According to legal documents, Baumgartner’s attorney claims that the request for order (RFO) filed by her estranged husband regarding the Santa Barbara home "seeks to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives."

Costner owns another property down the street from his primary residence, Insider reports. It sits on 10 acres of land with private beach access and was briefly put on the market for $60 million in 2017.

Earlier in June, Costner revealed he took out a mortgage on the waterfront property in order to fund his upcoming movie series Horizon: An American Saga.

"I’ve mortgaged 10 acres on the water in Santa Barbara where I was going to build my last house,” the actor told Deadline. “But I did it without a thought. It has thrown my accountant into a f------ conniption fit. But it’s my life, and I believe in the idea and the story.”

Aspen, Colorado

While Costner’s Santa Barbara properties are certainly impressive, his 160-acre vacation home in Aspen might just be the jewel of his collection. Dubbed Dunbar Ranch in honor of his Dances with Wolves character, the estate features 12 rooms and comfortably sleeps 27 people.

It is currently available for rent for a cool $36,000 a month and offers sweeping mountain views and lake access, along with a private baseball field and three hot tubs.

Costner and Baumgartner tied the knot on the breathtaking property in 2004 after six years of dating.

Additional Properties

The actor has some other noteworthy spaces to tie his portfolio together. According to The Cut, Costner has an apartment in Los Angeles that he picked up after his divorce from his first wife, Cindy Silva.

Though not a home, The Bodyguard star also owned a restaurant and casino called the Midnight Star in Deadwood, South Dakota, according to Insider. The town of Deadwood caught his eye while scouting locations for Dances with Wolves, and he ended up opening the restaurant in 1991. In 2020, he sold the property because it was not generating enough revenue, the outlet reports.

