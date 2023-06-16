From 2000 Rose Petals to a Champagne Tower! Inside Eminem’s Daughter Alaina’s Detroit Wedding (Exclusive)

"I would say our wedding was something out of a movie," Scott tells PEOPLE about her June 9 nuptials to husband Matt Moeller

Updated on June 16, 2023 01:02AM EDT
Eminem's daughter Alaina Marie Scott's wedding
Photo:

Jean Smith Photography/ Alaina Marie Scott ; Dave Benett/Getty

Alaina Scott is sharing all the details behind her "magical" wedding day!

The elder daughter of rapper Eminem went into her wedding-planning mode with a clear vision, she told PEOPLE exclusively, as she prepared to marry her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller in an intimate ceremony on June 9th.

"Since we wanted a very intimate wedding, we only had 125 guests," Scott, 30, says. "Getting married is a sacred thing, and we wanted to be surrounded by people who share in our daily lives. We did something super untraditional and didn't allow many plus ones. This was important to us."

Alaina Marie Scott gets married

Alaina Marie Scott Instagram

Scott and Moeller dated for seven years before announcing their engagement in December 2021, which made tying the knot for Scott a "very surreal moment."

"Matt started crying before I walked down the aisle, but I managed to hold it together. It was the sweetest thing," she says, revealing that the Taylor Swift-inspired track "Wildest Dreams" by Adam Fediy played in the background as she walked to the altar in a custom Katerina Bocci gown.

Eminem's daughter Alaina marie scott's wedding

Jean Smith Photography/ Alaina Marie Scott

The 80-foot long black and white checkered aisle was lined with 2000 white roses, adding to the "vintage touch with modern glam" Scott sought to achieve on the big day.

"It was magical," Scott said.

Other vintage touches throughout the Packard Proving Grounds included 1940 and 1947 Packard limousine cars and pops of color found in red, coral, orange, and peach floral decor.

Before attending a cocktail hour that featured six different signature drinks and three craft mocktails from Michigan's Testa Barra, guests were asked to participate in a group vow. "After we exchanged our vows, our officiant asked our family and friends to promise to love, support, and guide us during marriage," Scott said. "It was very sweet."

Eminem's daughter Alaina marie scott's wedding

Jean Smith Photography/ Alaina Marie Scott

While the couple opted for a champagne tower instead of a cake, guests were treated to a dessert bar after enjoying filets and breaded chicken during dinner. Scott also shared that the reception included a "really fun" performance of an original track from her dad's younger brother, Nathan “Nate Kane” Mathers.

"I would say our wedding was something out of a movie," she added. "I planned the entire thing, down to every last detail — even customized napkins of our dogs with the phrase 'our parents are married!' It's just very rewarding to see all your hard work come to life."

