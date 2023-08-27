Inside Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's California Wedding: See All the Emotional Moments (Exclusive Photos)

From the wholesome hand-holding to a post-vow celebration with loved ones, the pair had a wedding day to remember

By
Updated on August 27, 2023 03:11PM EDT
Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert read their vows. Photo:

Amy and Stuart Photography

It was a wedding meant for the stars!

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's Monterey County, California, wedding on Saturday featured plenty of sweet and stunning touches — from the bride's custom duchess satin gown, to their reception inside a 100-year-old barn, to even appearances from famous friends such as Nina DobrevShaun White and Alfonso Ribeiro.

But there's many more details that made the redwood forest celebration a success and plenty of emotional moments worthy of a mention.

To celebrate their wedding weekend, the Dancing with the Stars duo shared more behind-the-scenes looks at their big day with PEOPLE, in over 20 photos that show off a love worthy of a waltz.

For more details on Hough, 38, and Erbert’s big day, read Brides’ Real Weddings feature and pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

01 of 23

Save the Date!

Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Invitation for Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's wedding.

Amy and Stuart Photography

The duo - who met back in 2014 when Hough and his sister Julianne tapped Erbert, now 28, to go on tour with them - sent guests a beautiful off-white reminder in the mail before the big day this weekend. It hit mailboxes sometime after Hough announced their proposal on Instagram in June 2022.

02 of 23

Dressed to Impress

Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Derek Hough and groomsmen.

Amy and Stuart Photography

Hough and his six dapper groomsmen — including best man Mark Ballas — posed for a sleek photo while hanging near the forest before the ceremony began.

03 of 23

Suit and Tie

Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Derek Hough in his wedding suit.

Amy and Stuart Photography

Hough wore a suit by Tom Ford for the ceremony. For the reception, he swapped it out with a Brooks Brothers fit.

04 of 23

Ring the Bells

Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Hayley Erbert on her wedding day.

Amy and Stuart Photography

"It's all very just classic, timeless," Erbert said of her dress, designed by Georgina Chapman from Marchesa.

05 of 23

Sweet Support

Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Hayley Erbert with her bridesmaids.

Amy and Stuart Photography

Erbert and her bridal party were dressed in silky champagne attire with pink, white and green foliage to match the decor.

06 of 23

I Now Pronounce You Stylish!

Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.

Amy and Stuart Photography

The couple kept things classic at the wedding, as Erbert paired her gorgeous gown with a long veil, blusher and jewelry from Ring Concierge.

07 of 23

A Reason to Smile

Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert.

Amy and Stuart Photography

"It's so interesting what a small sort of piece of metal can do to your whole persona and your whole outlook on everything, where all of a sudden it's sort of like, oh, I have this promise that I carry with me all the time," Hough said. "And to want to be a man to live up to that promise daily for that person and for yourself and for others, it's a powerful thing. It's a beautiful thing. So for me, I'm excited to continue to aspire to be that man each and every day for her, for our animals and for our future family."

08 of 23

Remain Seated

Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's wedding.

Amy and Stuart Photography

Dinner options included steak, salmon and vegetarian. "Our food is one of the things that I'm really excited about," the bride told PEOPLE before the ceremony.

09 of 23

Sparks Fly

Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert share a kiss.

Amy and Stuart Photography

The couple shared their kiss following personal and traditional vows and some officiating from Hough's brother-in-law.

10 of 23

Trees of Green

Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert.

Amy and Stuart Photography

"It's one of the most breathtaking places," Hough said of the area and the cliffside estate in Carmel, California, where they held a welcome party as well. "It's like a fairytale."

11 of 23

We Did It

Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert.

Amy and Stuart Photography

"We're in a redwood forest, but we got married right in front of this mother tree that's surrounded by all these smaller trees," Erbert said of the spot they chose for their ceremony. "They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother. The symbolism of it was beautiful. We're here, planting our seeds to grow our family."

12 of 23

A Walk to Remember

Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert.

Amy and Stuart Photography

The husband and wife tied the knot in front of 106 guests, including  Julianne HoughJenna JohnsonShawn JohnsonNina DobrevShaun WhiteRobert and Kym Herjavec, Frieda PintoAmy PurdyMaria Menounos and Alfonso Ribeiro.

13 of 23

Vroom Vroom

Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert.

Amy and Stuart Photography

The beautiful visuals of the special day continued, as Hough and Erbert pulled up in a classic black convertible — even sharing a kiss while inside.

14 of 23

Hold My Hand

Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert.

Amy and Stuart Photography

"When we were thinking about a location we asked ourselves, 'What's important to us?'" Hough said. "Nature was the first thing. We want to be around trees and plants and Northern California kind of spoke out to us. We just want people to experience this place that we love, this nature, but also, it just feels incredibly romantic."

15 of 23

Take a Seat

Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's wedding seating.

Amy and Stuart Photography

As the day began to wind down after their meal, guests prepared to filter into a "regal" but "rustic" barn decorated with Signature chandeliers and more.

16 of 23

Back at the Barnyard

Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's wedding scene.

Amy and Stuart Photography

The barn was adorned in florals by In Blume and stationery by Minted. The couple was treated a performance from the Jordan Kahn Music CompanyTheoni provided rentals for the day.

17 of 23

Dance the Night Away

Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Scene from Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's wedding.

Amy and Stuart Photography

Hough described the whole day as "a big love fest," where family members shared speeches.

18 of 23

Let Them Eat Cake

Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's wedding cake.

Amy and Stuart Photography

The couple opted for a huckleberry lavender cake by Kelly Gray Cakes for their special day, taking care of their guests' cravings on site with a snack bar as well.

19 of 23

Cut It Out

Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert cut their cake.

Amy and Stuart Photography

The couple told PEOPLE that they'll soon be on their way to a honeymoon in Italy. "We've never been. I mean, I've been for a competition, but that was it. We've never experienced it properly. So it's really great because it's a place that we're going to be able to experience together for the first time," Hough said. "And we're hitting everywhere from Lake Como, Positano, Amalfi Coast, Rome, Tuscany, Florence. We're hitting it all."

20 of 23

Light Up My World

Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's wedding night.

Amy and Stuart Photography

The location featured stunning lighting which added to attendees' memorable nights.

21 of 23

The Stars Dance

Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert dance at their wedding.

Amy and Stuart Photography

The duo shared their first dance to "Fall Into Me" by Forrest Blakk. "It's so beautiful, but I'll say this: I think everybody's expecting us to do a performance and a dance whole thing," Hough told PEOPLE. "But that's the thing — we perform, we go on stage, we dance, we do things. So for us, it feels more special for us to not perform. To be on the floor with each other, to listen to music and just be in the moment."

22 of 23

Party Time

Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Guests enjoy a night out at Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's wedding.

Amy and Stuart Photography

Before it was time to boogie, the bride switched into her lace dress with a tulle skirt and a detachable train, made by Marchesa.

23 of 23

Unforgettable

Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert and some of their wedding guests.

Amy and Stuart Photography

"We went to Disney a couple of weeks ago, and there was the cutest little old couple, and they were swing dancing. There was a band playing, and I was like, that's so sweet. I want to do that when we're older," the bride said. "That's what I look forward to - dancing until the end of time together and loving each other until the end of time."

Related Articles
Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding
Derek Hough Marries Hayley Erbert in 'Regal' Redwood Forest Wedding with 'Epic Barn Dance Party' (Exclusive)
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert attends the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny U.S. Premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on June 14, 2023
Derek Hough Sings About Love and 'Forever' in Romantic Song Released Ahead of Wedding to Hayley Erbert
Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough arrive for the Mercedes-Benz Academy Awards viewing party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's Relationship Timeline
Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert
Derek Hough Reveals He's Getting Married to Hayley Erbert Later This Year — and Teases His Best Man Pick
Derek Hough in BRIDES
Derek Hough Says He Was Surprised by Wedding Cost: 'When You Add Everything Up, It's Pretty Wild'
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are all smiles during their wedding recepetion at Bird & Betty
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2023
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Wedding
Every Gorgeous Photo from Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's Wedding in France (Exclusive)
sarah kennedy and jam sulahry wedding
All the Photos From Sarah Kennedy & Jam Sulahry's Romantic Wedding at the Kennedy Compound
sarah kennedy and jam sulahry wedding
Robert F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter Sarah and Her Husband Celebrate His Pakistani Heritage with Wedding Mehndi
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Wedding
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Are Married! Inside the 'Dreamlike' Wedding at a French Chateau! (Exclusive)
Krystal Nielson Wedding
'Bachelor' Alum Krystal Nielson Marries Miles Bowles in Coastal Wedding Ceremony: See the Photos! (Exclusive)
Newlyweds Isaiah Hartenstein and Kourtney Kellar Share Details from Their Wedding
Isaiah Hartenstein and Kourtney Kellar Share Photos from Their 'Blissful' Wedding — on a Yacht! (Exclusive)
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022
Justin Timberlake, Chelsea Handler and Nina Dobrev Were All Just in the Same Bridal Party
Justin Timberlake, Chelsea Handler and Nina Dobrev Were All Just in the Same Wedding Party
Kevin Hayes Philadelphia Flyers wedding
NHL Star Kevin Hayes and Katya Vasilyev on Their 'Perfect' Beach Wedding — See the Photos (Exclusive)
Paris Hilton Wedding
Happily Ever After: See All of the Celebrity Weddings of 2021