Inside Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's California Wedding: See All the Emotional Moments (Exclusive Photos)

For more details on Hough, 38, and Erbert’s big day, read Brides’ Real Weddings feature and pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

To celebrate their wedding weekend, the Dancing with the Stars duo shared more behind-the-scenes looks at their big day with PEOPLE, in over 20 photos that show off a love worthy of a waltz.

But there's many more details that made the redwood forest celebration a success and plenty of emotional moments worthy of a mention.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert 's Monterey County, California, wedding on Saturday featured plenty of sweet and stunning touches — from the bride's custom duchess satin gown, to their reception inside a 100-year-old barn, to even appearances from famous friends such as Nina Dobrev , Shaun White and Alfonso Ribeiro .

01 of 23 Save the Date! Invitation for Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's wedding. Amy and Stuart Photography The duo - who met back in 2014 when Hough and his sister Julianne tapped Erbert, now 28, to go on tour with them - sent guests a beautiful off-white reminder in the mail before the big day this weekend. It hit mailboxes sometime after Hough announced their proposal on Instagram in June 2022.

02 of 23 Dressed to Impress Derek Hough and groomsmen. Amy and Stuart Photography Hough and his six dapper groomsmen — including best man Mark Ballas — posed for a sleek photo while hanging near the forest before the ceremony began.

03 of 23 Suit and Tie Derek Hough in his wedding suit. Amy and Stuart Photography Hough wore a suit by Tom Ford for the ceremony. For the reception, he swapped it out with a Brooks Brothers fit.

04 of 23 Ring the Bells Hayley Erbert on her wedding day. Amy and Stuart Photography "It's all very just classic, timeless," Erbert said of her dress, designed by Georgina Chapman from Marchesa.

05 of 23 Sweet Support Hayley Erbert with her bridesmaids. Amy and Stuart Photography Erbert and her bridal party were dressed in silky champagne attire with pink, white and green foliage to match the decor.

06 of 23 I Now Pronounce You Stylish! Amy and Stuart Photography The couple kept things classic at the wedding, as Erbert paired her gorgeous gown with a long veil, blusher and jewelry from Ring Concierge.

07 of 23 A Reason to Smile Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert. Amy and Stuart Photography "It's so interesting what a small sort of piece of metal can do to your whole persona and your whole outlook on everything, where all of a sudden it's sort of like, oh, I have this promise that I carry with me all the time," Hough said. "And to want to be a man to live up to that promise daily for that person and for yourself and for others, it's a powerful thing. It's a beautiful thing. So for me, I'm excited to continue to aspire to be that man each and every day for her, for our animals and for our future family."

08 of 23 Remain Seated Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's wedding. Amy and Stuart Photography Dinner options included steak, salmon and vegetarian. "Our food is one of the things that I'm really excited about," the bride told PEOPLE before the ceremony.

09 of 23 Sparks Fly Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert share a kiss. Amy and Stuart Photography The couple shared their kiss following personal and traditional vows and some officiating from Hough's brother-in-law.

10 of 23 Trees of Green Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert. Amy and Stuart Photography "It's one of the most breathtaking places," Hough said of the area and the cliffside estate in Carmel, California, where they held a welcome party as well. "It's like a fairytale."

11 of 23 We Did It Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert. Amy and Stuart Photography "We're in a redwood forest, but we got married right in front of this mother tree that's surrounded by all these smaller trees," Erbert said of the spot they chose for their ceremony. "They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother. The symbolism of it was beautiful. We're here, planting our seeds to grow our family."

13 of 23 Vroom Vroom Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert. Amy and Stuart Photography The beautiful visuals of the special day continued, as Hough and Erbert pulled up in a classic black convertible — even sharing a kiss while inside.

14 of 23 Hold My Hand Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert. Amy and Stuart Photography "When we were thinking about a location we asked ourselves, 'What's important to us?'" Hough said. "Nature was the first thing. We want to be around trees and plants and Northern California kind of spoke out to us. We just want people to experience this place that we love, this nature, but also, it just feels incredibly romantic."

15 of 23 Take a Seat Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's wedding seating. Amy and Stuart Photography As the day began to wind down after their meal, guests prepared to filter into a "regal" but "rustic" barn decorated with Signature chandeliers and more.

16 of 23 Back at the Barnyard Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's wedding scene. Amy and Stuart Photography The barn was adorned in florals by In Blume and stationery by Minted. The couple was treated a performance from the Jordan Kahn Music Company. Theoni provided rentals for the day.



17 of 23 Dance the Night Away Scene from Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's wedding. Amy and Stuart Photography Hough described the whole day as "a big love fest," where family members shared speeches.

18 of 23 Let Them Eat Cake Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's wedding cake. Amy and Stuart Photography The couple opted for a huckleberry lavender cake by Kelly Gray Cakes for their special day, taking care of their guests' cravings on site with a snack bar as well.

19 of 23 Cut It Out Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert cut their cake. Amy and Stuart Photography The couple told PEOPLE that they'll soon be on their way to a honeymoon in Italy. "We've never been. I mean, I've been for a competition, but that was it. We've never experienced it properly. So it's really great because it's a place that we're going to be able to experience together for the first time," Hough said. "And we're hitting everywhere from Lake Como, Positano, Amalfi Coast, Rome, Tuscany, Florence. We're hitting it all."

20 of 23 Light Up My World Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's wedding night. Amy and Stuart Photography The location featured stunning lighting which added to attendees' memorable nights.

21 of 23 The Stars Dance Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert dance at their wedding. Amy and Stuart Photography The duo shared their first dance to "Fall Into Me" by Forrest Blakk. "It's so beautiful, but I'll say this: I think everybody's expecting us to do a performance and a dance whole thing," Hough told PEOPLE. "But that's the thing — we perform, we go on stage, we dance, we do things. So for us, it feels more special for us to not perform. To be on the floor with each other, to listen to music and just be in the moment."

22 of 23 Party Time Guests enjoy a night out at Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's wedding. Amy and Stuart Photography Before it was time to boogie, the bride switched into her lace dress with a tulle skirt and a detachable train, made by Marchesa.