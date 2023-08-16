Inside Caelynn Miller-Keyes' Bachelorette Weekend — Including a Puppy Party and Pickleball (Exclusive)

Caelynn Miller-Keyes is cherishing time with her best friends as her wedding date approaches.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum — who is engaged to fellow former Bachelor Nation star Dean Unglert — celebrated her bachelorette party last weekend in San Diego, and PEOPLE has the exclusive details. Miller-Keyes, 28, and eight of her closest girls marked the occasion at the city's Rancho Bernardo Inn from Aug. 10-12.

The three-day affair, which was photographed by Sarah Norian, had a different theme for each part of the trip and was planned by Bach to Basics, a bachelor and bachelorette party planning company.

Day one of the celebrations saw the ladies dressed in matching Juicy Couture outfits, with Miller-Keyes sporting a full white Juicy set. The girls had a relaxed day at the hotel and spa with pizza in between dips in the pool.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes's bachelorette weekend. Sarah Norian @sarah_norian

The second day started with breakfast in bed with food from Milk and Honey Bakery. In the afternoon, the ladies then wore romantic, pastel-colored dresses from Selkie for a Bridgerton-style tea party picnic, set up by Picnics by Nature.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes's bachelorette weekend. Sarah Norian @sarah_norian

At the picnic, Miller-Keyes surprised her pals with a puppy party, featuring rescue puppies, dogs, and seniors from the Animal Pad in San Diego. The gathered group got to spend time with the animals while still dressed up in the Selkie dresses.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes. Sarah Norian @sarah_norian

Miller-Keyes and her friends then finished their day with dinner on the veranda, with the bride-to-be wearing a Kim Kassas dress from Kinsley James.

On Saturday, the bachelorette group played some rounds of hot new sport pickleball. Dressed in Alo Yoga tennis dresses, each party member had a Recess custom pickleball paddle emblazoned with “Ring the Bells."

The rest of the day included some more fun by the pool, and dinner at San Diego's Bernardo Winery Kitchen. Miller-Keyes closed out the trip in a matching white set from Retrofête.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes. Sarah Norian @sarah_norian

The star's dreamy bachelorette party comes after PEOPLE shared exclusive photos of Miller-Keyes' bridal shower back in May.

Miller-Keyes and Unglert got engaged in Oct. 2022 after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise in 2019.

Like her bachelorette weekend, Miller-Keyes and Unglert have been focused on all the details for their upcoming wedding.

"We spent New Year's in Aspen looking at wedding venues, and we think we found the one," Miller-Keyes told PEOPLE in January. "I've got my dresses, and I feel like that's the heavy lifting — the venue, the dresses — and then comes the fun stuff."

Caelynn Miller-Keyes. Sarah Norian @sarah_norian

The couple, who previously confirmed that their big day will be in Colorado, also revealed that they won’t be having groomsmen or bridesmaids.

"We're doing no groomsmen or bridesmaids," Miller-Keyes said. "It takes so much pressure off and it'll just be us standing up there. One of his best friends will be officiating, but we'll still have the [maid of honor] and [the best man], they just won't be standing up there or matching."

