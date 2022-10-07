The 8 Best Inkey List Products of 2022

The Inkey List is on a mission to help you figure out your skincare routine. This innovative beauty brand’s skincare solutions come bottled up in black-and-white packaging that offers clear-cut guidance for using each cleanser, treatment, and cream. The simple, no-fuss formulas are affordable and effective — which could be why The Inkey List has become one of the best-selling skincare brands at Sephora.

Founder and CEO of The Inkey List Colette Laxton is a champion of accessible skincare (because everyone from your best friend to Scarlett Johansson deals with skin issues). “We have always stood for democratizing skincare – from an information and understanding perspective, but also through price,” Laxton tells PEOPLE. “We believe that you shouldn’t have to break the bank to pay for great skincare.”

Each product comes with detailed instructions on how to layer it with other products, which we love. “Since we are all about spreading knowledge, we want to make sure that our packs reflect that and have tools and information on both the tubes and the cartons that are useful,” Laxton says. “We consult both skincare experts, our internal team, and use feedback from our community to continue to evolve our packs.”

Pore-sweeping salicylic acid cleanser and silky hyaluronic acid are among the powerful products that have earned this brand their cult-status popularity — even celebrities like Gemma Chan have lauded The Inkey List’s praise. The range of products targets every skin type and goal, and their newest line called SuperSolutions was formulated with dermatologists to “help with challenging skin concerns such as post-acne scars and marks, dry and rough skin, redness, excess oil and acne,” says Laxton.

I have personally been a fan of The Inkey List since their brightening Caffeine Eye Cream first landed on the shelves of my local Sephora. As someone with picky, sensitive skin (with a job that includes testing a lot of skincare), I was shocked by the scent-free, effective formula. And I love that a comprehensive online ingredients glossary explains precisely what each ingredient does.

Clearly, we couldn’t be bigger fans of this affordable and effective beauty brand. Read on to learn more about the 8 best skincare (and, surprise, haircare!) products from The Inkey List.