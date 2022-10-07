Shopping The 8 Best Inkey List Products of 2022 The affordable and effective skincare of our dreams By Cai Cramer Cai Cramer Freelance Platforms Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 7, 2022 01:27 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Sephora The Inkey List is on a mission to help you figure out your skincare routine. This innovative beauty brand’s skincare solutions come bottled up in black-and-white packaging that offers clear-cut guidance for using each cleanser, treatment, and cream. The simple, no-fuss formulas are affordable and effective — which could be why The Inkey List has become one of the best-selling skincare brands at Sephora. Founder and CEO of The Inkey List Colette Laxton is a champion of accessible skincare (because everyone from your best friend to Scarlett Johansson deals with skin issues). “We have always stood for democratizing skincare – from an information and understanding perspective, but also through price,” Laxton tells PEOPLE. “We believe that you shouldn’t have to break the bank to pay for great skincare.” Each product comes with detailed instructions on how to layer it with other products, which we love. “Since we are all about spreading knowledge, we want to make sure that our packs reflect that and have tools and information on both the tubes and the cartons that are useful,” Laxton says. “We consult both skincare experts, our internal team, and use feedback from our community to continue to evolve our packs.” Pore-sweeping salicylic acid cleanser and silky hyaluronic acid are among the powerful products that have earned this brand their cult-status popularity — even celebrities like Gemma Chan have lauded The Inkey List’s praise. The range of products targets every skin type and goal, and their newest line called SuperSolutions was formulated with dermatologists to “help with challenging skin concerns such as post-acne scars and marks, dry and rough skin, redness, excess oil and acne,” says Laxton. I have personally been a fan of The Inkey List since their brightening Caffeine Eye Cream first landed on the shelves of my local Sephora. As someone with picky, sensitive skin (with a job that includes testing a lot of skincare), I was shocked by the scent-free, effective formula. And I love that a comprehensive online ingredients glossary explains precisely what each ingredient does. Clearly, we couldn’t be bigger fans of this affordable and effective beauty brand. Read on to learn more about the 8 best skincare (and, surprise, haircare!) products from The Inkey List. The INKEY List Hyaluronic Acid Serum Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Theinkeylist.com A tall glass of water for your skin, this serum thoroughly earns its crown as the best-selling Inkey List product — in fact, a 1-ounce bottle of this serum is sold every 20 seconds worldwide, according to The Inkey List’s 2022 data. Hyaluronic acid is a molecule that can hold up to 1000 times its weight in water, so it’s great for hydrating and balancing your skin. Dry skin will slurp this skincare treat up in minutes. The formula is a little thicker than water and performs best when smoothed over slightly damp skin to lock in moisture. We love that this hydrating serum works on all skin types to target fine lines and wrinkles while leaving behind a dewy glow that plays well with makeup. Price at time of publish: $9 Size: 1 oz. | Star Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid | Formulation: Watery serum | Targeted Concerns: Dry skin, fine lines, wrinkles The INKEY List Caffeine Eye Cream Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Theinkeylist.com This little eye cream packs a big punch. Loaded with brightening and plumping ingredients like caffeine and peptides, this smooth formula is like a cup of coffee for your under eyes. This treatment is a favorite of celebrities like Alana Haim, Charli D’Amelio, and Gemma Chan (who calls The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream her “secret weapon”). Brand founder Laxton says that this product is one of her favorite products. “Since we keep global hours and are constantly in meetings, I usually have one of these at arm’s length!” she shares with PEOPLE. “It’s one of our best-sellers because it truly works to depuff.” While this product does a stellar job of brightening and smoothing the delicate undereye area, this lightweight treatment might not be the right fit for someone who likes a heavy-duty eye cream. Price at time of publish: $10 Size: 0.5 oz. | Star Ingredients: Caffeine and peptides | Formulation: Cream | Targeted Concerns: Dullness and puffiness of under eyes The INKEY List Polyglutamic Acid Hydrating Serum Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Theinkeylist.com Glowy skin has never been more achievable thanks to this serum that contains 3 percent polyglutamic acid, an ingredient that The Inkey List says “holds 4 times more moisture than hyaluronic acid, locking in moisture and helping the skin appear instantly smoother.” This potent serum is effective at hydrating the skin’s surface — but its greatest asset is an insider secret, according to Laxton. “This is my go-to makeup hack!” she shares with PEOPLE. “Adding a drop of Polyglutamic Acid to your foundation will give it the most gorgeous slip and dewy finish.” We love almost everything about this product — except for a slightly offputting smell. But we have to give the brand some extra points for not covering up any of the product’s natural scent with sensitizing fragrance, so we suggest trying it out for yourself. Price at time of publish: $15 Size: 1 oz. | Star Ingredients: 3% Polyglutamic acid complex | Formulation: Thick serum | Targeted Concerns: Dryness, fine lines, dullness, and uneven texture The 10 Best Skincare Fridges of 2022 The INKEY List Salicylic Acid Cleanser Amazon View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Theinkeylist.com Another of the best-selling skincare products at Sephora (a favorite of Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams), The Inkey List’s Salicylic Acid cleanser clears out pores and busts excess oil production. This lightly foaming cleanser is excellent for acne-prone skin to diminish blackheads and breakouts. Two percent salicylic acid exfoliates, while a zinc compound helps the skin produce less oil. While this would work well for those who experience oil-induced breakouts, salicylic acid might be too drying for those with very dry or sensitive skin. However, even if this product doesn’t work for your face, it might be perfect for other acne-prone places on your body, like the back or chest. Price at time of publish: $11 Size: 5 oz. | Star Ingredients: 2% Salicylic acid, zinc compound, 0.5% allantoin | Formulation: Lightly foaming cleanser | Targeted Concerns: Acne, blackheads, oiliness The INKEY List Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Sephora View On Sephora View On Theinkeylist.com Scalp buildup can come from all sorts of things — daily dirt and pollutants, dry shampoo residue, or styling product debris— and a regular old shampoo and conditioner wash might not be enough to remove all that leftover junk, which can weigh down hair and lead to itchiness and oiliness. This 10-minute physical and chemical exfoliating treatment busts through grimey buildup to leave you with a squeaky clean scalp no matter your hair type or texture. Formulated with 7 percent glycolic acid, plus a slew of scalp-balancing ingredients, this product claims to clear out buildup and encourage hair growth. Price at time of publish: $12.99 Size: 5 oz. | Star Ingredients: 7% glycolic acid, 2.5% Symcontrol ® Scalp, 2% castor beads | Formulation: Wash off treatment | Targeted Concerns: Scalp buildup, oiliness, and dry scalp The 7 Best Hair Dryers of 2022 | People Tested The INKEY List Retinol Anti-Aging Serum Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Theinkeylist.com Retinol is basically a powerhouse ingredient — it targets acne, wrinkles, and scarring with just one ingredient. The only downside? It can be highly sensitizing. Luckily for those of us with a sensitive epidermis, The Inkey List’s slow-release Retinol Anti-Aging Serum is gentle and effective. One percent stabilized retinol might steal the show, but the soothing and hydrating addition of squalane makes this product such a special retinol serum. The Inkey List recommends starting slow with this product — once or twice a week to begin with — and slowly building up as tolerated. Price at time of publish: $10.99 Size: 1 oz. | Star Ingredients: 1% stabilized retinol, 0.5% granactive retinoids, squalane | Formulation: Night serum | Targeted Concerns: Fine lines and wrinkles, dark marks, uneven texture, dullness The INKEY List SuperSolutions 10% Urea Moisturizer Textured Skin Solution Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Theinkeylist.com With cold, dry weather quickly approaching, we’re planning on upping our moisturizer game. And, with someone who experiences dry, itchy tightness all year round, my winter moisturizer needs to bring its A-game. The 10 percent Urea Moisturizer brings precisely that: deep hydration packed into an easily-absorbed formula. Made especially for people with super dry, itchy skin, this moisturizer also contains 1 percent colloidal oat, an ingredient known for its soothing properties. While this cream works wonders on my super dry and rosacea-prone skin, those without much dryness might find this product too heavy. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: 1 oz. | Star Ingredients: 10% Urea, 1% colloidal oat | Formulation: Cream | Targeted Concerns: Dryness The Best Tinted Moisturizer of 2022 | People Tested The Inkey List Oat Cleansing Balm 4.8 Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Theinkeylist.com This gentle cleanser effectively removes makeup and dirt without over-stripping the skin. The colloidal oatmeal-packed formula is so soothing that The Inkey List suggests leaving it on for a few minutes as a nourishing face mask! Colloidal oatmeal is an excellent ingredient for calming down inflamed skin, and the slippy texture of this cleansing cream-balm feels soft and comfortable on the skin. The formula is meant to be massaged into lightly damp skin to remove impurities. Though we think this is a wonderful second cleanse, you might need to pair it with another cleanser to remove waterproof makeup or sunscreen. Price at time of publish: $11 Size: 5 oz. | Star Ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal, 3% oat kernel oil | Formulation: Balm-cream | Targeted Concerns: Dryness and sensitivity Frequently Asked Questions What order should I apply skincare according to The Inkey List? The best and most effective layering order for you will depend on your skin’s texture and needs, as well as the products you’re using. Luckily, The Inkey List has a helpful guide to building your own unique skincare recipe based on a short questionnaire. Can I use Inkey List products if I have sensitive skin or rosacea? The short answer: Yes! The Inkey List makes various products to work for every skin type. CEO and founder Colette Laxton created their newest line of products with sensitive skin in mind. “We created SUPERSOLUTIONS to help the 20 percent of our community that had more stubborn skin concerns, including products suitable for eczema-prone, psoriasis-prone, and rosacea-prone skin,” Laxton says. Do you have any advice for someone who is just getting started with skincare? If you don't know where to begin, Inkey List provides advice around the clock. “Our askINKEY service is a 100 percent free skincare hotline in which you can DM us 24/7/365 with any question about ingredients, when and how to use them in your routine, and we have experts on standby around the globe to answer you,” shares Laxton. “We have humans (not bots) literally there to help you while you are standing at the bathroom sink.” Take Our Word For It Cai Cramer is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering the best and buzziest products across the beauty, fashion, health, and lifestyle spaces. For this story, she tested the entire line of Inkey List products for three weeks and interviewed the CEO and founder, Colette Laxton of The Inkey List. Want more product recommendations? Check out all of our People Tested content.