Entertainment TV Inga Swenson, Star of 'Benson' and Broadway, Dead at 90 The actress earned three Emmy nominations and one Golden Globe nod for her famous portrayal of Gretchen Kraus in 'Benson' By Esther Kang Esther Kang Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 28, 2023 05:30PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Inga Swenson has died of natural causes while staying at a board-and-care facility in Los Angeles. She was 90. Swenson's son Mark told TMZ the sad news. And Lowell Harris, her husband of 70 years, shared that he was by Swenson’s side when she died — around six months after her health began to decline. Swenson’s career in television took off when she took on the role of German cook Gretchen Kraus on the popular television sitcom Benson, which aired on ABC from 1979 to 1986. Columbia Pictures Television/Everett Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023 Benson was originally a spinoff of the popular sitcom Soap, in which her character Ingrid Swenson enjoyed a multi-episode arc. Over the course of more than 150 episodes on Benson, the actress became a household name, revered for her comedic timing and acknowledged with three Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe nod. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty After Benson, the actress starred in other projects like North & South and Nutcracker: Money, Madness & Murder and made appearances in episodes of Newhart, The Golden Girls and Hotel. Swenson was also a Broadway star, earning two Tony Award nominations for best actress in a musical for her star turns as Lizzie Curry in 110 in the Shade and Irene Adler in Baker Street. Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest storiesPEOPLE's free daily newsletter Swenson retired from acting in 1998.