Influencer Jackie Miller James Wakes Up from Medically-Induced Coma a Month After Having Aneurysm

The 35-year-old's family announced the news in a post published to her Instagram page on Sunday

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Updated on July 3, 2023 10:03AM EDT
Jackie Miller James
Photo:

Jackie Miller James /Instagram

Lifestyle and beauty influencer Jackie Miller James has woken up from a medically induced coma one month after experiencing a ruptured aneurysm while nine months pregnant — and she's been reunited with her baby girl.

The 35-year-old's family announced the news in a post published to her Instagram page on Sunday, writing: "We are beyond thrilled to share that your loving prayers for Jackie have been working! Jackie is awake and was recently transferred to one of the best neurological rehabilitation hospitals in the country."

The post continued, "The doctors have been pleased upon her latest tests, numbers, and evaluations, noting that Jackie is performing above expectations at this stage of her recovery and is progressing more with every passing day."

James' family ended the post by writing that she "has an incredibly long road to recovery ahead of her," and urged her followers to continue sending "prayers, love, and support."

One week before she was due to give birth to a baby girl, James collapsed in her California home and was found unconscious by her husband Austin.

The content creator was rushed to the emergency room, where doctors performed an emergency C-section to deliver her daughter — Knoxly Rose — and perform brain surgery at the same time for the “severe brain bleeding and injury” caused by the ruptured aneurysm. 

Jackie Miller James
Jackie Miller James.

GoFundMe

According to the post shared Sunday, Knoxly "is a constant source of light for the entire family and continues to grow into a happy, healthy, and animated little angel."

"Jackie has also recently been reunited with her baby, and spends a great deal of each day with her entire family while in the hospital," the post added.

Baby Knoxly was in the NICU for 12 days before going home, but James remained in a medically induced coma in the ICU, where she underwent five brain procedures, according to a GoFundMe page established by her sisters.

The resources raised from the GoFundMe will allow the family to "continue to give Jackie the very best care and every chance at recovery," the Sunday Instagram post detailed.

As of Monday, the GoFundMe had raised more than $330,000 of its $450,000 goal, with top donations coming from The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar and Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell.

And while the influencer's family has been sharing periodic updates about her recovery, they shared on Sunday that they want to "respect Jackie's privacy during this very personal, intimate, and challenging time."

"Going forward, Jackie will be the one to share any further updates across her platforms (in her own unique way) if and when she is ready," her family wrote.

