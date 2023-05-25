Influencer, 27, Hospitalized After Horse Falls on Top of Her at Ranch: 'She's Got a Long Road Ahead'

Emmie Sperandeo was moving cattle at a ranch last week when her horse “spun and fell on top of her," family says

By
Published on May 25, 2023 04:09 PM
Emmie Sperandeo
Emmie Sperandeo. Photo:

Emmie Sperandeo/Instagram

A social media influencer known for her popular Western lifestyle content is recovering after sustaining serious injuries in a horse-related accident.

Family members say Emmie Sperandeo, 27, was injured last week in Arizona after the horse she was riding fell on top of her, according to KTVK and  CBS affiliate KPHO-TV.

Emmie, who has over 1 million followers on TikTok, was moving cattle at a local ranch on May 15 when her horse “spun and fell on top of her,” her sister wrote in a message on a GoFundMe campaign set up to cover medical costs.

Marino Sperandeo, Emmie’s father, told KTVK and CBS affiliate KPHO-TV that “she was holding on to the horse and was whip lashed by the horse as it fell sideways."

"That caused her head to hit the floor" and it fractured in two different places, Marino told the outlet.

Emmie was airlifted to a Trauma Center shortly after the incident, per the GoFundMe. In addition to the head fractures, she was bleeding from her ears.

Marino said his daughter was in the intensive care unit (ICU) for a week after arriving at the hospital, according to KTVK and CBS affiliate KPHO-TV. 

“She’s a tough kid,” Marino said, “but she’s got a long road ahead of her.”

Emmie Sperandeo
Emmie Sperandeo.

Emmie Sperandeo/Instagram

Emmie was already healing from a concussion and broken finger she sustained in April when she was thrown from a bucking horse onto the railing of a nearby fence, family members said.

On May 19, doctors said Emmie had stabilized, according to the family’s GoFundMe campaign. She also began to regain consciousness for brief periods of time.

However, Emmie is dealing with memory loss following last week’s incident.

In a message shared on the GoFundMe page this week, her sister Natalie said that Emmie “is unable to comprehend why she’s here, or why people are writing to her."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Emmie Sperandeo
Emmie Sperandeo.

Emmie Sperandeo/Instagram

As of Sunday, the influencer was “still leaking brain fluid” and had to “remain upright and hooked up to IV until the leaking stops, Natalie said. By Monday, her condition improved enough for her to be moved from the ICU to the neurological ward, where she’ll receive both speech and physical therapy.

Doctors have said Emmie will likely remain at the trauma center for another three weeks while she recovers from her injuries.

Rehabilitation will take months, her sister wrote on the fundraising page, adding that Emmie will need to be treated at “a full time care unit,” which is “unfathomably expensive.”

Nearly $185,000 has been raised via GoFundMe to support Emmie and her family as of Thursday.

“To everyone who loves Emmie — thank you for thinking of her and sending her the strength that she will need to recover,” read a message on the fundraising page. “It is abundantly clear just how much of an impact she has had on so many people around the world."

Related Articles
6th Street Viaduct towards the downtown Los Angeles
Teen Falls to His Death While Climbing L.A. Bridge in Apparent Social Media Stunt: Police
A killer whale swims in Monterey Bay, California
One 'Traumatized' Orca May Have Taught Whales to Sink Boats, But Some Experts Say They’re Just 'Playing'
Kashmira Patel, who died trying to save her dog from a house fire
Woman Killed in New York Blaze Went Back Inside to Save Dog, Family Says: 'Breaks My Heart'
Dad-to-Be Expecting First Child with Girlfriend Found Dead in Submerged Car Days After He Went Missing
Florida Dad-to-Be Found Dead in Submerged Car Days After He Went Missing
Dad Picks Up 8-Year-Old-Son from Last Day of School on Horseback
Oklahoma Dad Arrives on Horseback to Pick Up 8-Year-Old Son from Last Day of School — See Video!
Turnagain Arm mudflats
Man, 20, Dies After Getting Stuck in Mud Flats While Visiting Alaska: 'Our Grief Is Unspeakable,' Says Mom
Glacier National Park in Montana
Kansas Woman, 28, Dies in Fall at Montana's Glacier National Park
Two missing children: 11-year-old Alfa Barrie & 13-year old Garrett Warren
2 Boys Found Dead in Separate N.Y.C. Rivers May Have Been Horsing Around Near the Water: Reports
Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead
Wife Pulls Husband from Burning Car After Crash That Killed 1: ‘He Thought He Was Dead’
15-year-old surfer attacked by shark off Jersey Shore
Teen Surfer Survives Shark Attack in New Jersey: 'My Whole Foot Was In Its Mouth'
Brother and Sister Die After Being Swept Away by River That Was Closed Due to High Water Levels
Siblings, 8 and 4, Found Dead a Day Apart After Falling into River and Getting Swept Away from Mom
Sorority members during the University of Alabama Bid Day
The True Story of 'Bama Rush': How TikTok Became Obsessed with Alabama Sorority Recruitment
https://www.gofundme.com/f/caseys-final-act-of-kindness Casey Rivara
'Kindest' Dad of 2 Dies After Being Struck by Car While Helping Ducks Cross Road in California
alligator in grass
23-Year-Old Man Loses an Arm After Being Attacked by Alligator Near Pond Outside Florida Bar
https://abc13.com/alligator-spottings-gator-seen-in-missouri-city-neighborhood-quail-valley-thunderbird-reptile-texas-parks-and-wildlife/13278933/ Missouri City man spots an 11-foot alligator roaming in the Quail Valley Thunderbird neighborhood in southeast Texas.
Massive 3-Legged Alligator Rescued from Suburban Texas Street
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DI4R_D79x5w Shark attack victim recounts attack l GMA
College Student 'Blindsided' by Shark Bite While Fishing — One of 2 Florida Attacks in Less Than 36 Hours