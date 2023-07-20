Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson Reveals Son Asher Has Died at 15 Months: 'So Heartbroken'

The travel influencer mourns the loss of her son in an emotional Instagram announcement

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 20, 2023 03:24PM EDT
Travel Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson Reveals Son Asher Has Died at 15 Months
Photo:

Christine Tran Ferguson/Instagram

Travel influencer Christine Tran Ferguson is opening up about a heartbreaking loss.

The blogger behind Tour de Lust, 37, announced on Thursday that her 15-month-old son Asher has died. Though she did not share further details about the infant's death, she wrote a lengthy Instagram post detailing the pain of losing her only child with husband Ryan Ferguson.

"You’re 15 months today my little angel 👼🏻 Mama and dada love you so much, you brought us so much joy, and made our family complete. I have never known how much love and happiness I could have until you came into our life. You are the smartest & happiest little boy I’ve ever known," Tran Ferguson began her post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Later, she continued, "My heart is utterly broken and shattered into a million pieces. I will never understand why. Nothing makes sense, I’m still in shock, I just want to wake up from this unimaginable nightmare and have you back in my arms."

"Why is this happening to us, why Asher?? You did not deserve any of this. Losing you is the hardest experience mommy and daddy has ever had to endure. Every day has been torture without you, this pain is unbearable. I still feel like you’re going to reappear but our home is so quiet and empty without you. Part of me has died with you. I’m so heartbroken, with no idea how to live a life without you."

Going on to explain how loved the little boy was by family and friends, Tran Ferguson wrote, "Your room is empty, your stuff untouched. There’s no pain that can ever compare to losing a child & I can’t believe it happened to us."

"I just want you back so badly, but you’re never coming home and it’s killing me," the bereaved mom continued. "We feel so lost without you and miss you so damn much. I prayed for the miracle, for YOU to be the miracle, for you to come back to us. My heart aches for you every second💔 You will never be forgotten. We will take you everywhere we go. We love you so much my sweet boy, I pray I get to see you soon 👼🏻."

Thanking fans and friends for reaching out, Tran Ferguson asked that she and her husband have "privacy during this difficult time as we’re still in shock and still have no answers to this unbearable nightmare 💔."

Earlier this month, the influencer mom asked for prayers and revealed her son was "fighting for his life in the ICU."

"Please God, give us a miracle and save my sweet Asher 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼," she wrote. "We need you, we miss your laugh, your smile, we need you here with mama & dada."

Asher was born on April 20, 2022, nine years to the day that the couple first met, with Tran Ferguson expressing her gratitude for her baby boy after his traumatic birth.

"The doctor told us he had the cord around his neck so when the contractions happened it would tighten around his neck which led to his heart rate dropping," she explained at the time. "I’m just so glad our amazing doctors delivered him safely. It was awhile before I got to finally hold him once I was in the recovery room. I couldn’t believe it, he’s FINALLY HERE in my arms! I feel so blessed and lucky to be your mother and understand what everyone has told me. There is no love like this 🥹."

Related Articles
Cory Wharton Admits He Was Anxious About Being Strong For His Family amid Daughter's Heart Surgery
Cory Wharton Faced 'Constant Anxiety' About Being Strong for His Family amid Daughter's Heart Surgery
Entertainer Donny Osmond and Debbie Osmond attend the launch of Donny Osmond Home on September 23, 2013 in New York City.
Donny Osmond Jokes He Has Enough Grandkids to Fill 'Several Soccer Teams': 'Sweet Chaos'
Oscar De La Hoya Says Travis Barker âStepped Up Top The Plateâ in Raising His Daughter Atiana
Oscar De La Hoya Reveals Why He Let Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler Raise Daughter Atiana
maria menounos baby gift
Maria Menounos Shares the Sweet Baby Gift She Received from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Al Roker, Leila Roker
Al Roker Says He Had 'Tears in My Eyes' as Daughter Leila Meets Niece Sky for the First Time
marc anthony's baby meets david beckham
David Beckham Meets Marc Anthony's 4-Week-Old Baby in the Hospital in Sweet Photo: 'Tío David'
Stephen and Ayesha Curry Celebrate Daughter Riley's 11th Birthday: 'Time Has Just Flown By'
Stephen and Ayesha Curry Celebrate Daughter Riley's 11th Birthday: 'Time Has Just Flown By'
Maria Menounos photographed at her home in Los Angeles, CA, on April 28, 2023.
Maria Menounos Says Being a Mom Is the 'Greatest Feeling in the World': 'My Angel'
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker Jokes His Son with Kourtney Kardashian Could Be Named ‘Rocky 13’
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Photos with Son Aire: âMy Big Boyâ
Kylie Jenner Says She 'Never' Called Son Wolf Before Name Change: 'It Wasn't Even on the List'
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Wants Kanye West in Her Kids' Lives, Says She Refuses to 'Take That Experience Away'
Cardi B Reveals She Paid $20,000 for Kids' New Playground Set: 'This Is What I Work Hard For';
Cardi B Reveals She Paid $20,000 for Kids' New Home Playground Set: 'This Is What I Work Hard For'
Alessandra Ambrosio Smiles with Her Two Kids on Turkish Getaway: 'Family Vacay'
Alessandra Ambrosio Smiles on 'Family Vacay' with Son Noah and Lookalike Daughter Anja in Turkey
Chloe and Savannah Chrisley on vacation
Chloe Chrisley Is ‘Living Her Best Life’ with Savannah as Grandparents Continue to Serve Jail Time
sarah michelle geller and freddie fam pics
Sarah Michelle Geller and Freddie Prinze Jr. Share Rare Family Photos on Vacation in Italy
Sterling waves goodbye to Patrick Mahomes leaving for training camp
Patrick Mahomes Gets an Adorable Send-Off from Daughter Sterling as He Heads Off to Training Camp