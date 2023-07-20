Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson Reveals Son Asher Has Died at 15 Months: 'So Heartbroken'

Travel influencer Christine Tran Ferguson is opening up about a heartbreaking loss.

The blogger behind Tour de Lust, 37, announced on Thursday that her 15-month-old son Asher has died. Though she did not share further details about the infant's death, she wrote a lengthy Instagram post detailing the pain of losing her only child with husband Ryan Ferguson.

"You’re 15 months today my little angel 👼🏻 Mama and dada love you so much, you brought us so much joy, and made our family complete. I have never known how much love and happiness I could have until you came into our life. You are the smartest & happiest little boy I’ve ever known," Tran Ferguson began her post.

Later, she continued, "My heart is utterly broken and shattered into a million pieces. I will never understand why. Nothing makes sense, I’m still in shock, I just want to wake up from this unimaginable nightmare and have you back in my arms."

"Why is this happening to us, why Asher?? You did not deserve any of this. Losing you is the hardest experience mommy and daddy has ever had to endure. Every day has been torture without you, this pain is unbearable. I still feel like you’re going to reappear but our home is so quiet and empty without you. Part of me has died with you. I’m so heartbroken, with no idea how to live a life without you."

Going on to explain how loved the little boy was by family and friends, Tran Ferguson wrote, "Your room is empty, your stuff untouched. There’s no pain that can ever compare to losing a child & I can’t believe it happened to us."

"I just want you back so badly, but you’re never coming home and it’s killing me," the bereaved mom continued. "We feel so lost without you and miss you so damn much. I prayed for the miracle, for YOU to be the miracle, for you to come back to us. My heart aches for you every second💔 You will never be forgotten. We will take you everywhere we go. We love you so much my sweet boy, I pray I get to see you soon 👼🏻."

Thanking fans and friends for reaching out, Tran Ferguson asked that she and her husband have "privacy during this difficult time as we’re still in shock and still have no answers to this unbearable nightmare 💔."

Earlier this month, the influencer mom asked for prayers and revealed her son was "fighting for his life in the ICU."

"Please God, give us a miracle and save my sweet Asher 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼," she wrote. "We need you, we miss your laugh, your smile, we need you here with mama & dada."

Asher was born on April 20, 2022, nine years to the day that the couple first met, with Tran Ferguson expressing her gratitude for her baby boy after his traumatic birth.

"The doctor told us he had the cord around his neck so when the contractions happened it would tighten around his neck which led to his heart rate dropping," she explained at the time. "I’m just so glad our amazing doctors delivered him safely. It was awhile before I got to finally hold him once I was in the recovery room. I couldn’t believe it, he’s FINALLY HERE in my arms! I feel so blessed and lucky to be your mother and understand what everyone has told me. There is no love like this 🥹."