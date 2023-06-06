Colts' Isaiah Rodgers Takes 'Full Responsibility' amid NFL Betting Investigation: 'I Am Very Sorry'

Rodgers, 25, apologized Monday night following a report he bet on games

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 6, 2023 04:56 PM
Isaiah Rodgers #34 of the Indianapolis Colts
Isaiah Rodgers. Photo:

Norm Hall/Getty 

Isaiah Rodgers has issued an apology after reports surfaced early this week about the NFL investigating the Indianapolis Colts cornerback for betting on games.

The apology by Rodgers, 25, came hours after the website SportsHandle.com issued a report that said the league was looking into an unidentified Colts player for betting on games, including games played by Indianapolis. The website reported that a source called the player’s betting habit “pervasive,” though the investigation appeared to be focused solely on that one player.

The report also said a “considerable number” of the bets were placed from within the team’s practice facility and that the wagers were made under an account opened by one of Rodgers’ acquaintances.

Later on Monday night, the Colts cornerback apologized in a statement on social media, saying he hoped to “take full responsibility for my actions.”

"I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation," Rodgers wrote. "The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I've let people down that I care about.”

Isaiah Rodgers #34 of the Indianapolis Colts
Isaiah Rodgers.

Cooper Neill/Getty

The NFL and other major sports leagues have taken harsh stances on players gambling amid the rise of sports betting apps in recent years, despite promoting and partnering with sports gambling institutions through sponsorships.

In 2018, the Supreme Court overturned a federal law banning sports betting in the United States, opening the floodgates for online betting apps. 

The legal reversal has also led to a number of conflicting issues with the NFL, which suspended five players in April for violating the league’s betting policy. In 2022, the league suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who now plays on the Jacksonville Jaguars, for the entire season for using betting apps.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers
Isaiah Rodgers.

Gary McCullough/AP Photo

ESPN reported Tuesday that most of Rodgers’ bets were in between $25-$50, though at least one wager was at least $1,000. The Colts confirmed Rodgers was under investigation, according to The Associated Press.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rodgers is heading into the final season of his four-year, $3.4 million rookie contract.

“I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process,” Rodgers added in his apology. “It's an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this.”

Related Articles
Samantha Rivera
Sports Reporter Praised for Stiff-Arming Fan Trying to Interrupt Her Broadcast: 'I'm Here to Do My Job'
Patrick Mahomes speaks to reporters following a White House celebration of the team's 2023 Super Bowl championship
Patrick Mahomes Playfully Steers Travis Kelce Away from Making White House Podium Speech: 'Sorry! Sorry!'
A view of the PGA logo at Valhalla Golf Club on June 5, 2022
PGA Tour to Merge with Controversial, Saudi-Backed LIV Golf in Surprise Move
Ken Griffey Jr., left, and his father, Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Sr.
Ken Griffey Jr. Says He and His Dad Will 'Be Sitting Front Row' If LeBron and Bronny Play Together (Exclusive)
USA James Hines victorious after winning Men's 100M Final at Estadio Olimpico
U.S. Olympian Jim Hines, First Sprinter to Run 100m in Under 10 Seconds, Dead at 76
Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce Tries to Take the Podium as Kansas City Chiefs Celebrate Super Bowl Win at the White House
Nina Earl
Nina Westbrook on Having 'the Skills' to Deal with Criticism Towards Russell and Their Family (Exclusive)
Miyu Kato (JPN) and Aldila Sutjiadi (INA) look across the court to their doubles opponents during the BNP Paribas Open on March 17, 2023
French Open Doubles Team Disqualified for Accidentally Hitting Ball Girl
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks
Liam Hendriks Gets First Win After Cancer on National Cancer Survivors Day: 'Pretty Special'
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Says She 'Swallowed a Bug' by Accident During Chicago Eras Tour Show: 'Delicious'
Sterling "Scoot" Henderson
Top Pick Scoot Henderson Feels 'Amazing' Ahead of NBA Draft: 'I'm Just Enjoying the Moment' (Exclusive)
Norma Hunt
Kansas City Chiefs Matriarch Norma Hunt Dies at 85, Patrick Mahomes Says She Was 'the Best'
EJ Johnson and Magic Johnson attend the Los Angeles premiere of Apple's "They Call Me Magic" at Regency Village Theatre on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Magic Johnson Tells Son EJ to 'Keep Living Your Truth' on 31st Birthday: 'Love Your Pure Heart'
Donna Kelceâs Sons Playing Against One Another in the Super Bowl, Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce Jokes He's Going to Do 'National Treasure' During the Chiefs' White House Visit
Steph Curry Shares Sweet Photos of Wife Ayesha: âLife with My Ish Latelyâ
Steph Curry Shares Loving Photos of Wife Ayesha: 'Life with My Ish Lately'
Matthew Tkachuk
Matthew Tkachuk on the Stanley Cup and Becoming the Face of the NHL: ‘I’m Just Being Myself’ (Exclusive)