Colts' Isaiah Rodgers Takes 'Full Responsibility' amid NFL Betting Investigation: 'I Am Very Sorry'

Isaiah Rodgers has issued an apology after reports surfaced early this week about the NFL investigating the Indianapolis Colts cornerback for betting on games.

The apology by Rodgers, 25, came hours after the website SportsHandle.com issued a report that said the league was looking into an unidentified Colts player for betting on games, including games played by Indianapolis. The website reported that a source called the player’s betting habit “pervasive,” though the investigation appeared to be focused solely on that one player.



The report also said a “considerable number” of the bets were placed from within the team’s practice facility and that the wagers were made under an account opened by one of Rodgers’ acquaintances.

Later on Monday night, the Colts cornerback apologized in a statement on social media, saying he hoped to “take full responsibility for my actions.”



"I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation," Rodgers wrote. "The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I've let people down that I care about.”



Isaiah Rodgers. Cooper Neill/Getty

The NFL and other major sports leagues have taken harsh stances on players gambling amid the rise of sports betting apps in recent years, despite promoting and partnering with sports gambling institutions through sponsorships.

In 2018, the Supreme Court overturned a federal law banning sports betting in the United States, opening the floodgates for online betting apps.

The legal reversal has also led to a number of conflicting issues with the NFL, which suspended five players in April for violating the league’s betting policy. In 2022, the league suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who now plays on the Jacksonville Jaguars, for the entire season for using betting apps.



Isaiah Rodgers. Gary McCullough/AP Photo

ESPN reported Tuesday that most of Rodgers’ bets were in between $25-$50, though at least one wager was at least $1,000. The Colts confirmed Rodgers was under investigation, according to The Associated Press.

Rodgers is heading into the final season of his four-year, $3.4 million rookie contract.

“I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process,” Rodgers added in his apology. “It's an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this.”