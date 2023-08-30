Indiana Man Who Killed Neighbor Over Mailbox Dispute Is Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison

An Indiana man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the 2021 killing of his neighbor over a dispute regarding the placement of the victim’s belongings, his attorneys confirmed with PEOPLE.

Randy Small, 58, was sentenced on Monday, a little over a month after he was found guilty for murdering 70-year-old Robert Adair in Brown County, Ind., according to Law and Crime. Both Small and Adair lived on a spread of land that had only four houses, the outlet reported.

Animosity had been brewing between the two for months, with each claiming a patch of land as their own. Adair had a mailbox in that area over the past few years, Kelly Pyle, one of Small’s attorneys, told PEOPLE.

The murder occurred on Sept. 15, 2021, according to WBIW, and Small was charged with murder the following day, online jail records show. Small claimed “self-defense” in the case, Pyle said.



Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.



Law and Crime reported that the victim's body wasn’t found until 10 hours later after an hour-long standoff occurred between Small and local authorities.

Adair’s remains were found in his truck, where he still had his foot on the brake with his hands “folded peacefully in his lap,” Law and Crime reported.

According to court records, Small was held without bail and entered a not guilty plea following the incident in 2021. A jury declared him guilty in July of this year.

On Wednesday, Andrew Joseph Baldwin, Small's lead defense attorney, told PEOPLE that Small will be appealing the sentence and asking for a new trial.

