Indiana Man Who Killed Neighbor Over Mailbox Dispute Is Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison

Randy Small, 58, was found guilty in July in the 2021 murder of his 70-year-old neighbor over a patch of land that both men claimed was their own

By Samira Asma-Sadeque
Published on August 30, 2023 04:46PM EDT
Randy Small
Randy Small. Photo:

Brown County Sheriffs Department

An Indiana man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the 2021 killing of his neighbor over a dispute regarding the placement of the victim’s belongings, his attorneys confirmed with PEOPLE.  

Randy Small, 58, was sentenced on Monday, a little over a month after he was found guilty for murdering 70-year-old Robert Adair in Brown County, Ind., according to Law and Crime. Both Small and Adair lived on a spread of land that had only four houses, the outlet reported. 

Animosity had been brewing between the two for months, with each claiming a patch of land as their own. Adair had a mailbox in that area over the past few years, Kelly Pyle, one of Small’s attorneys, told PEOPLE. 

The murder occurred on Sept. 15, 2021, according to WBIW, and Small was charged with murder the following day, online jail records show. Small claimed “self-defense” in the case, Pyle said.  

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Law and Crime reported that the victim's body wasn’t found until 10 hours later after an hour-long standoff occurred between Small and local authorities.

Adair’s remains were found in his truck, where he still had his foot on the brake with his hands “folded peacefully in his lap,” Law and Crime reported.

According to court records, Small was held without bail and entered a not guilty plea following the incident in 2021. A jury declared him guilty in July of this year.

On Wednesday, Andrew Joseph Baldwin, Small's lead defense attorney, told PEOPLE that Small will be appealing the sentence and asking for a new trial.

Related Articles
Samuel Hartman, a convicted child rapist who escaped prison and has now been apprehended.
Convicted Rapist Captured After Escaping Ark. Prison With Jet Ski and Help From His Mother and Wife: Police
Judah Trujillo, a teenager charged with murder in Santa Fe, New Mexico
Mother of Teen Murder Suspect Facing Tampering With Evidence Charges in Connection With the Same Case
NYC Police Identify Family Killed In Murder-Suicide, Aleksandra âOlaâ Witek and her two toddler sons, Calvin (age 1) and Lucian (age 3),
NYPD Identifies Family Stabbed to Death in Murder-Suicide — Including 2 Toddlers and 'Loving and Devoted' Mom
Murder/suicide family of 4- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S93tgb4I6QY
Parents and 2 Children Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide Weeks After 4-Year-Old Daughter Drowned in Pool
Kouri Richins and family
Children’s Author Accused of Poisoning Husband With Fentanyl – Her Side of the Story: ‘A Lot Will Come Out at Trial’ (Exclusive)
Kouri Richins cover
How Sisters of Utah Father Allegedly Poisoned By His Wife Pushed Investigation Forward: ‘Not Giving Up’ (Exclusive)
Police tape hangs before a crime scene. There are several types of crimes that are studied within sociology.
Knife-Wielding Utah Woman Who Had 'Many Beers' Attempts to Kidnap Stranger's Infant: Police
Brandy Hutchins, mother who killed her 19-year-old daughter Hannah Griner and 10-year-old son Aiden Hutchins, then herself
2 Fla. Children Killed by Mother in Murder-Suicide Were ‘Sweet’ And ‘Full of Love’, Friend Says
Carl Sledge, mugshot, High School Football Coach Arrested After Punching Player on Sideline
High School Football Coach Arrested After Allegedly Punching Player
Joseph Napier mugshot
Florida Man Accused of Stuffing Baby Wipe Down Infant’s Throat and Killing Her: Authorities
Birmingham Children's Hospital
British Nurse Arrested on Suspicion of Poisoning After Death of Baby in Pediatric ICU
Thomas Rath, 10 People Charged in Connection With Death of Homeless New York Man
10 People Charged in Connection with Death of Homeless New York Man
Buster Murdaugh Still Believes His Father Alex Is Not Guilty of Killing His Mother and Brother
Buster Murdaugh Fears for His Life and Believes Dad Is Innocent: 'Somebody That Is Still Out There'
Sherri Papini leaves the federal courthouse after Federal Judge William Shubb sentenced her to 18 months in federal prison, in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Sherri Papini Released from Prison After Sentence for Faking Kidnapping
Beauty couch influencer dead atlanta instagram 08 18 23
Days After Instagram Influencer Known for Dances in Roller Skates Was Found Dead, Boyfriend Is Arrested
Damon West
Former 'Uptown Burglar' Damon West Found Redemption in Prison — and Became a Family Man Helping Others (Exclusive)