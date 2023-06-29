The Cast of the 'Indiana Jones' Movies: Where Are They Now?

In the years since Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark premiered in 1981, numerous actors have starred alongside Harrison Ford in the Indiana Jones films, including Sean Connery, Cate Blanchett, Ke Huy Quan and River Phoenix.

Over four decades after the film series' debut, Ford will reprise his role as the fearless archaeologist in the fifth and final movie in the series, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Introducing the trailer at the D23 Expo in 2022, Ford said of the new film, "Indiana Jones movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they're also about heart. We have a really great story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass."

Ahead of the film's release in 2023, Ford told PEOPLE, "I never thought that I would be a leading man." He added, “I really was just hoping I could make a living as an actor and not have to supplement my income with some other side hustle ... I thought I would be lucky to have a character part on a regular TV show.”

From Raiders of the Lost Ark to Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, here's a look at the franchise's most notable cast members over the years.



Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford, 80, plays the series’s titular character, Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones, an archeologist and explorer.

Even before taking on the iconic role, Ford had made a name for himself in Hollywood, having starred in hits like American Graffiti (1973) and Star Wars (1977).

Since the first Indiana Jones film premiered, Ford built his reputation as a leading man in Hollywood. He continued to star in the Star Wars franchise as Han Solo and in 1986, his role in Witness earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. His career continued to thrive throughout the ‘90s and 2000s, starring in massive blockbuster hits like The Fugitive (1994) and What Lies Beneath (2001) alongside Michelle Pfeiffer.

Off-screen, Ford has been married thrice and is a father of five. He shares sons Benjamin and Willard with his first wife, Mary Marquardt, and son Malcolm and daughter Georgia with his second wife, Melissa Mathison. He also adopted his wife Calista Flockhart's son, Liam.

Following Indiana Jones, Ford will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, previously played by the late William Hurt, in 2024’s Captain America: New World Order and again in an upcoming Thunderbolts standalone film.

Karen Allen as Marion Ravenwood

In Raiders of the Lost Ark, Karen Allen, 71, played Marion Ravenwood, a former lover of Jones whom he enlists to help him find the Ark of the Covenant. Allen would later reprise her role in 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

In 2021, while celebrating the 40th anniversary of Indiana Jones, Allen recalled how much she loved playing Ravenwood. “I feel like she's who I aspire to be,” she told PEOPLE. “She walked that edge of being tough, but not being heartless.”

Before joining the cast, Allen was best known for starring as Katy in the 1978 comedy Animal House. Allen has also starred in other blockbuster hits like Scrooged (1988) and The Perfect Storm (2000).

After returning to the franchise in 2008, Allen turned her sights to television with guest spots on shows like Blue Bloods (2014) and 50 States of Fright (2020).

From 1988 to 1998, Allen was married to actor Kale Browne. The couple share a son, Nicholas Browne, a chef who won an episode of Chopped in 2016.

Paul Freeman as René Belloq

Paul Freeman, 80, played René Belloq, a rival archeologist employed by Nazi German forces to find the Ark of the Covenant.

Freeman may be best known for Raiders of the Lost Ark, but he went on to star in other films like Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995) and Hot Fuzz (2007).

Freeman is also a prominent theater actor, having performed at the U.K.’s Royal Shakespeare Company and Royal National Theatre. Throughout the years, Freeman has starred in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Hamlet and Glengarry Glen Ross, among others.

John Rhys-Davies as Sallah

John Rhys-Davies, 79, plays Sallah, an Egyptian excavator and good friend of Indiana Jones. He originated the role in Raiders and reprised it in The Last Crusade. He also appears in Dial of Destiny.

On top of his role in Indiana Jones, Rhys-Davies has had a very successful career in Hollywood, starring in everything from the popular sci-fi series Sliders (1995–1997) to the Lord of the Rings trilogy as Gimli (2001–2003). He’s also known for his voice roles in numerous video games, including those based on LOTR and the popular Wing Commander series (1994–1996), also starring Mark Hamill.

Denholm Elliott as Marcus Brody

In Raiders of the Lost Ark, Denholm Elliott played Marcus Brody, a museum curator and good friend to Jones. His character was a fan favorite and returned for The Last Crusade.

Elliott had a flourishing career on stage and screen, starring in hits like Trading Places (1983) and earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for A Room with a View in 1985.

In 1986, he told the New York Times of his career: "I'm often given parts that aren't as big as they are colorful, but people remember them. When it's a minor or supporting role, you learn to make the most of what you're given. I can make two lines seem like Hamlet."

Just three years after The Last Crusade, Elliott died from AIDS-related tuberculosis at the age of 70.

Kate Capshaw as Willie Scott

Kate Capshaw, 69, joined the Indiana Jones franchise for the sequel Temple of Doom in 1984. In the film, she played Willie Scott, a lounge singer in Shanghai who gets wrapped up in Jones' adventure.

Temple of Doom was Capshaw’s first major film role, and she went on to have starring roles in movies like SpaceCamp (1986) and Just Cause (1995).

From 1976 to 1980, she was married to Robert Capshaw. Their daughter, Jessica Capshaw, is best known for portraying Arizona Robbins on Grey’s Anatomy.

Capshaw later married Temple of Doom director Steven Spielberg in 1990. Their blended family now includes daughters Jessica, Sasha, Mikaela and Destry, and sons Max, Theo and Sawyer.

Capshaw and Spielberg often work on projects together, with their most recent being the music video for “Cannibal” by Marcus Mumford. Spielberg filmed the entire video in one shot on his iPhone, while Capshaw served as producer and art director. The couple were also joined by Mumford’s wife, Carey Mulligan, who did hair, makeup and wardrobe.

Ke Huy Quan as Short Round

Ke Huy Quan, 51, played Short Round, Jones' 11-year-old getaway driver who tags along for the adventure, in Temple of Doom.

Right after Quan starred in Temple of Doom, he landed another leading role in The Goonies (1985) as Richard “Data” Wang. Despite starring in two massive blockbuster hits, Quan found it difficult to get cast. In 2022, he told PEOPLE how Hollywood had very few roles for Asian actors. ​​"It was tough,” he recalled. “I was waiting for the phone to ring, and it rarely did."

But in 2022, the actor starred in one of the year's most acclaimed films: Everything Everywhere All at Once. Premiering at SXSW that March, the movie quickly built momentum, garnering rave reviews and expanding from a small limited release to a wide release, ultimately earning almost $140 million at the box office. Quan, Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis all won Oscars for their performances and the film also took home Best Director and Best Picture.

Harrison Ford presented his Oscar, creating an emotional Indiana Jones reunion when Quan took the stage to receive the award. After accepting his Oscar, Quan said, "They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it's happening to me. This is the American dream!"

Next up, Quan has starring roles in two upcoming Disney+ series. He’ll reunite with his Everything Everywhere All at Once costars Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu in the action series American Born Chinese and star in the second season of the superhero series Loki.

Sean Connery as Henry Jones Sr.

In the third film, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), Sean Connery joined the cast as Jones' father, who often cared more about having adventures than raising his son.

Even before starring in The Last Crusade, Connery was already a massive star. Just a few years prior, he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Untouchables (1987) and for two decades, he starred as James Bond in hits like Goldfinger (1964).

After his role in The Last Crusade, Connery continued acting in blockbuster hits, including The Hunt for Red October (1990) and The Rock (1996). His final major acting role came in 2003 when he starred in and produced The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.

In his personal life, Connery married actress Diane Cilento in 1962. Together they had a son, actor Jason Connery, who appeared in movies like Shanghai Noon (2000) and had a recurring role in Smallville (2001–2003). Connery and Cilento divorced in 1974.

The following year he married artist Micheline Roquebrune and the two remained together until his death in 2020. The actor died in his sleep when vacationing in the Bahamas with his wife. After his death, Roquebrune shared that Connery had dementia in his later years, telling Mail on Sunday, “It was no life for him. He was not able to express himself latterly. ... It took its toll on him.”

River Phoenix as Young Indiana Jones

When River Phoenix was 19, he played a young Indiana Jones in The Last Crusade’s flashback scenes.

Even before Indiana Jones, Phoenix was already a rising star in Hollywood, having his first breakout role in Stand by Me in 1986. Two years later, Phoenix earned a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Oscars for his role in Running on Empty. After The Last Crusade, Phoenix had a few more major roles, including the indie hit My Own Private Idaho (1991) and the caper film Sneakers (1992).

Phoenix lived with a cocaine and heroin addiction, and on Halloween 1993, he died from a drug overdose outside the Viper Room club in West Hollywood, California, at the age of 23.

River is just one of many famous siblings in the Phoenix family. His brother, Joaquin Phoenix has been nominated for four Oscars throughout his career and won Best Actor in 2020 for Joker.

River’s other famous siblings include actress Rain, designer Liberty and actress Summer.

Alison Doody as Elsa Schneider

Alison Doody, 57, played Elsa Schneider, a secret Nazi sympathizer helping Jones find the Holy Grail in The Last Crusade.

Before making her Indiana Jones debut, Doody was best known for her villainous role in the Bond film A View to a Kill (1985). After The Last Crusade, Doody landed a few more major roles, including Major League II (1994) and RRR (2022).

From 1994 to 2006, Doody was married to business mogul Gavin O’Reilly, with whom she had two daughters.

Cate Blanchett as Irina Spalko

After almost 20 years, the Indiana Jones franchise returned to the screen with Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008. Cate Blanchett, 53, took on the role of KGB agent Irina Spalko, the film’s antagonist who wishes to obtain the power of the crystal skull.

Blanchett was already a huge name in Hollywood before joining the Crystal Skull cast. She had been nominated for five Academy Awards, including for Elizabeth (1998), Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007) and I’m Not There (2007), and won Best Supporting Actress for The Aviator (2004).

She continued her Oscar dominance after her role in Indiana Jones, winning Best Actress in 2014 for Blue Jasmine and receiving two more Best Actress nominations in 2015 and 2022 for Carol and Tár.

Off-screen, Blanchett has been married to Australian playwright Andrew Upton since 1997. They have four children: sons Dashiell John, Roman Robert and Ignatius Martin, and daughter Edith Vivian.

Next up, Blanchett will be starring in the movie adaptation of Borderlands. She’ll be joined by an all-star cast that includes Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis and Cheyenne Jackson, directed by horror aficionado Eli Roth.

Shia LaBeouf as Mutt Williams

Shia LaBeouf, 36, played Mutt Williams, the estranged son of Indiana Jones and Marion Ravenwood, in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Kingdom of the Crystal Skull came at a time when LaBeouf was making a new name for himself as a Hollywood star after being known as a child actor on Disney’s Even Stevens from 2000 to 2003. In 2007, he starred in blockbuster hits like Transformers and Disturbia.

After Indiana Jones, LaBeouf had a few more hits, including the Transformers sequels Revenge of the Fallen (2009) and Dark of the Moon (2011). He also starred alongside Michael Douglas in Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010).

By 2013, the actor had begun piling up a series of controversies and legal troubles and he was arrested multiple times between 2013 and 2017.

In 2020, musician FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf, claiming physical and mental assault and battery. The two met in 2018 while filming Honey Boy and began a relationship. Though LaBeouf denied her claims of assault, he responded: “My failings with Twigs are fundamental and real, but they are not the narrative that has been presented. There is a time and a place to deal with such things, and I am trying to navigate a nuanced situation with respect for her and the truth, hence my silence."

The letter also addressed his departure from the 2022 movie Don’t Worry Darling. Director Olivia Wilde said she fired LaBeouf from the film, but he claimed that he quit.

He is currently married to wife Mia Goth and the two share one child.

LaBeouf’s next project will be a supporting role in Francis Ford Coppola’s ensemble film Megalopolis, which is expected to premiere in 2024.

Sir John Hurt as Harold Oxley

In Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, legendary British actor John Hurt played Harold “Ox” Oxley, Mutt’s surrogate father who goes missing after discovering the crystal skull.

Before joining the Indiana Jones cast, Hurt had already been nominated for two Oscars for his roles in Midnight Express (1978) and The Elephant Man (1980). He also starred in numerous blockbuster hits throughout the years, including Alien (1979), Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) and V for Vendetta (2006).

After Indiana Jones, Hurt continued starring in high-profile projects, most notably reprising his role as Garrick Ollivander in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 (2010) and Part 2 (2011). He also appeared in films like Snowpiercer (2013) and Jackie (2016).

During the summer of 2015, Hurt announced that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was already halfway through chemotherapy. “I am undergoing treatment and am more than optimistic about a satisfactory outcome, as indeed is the medical team,” he told PEOPLE in a statement. Later that summer, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II and was in remission by that fall.

In 2017, the actor died at the age of 77.