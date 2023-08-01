Sanitation Workers Hit $1.2M Jackpot After Pooling Money for Lottery

A group of sanitation workers in India cleaned up last week with a stunning jackpot.

In June, 11 women working as waste collectors in Parappanangadi, a town in the southern Indian state of Kerala, decided to pool their wages for a chance at the lottery. Weeks later, the BBC reported that they’ve won the 100 million rupee grand prize, equivalent to $1.21 million.

As sanitation workers, the women take home wages of around 250 rupees a day, per the BBC. That’s equivalent to $3.04 for the day’s work. A full day's wages, 250 rupees, was also the cost of the single lottery ticket the 11 workers pitched in to buy.

The women range in family backgrounds and ages from 20 to 70, according to The Guardian, but the one thing they all had in common: The amount of money would change all of their lives.

“I am still in shock,” Radha MP, 49, told The Guardian after the win. “It’s unbelievable. We had to check with multiple people to make sure that we won and still we couldn’t believe it. We all come from very poor families with lots of debt and liabilities.”

“I’m swimming in debt, so this money will be a big relief,” Leela K., a 50-year-old mother of four daughters, told The New York Times, “I will finally have peace of mind. But my tension will vanish only when the money comes into my account.”

Mountain Valley in Kerala, India. Getty

Radha, the sanitation worker who purchased the ticket on behalf of the group, described the process of finding out they won to the Times. Though she suffered under the weight of heavy debts and lost funds from financial scams, she remained hopeful.

“I decided to wait until the next morning after the results were announced to be able to check it with my mates,” Radha told the paper. “When I checked the winning number, it was the same as the ticket. But we could not believe it!”

After confirming with her boss that the numbers were correct, the pair hightailed it to the bank to validate the ticket.

"This is the fourth time we bought a ticket for the bumper prize," Radha told the BBC. "We are fourth time lucky!"

Life-changing lottery wins are certainly rare — you have about a 1 in 300 million chance of winning the Powerball in the United States — but they do happen. (The Mega Millions jackpot is currently $910 million, if you want to check out what you would owe in taxes if you win.)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On July 19, a single winner in California took home a $1.08 billion Powerball prize, and will have to abide by certain rules winners must follow.