Sanitation Workers Hit $1.2M Jackpot After Pooling Money for Lottery

"I’m swimming in debt, so this money will be a big relief," one of the workers said after the win

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023 12:27PM EDT
Indian rupee notes and coins
Rupees. Photo:

Getty

A group of sanitation workers in India cleaned up last week with a stunning jackpot.

In June, 11 women working as waste collectors in Parappanangadi, a town in the southern Indian state of Kerala, decided to pool their wages for a chance at the lottery. Weeks later, the BBC reported that they’ve won the 100 million rupee grand prize, equivalent to $1.21 million.

As sanitation workers, the women take home wages of around 250 rupees a day, per the BBC. That’s equivalent to $3.04 for the day’s work. A full day's wages, 250 rupees, was also the cost of the single lottery ticket the 11 workers pitched in to buy.

The women range in family backgrounds and ages from 20 to 70, according to The Guardian, but the one thing they all had in common: The amount of money would change all of their lives.

“I am still in shock,” Radha MP, 49, told The Guardian after the win. “It’s unbelievable. We had to check with multiple people to make sure that we won and still we couldn’t believe it. We all come from very poor families with lots of debt and liabilities.”

“I’m swimming in debt, so this money will be a big relief,” Leela K., a 50-year-old mother of four daughters, told The New York Times, “I will finally have peace of mind. But my tension will vanish only when the money comes into my account.”

Amazing view of Mountain Valley in Edavanna, Malappuram, Kerala, India.
Mountain Valley in Kerala, India.

Getty

Radha, the sanitation worker who purchased the ticket on behalf of the group, described the process of finding out they won to the Times. Though she suffered under the weight of heavy debts and lost funds from financial scams, she remained hopeful. 

“I decided to wait until the next morning after the results were announced to be able to check it with my mates,” Radha told the paper. “When I checked the winning number, it was the same as the ticket. But we could not believe it!”

After confirming with her boss that the numbers were correct, the pair hightailed it to the bank to validate the ticket. 

"This is the fourth time we bought a ticket for the bumper prize," Radha told the BBC. "We are fourth time lucky!"

Life-changing lottery wins are certainly rare — you have about a 1 in 300 million chance of winning the Powerball in the United States — but they do happen. (The Mega Millions jackpot is currently $910 million, if you want to check out what you would owe in taxes if you win.)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On July 19, a single winner in California took home a $1.08 billion Powerball prize, and will have to abide by certain rules winners must follow.

Related Articles
Dan Ho rescued atlantic Cedar Beach Babylon
Long Island Man, 63, Rescued After Treading in Atlantic Ocean for 5 Hours by Creating a Makeshift Flag
11-Year-Old Boy Picking Up Crashed Dirt Bike Is Fatally Struck by Another Rider at Fla. Track
11-Year-Old Boy Picking Up Crashed Dirt Bike Is Fatally Struck by Another Rider at Fla. Track
Japanese Man Steps Out in $14k Custom-Made Border Collie Costume
Japanese Man Steps Out in $14K Custom-Made Border Collie Costume For the First Time
Brianna Joy Burden
20-Year-Old Woman Dies After Getting Trapped Under Capsized Boat on Lake Michigan
Disney's Contemporary Resort Orlando
Wisconsin Man Dies After Falling from Balcony at Disney World’s Contemporary Resort
Lake Lanier
‘Gentle and Kind’ Georgia Man, 24, Dies After Presumed Electrocution in Lake Lanier
Instagram Daredevil Remi Lucidi Dies After Fall from 68-Foot Skyscraper.
Instagram Stunt Star Remi Lucidi, 30, Dead After Falling from 68th Floor of Hong Kong Skyscraper
Olympic Peninsula, Olympic National Park in Washington State, USA
8-Year-Old Hospitalized After ‘Extraordinarily Rare’ Cougar Attack During Washington State Camping Trip
Tim Shaddock gives a thumbs up after arriving at the port of Manzanillo, Colima State, on July 18, 2023
Rescued Sailor Tim Shaddock Reunites With Beloved Dog Bella: ‘She’s a Remarkable Animal’
Conn. Pastor Tommie Jackson Dies After Being Hit by Police Car While Getting Mail
'Beloved' Conn. Pastor, 69, Dies After Being Hit by a Police Car While Getting His Mail
Two teen brothers, said to be ages 15 and 14, got into trouble while swimming at Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn
15-Year-Old Missing After Disappearing in Water While Playing with Brother at Coney Island Beach
The Grand Ditch cuts a path along the Never Summer Mountains to deliver Colorado River water across the Continental Divide into Eastern Colorado
Family Who Died Trying to Live 'Off the Grid' Told Loved Ones About Their Plan: 'We Tried to Stop Them'
Mega Million Jackpot Grows To 400 Million
Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $910 Million – Here’s What the Winner Could Owe in Taxes
Ga. Police Officer Surprises Boy with Playstation After Cops Were Called on Him for Doing Yardwork to earn money
Ga. Cop Surprises Boy with PlayStation After Police Were Called on Him for Offering to Do Yardwork
Dr. Joanne Cacciatore, founder of the MISS Foundation and the Selah Carefarm
After Daughter's Death, Mom Creates Carefarm — with Rescued Animals — to Help Others Suffering from Loss
Alicia Navarro found
Ariz. Teen, Who Was Missing Since 2019, Shows Up at Mt. Police Station: 'She Is by All Accounts Safe'