Ind. Boy, 5, Dies After Being Accidentally Run Over by Father in Apartment Parking Lot

A 5-year-old boy has died in Indiana after his father accidentally ran him over in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Jeremiah Holmes, of South Bend, died Sunday after he was injured in the incident at Castle Point Apartments, according to ABC affiliate WBND-LD, the South Bend Tribune and NBC affiliate WNDU-TV .

St. Joseph County police reportedly responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. local time on Saturday after it was reported that a child was not breathing.

The boy’s father, 28-year-old Christopher Holmes, was eventually identified as the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident, which took place near a playground at the apartment complex, per the reports.

Police said reports of a shooting were later proven to be false. According to the reports, responding officers eventually discovered that the child's father had accidentally run him over.

Jeremiah was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to the outlets.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, per the reports. The boy’s father, who was not injured during the incident, cooperated with investigators.

The St. Joseph County Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

It is unclear if the child and father lived at the apartment complex or if they lived together. There’s been no word about potential charges at this time,

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched after Jeremiah's tragic death.

“We appreciate and Thank you for the prayers and condolences,” GoFundMe organizer Markia Gee wrote in the fundraiser’s description. “However if you can find it in your heart to help us send our loved one home, it too will be greatly appreciated.”

