Ina Garten Soaks Up 'Last Official Day of Summer' with Husband Jeffrey in the Hamptons

Ina Garten made the most of the end of summer.

On Monday, the Food Network star shared a sweet snap from a date with her husband of over 50 years. In the Instagram photo, Jeffrey supported his wife by wearing a “Barefoot Contessa” baseball cap.

“Last official day of summer. I'd say someone had a great time!” Ina wrote in the caption. “Hope you did too!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

The pair enjoyed a romantic date at Mostrador Montauk, a restaurant not far from her home in East Hampton, New York. Ina tagged the hot spot in her post.

Fans and friends alike had sweet messages about the smiley portrait of Jeffrey. Julianna Margulies, who previously appeared on Be My Guest with Ina Garten, commented, “Jeffrey!❤️❤️❤️.” One enthusiastic fan wrote, “He’s your #1 fan 🥹❤️,” while another commented, “The love affair we’ve all be watching just keeps getting better!!”

In March 2022, Ina spoke with PEOPLE about her decades-long marriage to Jeffrey. Since Jeffrey is a professor, the couple used to spend most weekdays away from each other and weekends together. Jeffrey would commute to Connecticut to teach at Yale and Ina would stay at their home writing her cookbooks and shooting her TV shows.

But the COVID-19 pandemic altered their long-held routine – they suddenly found themselves in the same place 24/7.

Ina and Jeffrey Garten. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

"One of the things we learned during the pandemic is how wonderful it is to have seven days of the week together. It's just incredible," Ina told PEOPLE.

She added: "We had had that schedule for 40 years, where he would leave on Monday, and come back on Friday. And then when that pandemic happened, I was like, 'Oh, whoa. What's going to happen here?' And 24 hours later, I'm like, 'This is great. I've got a buddy all the time.' "

Instead of commuting, Ina said Jeffrey would head to the office building they own in East Hampton to work and Ina continued her cooking at home.

"We get up, have a normal morning, and then we just go off to our respective corners. He goes to his office, and I go to the barn. And then we meet for lunch and have an afternoon together," she said at the time. "It's pretty great."

