In the Midst of Classified Docs Case, Trump is Facing Another Special Counsel Probe Over 2020 Election

Special counsel Jack Smith is overseeing the federal probe into the election

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 27, 2023 01:52PM EDT
US President Donald J. Trump hosts a roundtable meeting with Hispanic pastors in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Washington, USA - 25 Jan 2019
Donald Trump. Photo: MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

In the wake of Donald Trump's recent federal indictment in a classified documents case, and his indictment by a grand jury in New York over an alleged hush money payment, the former president could be facing more legal issues, with reports suggesting prosecutors are narrowing the scope of their investigation into his claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The Washington Post reports that prosecutors are focused on ads and fundraising pitches that falsely claimed election fraud as well as plans for “fake electors” to be installed in swing states that voted for Joe Biden

Reports surfaced in 2022 that, in the wake of Trump's loss, groups from seven states including Arizona, Georgia and New Mexico sent lists of so-called "alternate electors" to the National Archives. Those who signed the falsified documents claimed that Trump won the 2020 election — when, in reality, the electors in those states voted in favor of now-President Biden.

The Post reports that investigators are focusing on some of the attorneys that were in Trump's orbit during his attempts to overturn the election results, such as Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman, Kurt Olsen and Kenneth Chesebro, and Jeffrey Clark.

Special counsel Jack Smith is overseeing the federal probe into the election, which is separate from a criminal probe by the district attorney in Fulton County, Ga. — which is also investigating Trump and his allies' efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Smith is also overseeing the investigation into Trump's handling of classified document, for which the former president was recently indicted by a federal grand jury.

Earlier this month, Trump was accused of 37 criminal offenses in that case: 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information (a violation of the Espionage Act); one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice; one count of withholding a document or record; one count of corruptly concealing a document or record; one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation; one count of scheme to conceal; and one count of false statements and representations. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Each of those charges against the former president carry potential prison sentences, with the obstruction charges carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years per count. Violating the Espionage Act carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years, and both the conspiracy and false statements charges carry sentences of up to five years per offense.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In March, Trump was indicted by a grand jury in New York on charges that stemmed from an alleged $130,000 hush money payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was a presidential candidate in 2016.

Related Articles
An agitated Donald Trump represents all that is wrong with the 2016 Republican Party Platform.
Donald Trump’s Classified Documents Case Will Go to Trial in August
Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he makes a visit to the Cuban restaurant Versailles after he appeared for his arraignment on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Donald Trump's Historic Arraignment: A Full Recap, Plus What Comes Next
Donald Trumps Heads to Famous Miami Cuban Restaurant After Historic Arrangement https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68opF5dfj28
Donald Trump Supporters Sing 'Happy Birthday' to Him After Historic Arraignment
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street for his arraignment after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Grand Jury Indictment of Former President Donald Trump, New York, United States - 04 Apr 2023
The Trump Indictment Charges and Allegations: Full Recap
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference
Donald Trump Heard Talking About Alleged Classified Documents on Tape: ‘These are the Papers’
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street for his arraignment after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Grand Jury Indictment of Former President Donald Trump, New York, United States - 04 Apr 2023
Donald Trump Indictment Is Strong, Say Legal Experts: 'The Evidence Is Damning'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump visits the Versailles restaurant in the Little Havana neighborhood after being arraigned at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Trump Campaign Says They Didn't Pick Up Supporters' Lunch Tabs Because No One Ordered Anything
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump Wishes 'Incredible Father' Donald Trump Happy Birthday Amid His Federal Indictment
Donald Trump mid-speech
Judge Bars Trump From Disclosing Evidence in Classified Documents Case 'On Any News or Social Media Platform'
Bill Barr, Donald Trump
Former Attorney General Bill Barr Compares Donald Trump to a 'Defiant 9-Year-Old Kid'
Jared Kushner Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump Celebrates Daughter's Bat Mitzvah with Siblings Days After Donald Trump's Federal Indictment
Kari Lake and Donald Trump
Kari Lake Appears at Mar-a-Lago More than Melania Trump and 'Practically Lives' in a Suite (Exclusive Source)
Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump
Donald Trump Says His Kids Won’t Serve in His Administration if He Wins Second Term: ‘It’s Too Painful’
E. Jean Carroll Donald Trump
Judge Says E. Jean Carroll Can Pursue New, $10 Million Lawsuit Against Donald Trump Following CNN Town Hall
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Donald Trump Charged with Violating the Espionage Act in Historic Federal Indictment
Trump's Lawyer Says He'll 'Come Out Swinging' as His Handling of Classified Docs Takes Center Stage
Donald Trump's Lawyer Says He'll 'Come Out Swinging' as His Handling of Classified Docs Takes Center Stage